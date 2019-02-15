 Europe′s cybersecurity gap threatens infrastructure, elections | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 15.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Europe's cybersecurity gap threatens infrastructure, elections

Cybersecurity experts have met with government officials ahead of the Munich Security Conference to discuss the vulnerabilities in our critical infrastructure — and many ask when Europe will finally shore up its gaps.

An police officer standing in front of a cybersecurity sign (Imago/Hindustan Times)

Germany is fretting over whether the internet could be used by hostile forces to paralyze its critical infrastructure, and, according to the specialists who gathered at the Munich Cyber Security Conference on Thursday, there are all kinds of chinks in the armor.

"We're lacking a single authority for cybersecurity," said Oliver Rolofs, co-founder of the conference that acts as a prologue to the ensuing high-powered get-together, the Munich Security Conference (MSC), which begins Friday. "We need an agency to orchestrate all the responses to a potential risk."

That theme was picked up by Marina Kaljurand, chair of the Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace (GCSC), and a former Estonian foreign minister who knows a lot about cyberattacks from hostile nation states.

"I see that there is political attention to the topic, I see that there is much more awareness than ten years ago," she told DW. "But I don't think politicians in any country are aware to the level that we can be satisfied."

Watch video 01:57
Now live
01:57 mins.

MSC: Talks in - and about an insecure world

Following the 2007 cyberattacks from Russia, the Estonian government became used to running "table-top exercises" to simulate a repeat: "All government ministers participated: the minister of culture, education, foreign affairs, everybody," Kaljurand said. "Because you can be minister of a specific field, but we all have to be IT ministers."

"Of course, at first ministers were not feeling comfortable, I wasn't feeling comfortable," she recalled. "It was something I didn't know much about, but after you go through the practical exercises, I would say they teach much more than the briefings and memos."

Complexity is dangerous

Over a decade later, Thursday's conference saw besuited government officials, tech CEOs, and cybersecurity professionals huddled in a narrow and luxurious conference hall on the sixth floor of a five-star hotel.

In this cramped but tastefully-lit space, specialists described the weaknesses in our world: a digitized capitalist economy that favors a kaleidoscope of shiny extras, sellable features that increase the technological complexity of any given product. But as the truism goes, a complex system is a vulnerable system.

Digital security specialist and author Bruce Schneier (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images)

Digital security specialist and author Bruce Schneier: The Internet of Things can be deadly

As one speaker, security technologist Bruce Schneier, author of the 2018 book "Click Here to Kill Everybody," pointed out, we're now living in a world where construction cranes and fridges can be hacked, and a stray click on a link could compromise an entire security system.

Germany had its brush with the potential nightmare of the Internet of Things just last week, when a debate flared up over allowing Chinese internet giant Huawei to help set up its 5G mobile network. Huawei's ties to the Chinese government, and the potential for built-in "backdoors" to Germany's critical infrastructure, has given many officials cold feet over the deal.

Andreas Könen, director general of cyber- and information security in the German Interior Ministry, said, "We need more IT that is produced in Europe," he said. "And we need it so in cybersecurity we get more insights into what safety is not designed straight into the equipment."

Read more: The world is in crisis, says Munich Security Report

EU tech security hard to gauge

For many, the European Union appears to be lagging behind. As if to focus the minds of European delegates as they traveled to Munich, the MSC's report — issued a week ahead of the conference — included a graphic illustrating the aggressive increase in US spending on AI: From $13 billion in 2017 to $43 billion in 2018 (€11.5 billion - €38 billion), evidence of what the MSC called an "AI spring."

But Patryk Pawlak, coordinator of cyber-related projects at the European Union Institute for Security Studies (EUISS), doesn't think this is a good measure.

Watch video 09:21
Now live
09:21 mins.

Ischinger: European Union 'still alive and kicking'

"The numbers game can be very misleading," he told DW. "The only reason why we think the EU is lagging behind is because the EU data is very difficult to aggregate between the member states." On top of this, the stats often don't show investments into creating what Pawlak called "the right environment": Human capabilities, preparing socio-economic conditions, and working through the ethical considerations.

Still, even if you do play the numbers game, Pawlak is optimistic: He pointed out that a European Commission memo released in December showed the EU was planning to invest some €20 billion per year into AI over the next decade. This is still only about half as much as the US spend, but it is nevertheless a massive boost.

"Can we do better? Of course, but I can't say the EU is lagging behind," agreed Kaljurand.

Read more: Europe looking to find its platform for the digital age

The European election threat

The biggest imminent target in the EU is obvious: The parliamentary elections in May, which presents what Pawlak calls "a pretty low-hanging fruit" for anyone interested in interfering in either the politics of member states or the EU itself.

