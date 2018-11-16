 Europe looking to find its platform for the digital age | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 21.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Europe looking to find its platform for the digital age

What binds the most successful companies in the world together? According to some, it's so-called "platform" business models. And if European firms want to compete in the digital age, they need to catch up.

Keyboard, with a shopping cart on it

"While we are talking, a revolution is happening!" declared German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier as he opened the Platform Economy Summit in Berlin on Tuesday.

The three-day conference in the German capital is focused on the concept of "platform" business models as a tremendously powerful driver of commerce and innovation in the digital age.

A platform business model is described by the organizers as "a business with a focus on facilitating interactions and transactions between multiple producers and consumers over a shared technical platform."

Although the concept itself is not as well-known as its most spectacularly successful exponents — think Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Tencent or Alibaba — being a major player in the "platform economy" has increasingly become a common denominator among the most valuable companies in the world.

The example of how a platform business model transformed Apple, the first trillion-dollar company and currently the world's most valuable, was highlighted by the first speaker.

Berlin Platform Economy Summit Europe 2018

The Platform Economy Summit takes place in Berlin from November 20-22

Focused almost exclusively on physical products until the late 2000s, Apple's move into platform services, following the development of the iPhone and the massive tech ecosystem which quickly developed around it, transformed its business model by astronomical proportions.

Europe lagging

Yet, as enthusiastic as the various speakers were about the power of the platform economy, there was little doubt from most of them as to Europe and Germany's place in the current pecking order — way behind the USA and China.

Read more: American investor Warren Buffett sets his eyes on India's fintech market

Germany is often singled out for being a digital laggard. But Altmaier's belief in the power of platform economics was clear. Illustrating the point, he said that one day he believed there would be one, catch-all mobility platform: "one app that handles your entire mobility, from your bicycle, to getting the bus, to renting a car to booking an international flight."

If this seemed fanciful, the presentations of various speakers which followed made it seem less so, particularly those representing the Chinese companies Alibaba and Ping An and their labyrinthine, hugely profitable platform-based portfolios.

Mittelstand takes a stand

The lack of European success stories were notable by their absence.

Yet there are European companies which have caught on earlier than others. The German high-tech manufacturer Trumpf is a world leader in various machine tools, particularly laser technology. The 95-year-old firm is emblematic of Germany's so-called mittelstand business culture, even if its €2.8 billion annual revenue stream suggests the title no longer applies.

Berlin Platform Economy Summit Europe 2018 (DW/Arthur Sullivan)

Axoom CEO Tom Tischner on stage, explaining Trumpf's transition towards a digital platform model

The company is unusual in that in early 2015, it launched its own digital platform called Axoom, a browser-based platform that digitizes companies' inventories and logistics, allowing users to achieve higher levels of efficiency by for example, tracking when they need to buy new materials or to see how often certain machines are being used.

Read more: EU prepares revenue-based tax on US tech giants

"The vision was to create a startup owned by Trumpf but operating independently of the market, with its own servers, and with the ambition to create a business that is not just for Trumpf but also for the wider marketplace," Tom Tischner, CEO of Axoom, told DW.

The platform hosts not just Trumpf products but those of rival manufacturers, "a true ecosystem," according to Tischner. He argues that this kind of disruption to the manufacturer's traditional business model is crucial for its transition into the so-called Industry 4.0 era.

"The task at hand is to migrate a primarily hardware-based revenue model and dominance in the market into a hardware-enabled software business. That's the transition," he said.

Time to speed up

European companies have become increasingly aware of the need to make such bold moves, even if they don't quite know how to do it. Factor 10 is a Berlin-founded start-up which helps large, established companies set-up digital platform offshoots.

One of their most successful projects to date was to help the German energy company Vattenfall create a digital platform for the management of solar panels and solar parks around the world.

Co-founder and CEO Felix Stäritz believes Europe has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to moving towards digital platform business models, although he is hopeful that things are changing.

Berlin Platform Economy Summit Europe 2018

Felix Stäritz from the company Factor 10

"In Europe, we have some significant problems. The biggest one is mindset," he told DW. "That said, a company like ours would not have been possible 10 years ago. Many people and companies are starting to think about taking action, developing platforms, but at the moment, it's too slow.

"If you compare the speed and the progress with China and the US, we are just too slow. The mindset is changing, but action is not happening quickly enough."

Cherishing the physical and the digital

According to Altmaier, a major problem is the lack of venture capital in Europe. He highlights examples of companies such as Booking.com, which was founded in the Netherlands but which was bought by a US company once it was at the stage when it needed tens of millions of venture capital to reach its full potential.

Another common problem, not unique to Europe but nonetheless prevalent there, is the fear established companies, particularly those in high-tech hardware manufacturing, have of making such a dramatic transition to a new, digital business model.

"In Germany, too often these things are seen as risks, rather than challenges," said Phillip Ortwein, managing director of Instafreight, a digital freight forwarding company based in Berlin.

Watch video 01:56
Now live
01:56 mins.

Chinese art trading platform woos cautious investors

Yet it was also made clear that while German firms may cling to the hope that the country's capacity for building physical things will help them weather the Industry 4.0 winds of change, they may still be passed out in the longer term.

Altmaier recalled speaking at an event with a member of the Google board, and in an attempt to cheer up German students in the audience, he said: "So we are now living with the 'Internet of Things.' Frankly, you from Google have the internet, but we in Germany still have the things.

"The Google guy smiled," he recalled, "and said, 'yes that's true, Peter. But maybe one day soon, we will have the things as well."

  • Estland Talinn - Ideas from Europe startup competition semi-finalists (European Commission)

    EU initiative highlights European startups

    Ideas From Europe

    At the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Assembly in Tallinn, Estonia, one startup from each of the 28 EU member states pitched their idea. The 11 ventures deemed to have the biggest societal impact advanced to the finals in the Netherlands, set for April 2018. 'Ideas from Europe' is an independent foundation whose goal is to "facilitate the joint development of solutions to global challenges."

  • Estland Talinn - Ideas from Europe Bloomlife's smart pregnancy tracker (Bloomlife )

    EU initiative highlights European startups

    Smart pregnancy tracker

    Prenatal checkups can be inconvenient, rushed and often use out-of-date technology. What’s more, one million babies die from the consequences of premature birth each year. The wearable product developed by Belgian startup Bloomlife, which recently secured $2.3 million (€1.9 million) in grant funding, lets mothers-to-be monitor the frequency, duration and intensity of contractions via an app.

  • Estland Talinn - Ideas from Europe Stefan Steinberger (European Commission)

    EU initiative highlights European startups

    Coding for refugees

    Austrian non-profit Refugees Code teaches refugees programming skills to help them integrate into the labor market more easily. At the end of the free, nine-month online course in Vienna, participants earn a certificate from the Vienna University of Technology and Harvard University. In the picture, founder Stefan Steinberger is pitching on the 'Ideas from Europe' stage.

  • Estland Talinn - Ideas from Europe Steffen Preuß des deutschen startup Icho (European Commission )

    EU initiative highlights European startups

    Digital healthcare against dementia

    Every three seconds, a human develops dementia. Enter Icho, a customizable ball that reacts to pressure, stroking and throwing with music, lights and vibrations. The app-powered ball helps enhance motor skills and cognitive function. In the future, the two-year-old German startup wants to develop Icho apps for all cognitive diseases, including speech impediments and communication problems.

  • Estland Talinn - Ideas from Europe Fiona Edwards des irischen startup ApisProtect (Bloomlife )

    EU initiative highlights European startups

    Fighting global bee mortality

    One third of the food we eat every day relies on healthy honey bees. But over the past three decades, diseases, pests and hive problems have decimated hives around the world. Irish startup ApisProtect’s in-hive sensors allow beekeepers to unobtrusively monitor their honey bee colonies throughout the year. In the picture, founder Fiona Edwards is pitching on the 'Ideas from Europe' stage in Tallinn

  • Estland Talinn - Ideas from Europe Aida Nazarikhorram, Gründerin des Luxemburgischen startup LuxAI (Bloomlife )

    EU initiative highlights European startups

    Fighting autism with AI

    Luxembourg-based LuxAI has developed a toddler-like humanoid robot called QTrobot, which interacts with children affected by autism, helping them to be more socially active. Autism affects one in every 68 children, and millions of families have to deal with the significant social and economic burdens. By 2025, it is estimated that the costs of working with autism will be $461 billion.