"The resources that potential aggressors have are much more than we can devote on the European side to protect our infrastructures and democratic systems," he told DW. Alarmingly, he also warned that voter apathy about the EU could actually be a source of weakness: The generally low turnout makes it easier to influence the outcome.

Watch video 01:10
Now live
01:10 mins.

How Estonia is leading the digital revolution

But the threat is real. "We've seen in the past that there's a very close link between disinformation campaigns and online campaigns against specific candidates, that are very much linked to cyberoperations, hacking, trying to get access to the servers of political parties or individual politicians," he said. The stolen information could then be used to compromise certain candidates.

Könen agreed. "There's still a lot to do," he said. "But we're definitely better prepared than we were four years ago. We have learned a lot from events in the US and France, and the EU has moved to protect the elections — not only the elections themselves, but how the results are generated."

"I think everyone's expecting one big thing to happen, something we can put a finger on," said Pawlak. "But what is really dangerous is the attacks we will see on staffers or politicians who are maybe not front-page politicians, but who could potentially provide access to the whole system by clicking links or opening attachments they shouldn't."

In other words, the insidious nature of cyberattacks means that most people won't even be aware of them — until, that is, the systems they have relied on without thinking suddenly stop.

DW recommends

AI: Government pledges billions aimed at bringing Germany up to speed

Germany is often criticized for sluggish levels of digital investment, particularly in AI. The government wants to invest €3 billion before 2025 to try and close the knowledge gap with world leaders in the field. (14.11.2018)  

Opinion: The new digital insecurity

The cyberattack on Germany's government network tells us nothing new about espionage but a lot about risk in the digital age. And that calls for some rethinking, says DW’s Matthias von Hein. (01.03.2018)  

Germany aims for faster internet, digital progress with new digital affairs minister

Finally, the German government has decided to focus on digitalization, four years after three ministries rolled out a joint "digital agenda." But the new chief of digital affairs will have her work cut out for her. (07.03.2018)  

Munich Security Conference: A masterclass in backroom diplomacy

Every year, powerful global leaders gather in Munich to discuss peace and diplomacy. But the conference is not just a show of power, it is a diplomatic laboratory of possibilities that takes place behind closed doors. (15.02.2019)  

Munich Security Report sees world as a broken puzzle

The global liberal order is fragmenting, but who can fit the pieces together again? That's the question posed by the report, released as a curtain-raiser for this week's Munich Security Conference. (11.02.2019)  

Wolfgang Ischinger: 'European Union is alive and kicking'

In an exclusive interview, Munich Security Conference chairman Ischinger told DW how important multilateralism is in today's world, and that the EU is an important factor when it comes to upholding that ideal. (08.02.2019)  

Europe looking to find its platform for the digital age

What binds the most successful companies in the world together? According to some, it's so-called "platform" business models. And if European firms want to compete in the digital age, they need to catch up. (21.11.2018)  

German government debates Huawei access to 5G network

Chinese telecom giant Huawei would like to help build up Germany's 5G mobile network, but concerns abound about the firm's closeness to Beijing and the potential for spying. Germany is not alone in its fears. (06.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

MSC: Talks in - and about an insecure world  

Digital nomads turn to Estonia  

Ischinger: European Union 'still alive and kicking'  

How Estonia is leading the digital revolution  

Related content

Belgien | Beginn EU-Gipfel mit Beratungen zum Brexit

France's Emmanuel Macron warns Europe of a return to 1920s populism 01.11.2018

As he prepares for a series of events to mark the centenary of the end of World War I, President Emmanuel Macron has warned against a surge in populism in Europe. His party is looking ahead to European elections.

Symbolbild Cyberattacke Virus Wurm Virusattacke

Corporate powers team up to fight cyberthreat 16.02.2018

You don’t have to be a digital whizz kid to know that the wars of the future are likely to be fought somewhere in cyberspace. The threat from cyberattacks has grown rapidly — and corporate Europe is urging action.

Twitter Tweets

EU Commission warns of 'fake news,' meddling in 2019 European elections 01.08.2018

The EU parliamentary elections are vulnerable to "fake news" and cyberattacks, the commission said. The EU has called on social media companies and member states to better fight online voter manipulation efforts.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

Europe's cybersecurity gap threatens infrastructure, elections

Munich Security Conference: A masterclass in backroom diplomacy

Munich Security Report sees world as a broken puzzle

Germany's suffering center-left SPD gets a boost in latest polls