  • Estland Talinn - Ideas from Europe Danish startup Too Good to Go (European Commission)

    EU initiative highlights European startups

    Too good to go

    Each year, 1.3 billion tons of food is wasted — that’s one third of global production. Denmark-based Too Good to Go offers a practical solution to the second-hand market of food by helping shops and restaurants sell their unsold food. With the help of an app, users can see which stores have surplus food available for collection before they close their breakfast, lunch or dinner service.

    Author: Benjamin Bathke


DW recommends

American investor Warren Buffett sets his eyes on India's fintech market

US business magnate Warren Buffett has made a surprise entry into India's digital payment market, with his Berkshire Hathaway reportedly injecting some $360 million into Paytm, India's largest digital payments platform. (04.09.2018)  

Cloud business boosts profits of US 'Big Tech' companies

The world's biggest technology firms — Amazon, Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft — have all posted stellar quarterly earnings on the back of a corporate shift away from company-owned data centers to the cloud. (27.10.2017)  

Alibaba goes offline with stake in brick-and-mortar retailer

China's largest e-commerce platform plans to take a major stake in one of the country's top food sellers, Sun Art Retail Group, as it's investing heavily in connecting its online and offline portfolio of businesses. (20.11.2017)  

EU prepares revenue-based tax on US tech giants

The European Commission is to unveil plans for a digital tax on big US tech companies. The move is aimed at recovering billions of euros from multinationals that divert their earnings to low-tax nations. (16.03.2018)  

Futureproofing Germany: Can Europe's powerhouse live in the digital fast lane?

For years, investment in digital infrastructure has been urged in Germany, with business leaders saying the country risks being left behind. But is Europe’s powerhouse really so unprepared for the digital revolution? (14.02.2018)  

German machine builders facing upswing

The German machine tools and equipment sector has been going through a phase of weakness amid lower demand globally. But a fresh study claims the industry is not far away from a decent pickup. (16.10.2014)  

Germany launches digital strategy to become artificial intelligence leader

Once a tech front-runner, Germany now faces the mammoth task of catching up with today's AI giants. Angela Merkel has launched a broad initiative to transform lagging digital infrastructure and paper-based bureaucracy. (15.11.2018)  

Chinese retail titan JD.com muscles in on German market

The refrain in Europe has been familiar for a while: the Chinese are coming. Those wondering what exactly that means may be interested to hear what the CEO of one of China’s biggest companies has to say on the subject. (23.07.2018)  

Germany in the digital slow lane

The German economy believes it is a pioneer in such topics as Industry 4.0 and the internet of things. But during the yearly "digital summit", experts disagree with the German government on the success of digitalization. (09.06.2017)  

EU initiative highlights European startups

The 'Ideas from Europe' startup competition, a platform to increase visibility for European founders, is the EU’s latest effort to promote entrepreneurship on the continent, which still lags behind the US. (29.11.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Chinese art trading platform woos cautious investors  

Related content

Deutschland Hannover Messe 2017

AI: Government pledges billions aimed at bringing Germany up to speed 14.11.2018

Germany is often criticized for sluggish levels of digital investment, particularly in AI. The government wants to invest €3 billion before 2025 to try and close the knowledge gap with world leaders in the field.

Google

EU digital tax on verge of collapse 06.11.2018

France has been desperately trying to save a plan to get tech companies to pay more tax. Some nations are pinning their hopes on a global solution to the problem, while others are pushing national schemes.

Facebook Symbolbild Hate Speech

When social media inspires real life violence 11.11.2018

A new report reignites the idea that social media users can be manipulated by misinformation, enabling a variety of actors to trigger violence between different groups. Morgan Meaker reports.

Advertisement
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America

Tech companies lose millions in market value-France urges Renault to replace Ghosn 