 American investor Warren Buffett sets his eyes on India′s fintech market | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 04.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

American investor Warren Buffett sets his eyes on India's fintech market

US business magnate Warren Buffett has made a surprise entry into India's digital payment market, with his Berkshire Hathaway reportedly injecting some $360 million into Paytm, India's largest digital payments platform.

Warren Buffett (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Kropa)

Warren Buffett's investment would not only give Berkshire Hathaway a three to four percent stake in One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, but also allow one of Buffett's close aides, Todd Combs, to join the board.

Buffett, nicknamed the "Oracle of Omaha," is considered to be one of the most successful investors and the third-richest person in the world.

Berkshire's investment means the Indian mobile payment company is now valued between $10 billion (€8.65 billion) and $12 billion. It has also allowed Paytm to join a coveted league of companies such as Apple, Coca-Cola, American Express, Walmart and Procter & Gamble — all backed by Berkshire.

"I have been impressed by Paytm and am excited about being a part of its growth story, as it looks to transform payments and financial services in India," said Combs, Berkshire's investment manager.

Read more: E-commerce booms in India

Paytm already has the backing of Japanese commercial giant SoftBank and China's Alibaba Group.

"Berkshire's experience in financial services and long-term investment horizon is going to be a huge advantage in Paytm's journey of bringing 500 million Indians to the mainstream economy through financial inclusion," Vijay Shekar Sharma, CEO and founder of the Indian firm, said in a press statement.

When contacted by DW, Paytm officials refused to divulge the exact amount of Berkshire's investment in the company.

Read more: Indian store owners protest Walmart's Flipkart acquisition

Watch video 03:11
Now live
03:11 mins.

India's logistics headache

A rapidly growing market

Buffett's investment in Paytm marks Berkshire's first formal foray into an attractive Indian market. The 87-year-old billionaire has been generally reluctant to invest in internet firms but India's rapidly growing digital payments market, which will be worth $1 trillion by 2023 from the current value of $200 billion, according to Credit Suisse, is hard to ignore. Also, Paytm holds a near-monopoly status in the crowded digital payments sector in India despite the presence of Google Pay, Amazon Pay, state-backed BHIM and local rival PhonePe.

In July, Paytm announced that it clocked some 5 billion transactions annually and registered $50 billion gross transaction value (GTV).

What started just as a payment solution to customers for transactions through money wallets, Paytm now has its own e-commerce market space called Paytm Mall.

"This [Buffett's investment] shows the international confidence in the future of digital payments in India, which are certainly growing," DD Mishra, a research director at Gartner, a global financial advisory firm, told DW.

"The market is evolving rapidly. Investors want to be part of this journey and rake in the benefits," Mishra added.

Paytm is one of the few incidental beneficiaries of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2016 demonetization drive. In a year since demonetization, Paytm's users have grown from 125 million to 280 million.

Although a vast majority of transactions in India — nearly 70 percent by value, according to Credit Suisse — still takes place through cash, digital payments have also seen a massive growth in the past few years.

"In the fintech (financial technology) market, the intersection between payment and e-commerce is clearly one business area that attracts a lot of attention," Vivek Belgavi, a fintech expert with the PwC firm, told DW, adding that the present fintech scenario indicates that the market is moving toward more consolidation.

Read more: Show me the money: India staring at a cash crunch

Watch video 02:28
Now live
02:28 mins.

Demonetization in India in hindsight

A long way to go

Belgavi underlined that although the Indian fintech market is highly competitive, there are still many untapped opportunities for global players.

"The different parts of the economy are fairly interconnected. As parts of the economy get formalized, fintech players or broader financial services players will have a way to access a segment and a number of government-led initiatives that also dovetail into the market," Belgavi said, adding that the incumbent Indian government is digital-friendly.

Peter Bendor-Samuel, the CEO of the management consultancy and research firm Everest Group, is of the view that more than Berkshire's financial capital, other factors such as Buffett's global connections and the company's expertise in the business would be even more beneficial for Paytm.

"It doesn't get any smarter than this," Bendor-Samuel told DW. "The connections and the board that they've assembled would go a long way for Paytm," he added.

"In the area of financial technology, companies don't exist in isolation, hence connections are important. So when Warren Buffett gives you a call, you listen," said Bendor-Samual.

Read more: Amazon adds billions to Indian investment

  • Indien Bauern-Protest in Mumbai (REUTERS)

    Thousands of Indian farmers demand government support

    A sea of red flags

    The farmers, wearing red caps and carrying red flags, arrived in the city following a six-day trek from Nashik, situated 165 kilometers (103 miles) north of Mumbai. The farmers, the bulk of them impoverished, plan to surround the state legislature of the western state of Maharashtra in Mumbai. Many had walked barefoot in the already soaring March temperatures.

  • Indien Bauern-Protest in Mumbai (AFP/Getty Images)

    Thousands of Indian farmers demand government support

    Demanding government support

    The farmers want the government to ensure they earn at least one-and-a-half times the cost they incur in producing their crops. They are also demanding that the government waives all farm loans. Many of the protesters are tribespeople who have farmed for generations on land they don't own but are demanding recognition of ownership.

  • Indien Maharashtra Ministerpräsident Devendra Fadnavis (P. Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images)

    Thousands of Indian farmers demand government support

    Working out a solution

    The Maharashtra government has said it is willing to consider the demands and is working to find a solution. Last year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his government would write off loans to farmers estimated to be worth around 305 billion rupees ($4.75 billion, €3.86 billion).

  • Indien Hitzewelle Dürre (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Swarup)

    Thousands of Indian farmers demand government support

    Agriculture in crisis

    Maharashtra is one of India's most important agricultural states. In recent years, it has suffered disappointing rains and severe drought which led to crop failures. More than 2,500 farmers killed themselves in the state in 2017, according to official figures. But the problems are not limited to Maharashtra.

  • Indien Dürre Trockenheit Hyderabad Bauer (AP)

    Thousands of Indian farmers demand government support

    Rising discontent

    It has been a season of agrarian discontent in India and farmers across various states have regularly been holding demonstrations over the past several months pressing the government to offer them more help. The situation exposes the precarious state in which the country's struggling farmers and impoverished landless agricultural laborers find themselves in.

  • Indien Bauern-Protest in Mumbai (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    Thousands of Indian farmers demand government support

    Poor earnings

    Many farmers are struggling with high debts and poor earnings from lower produce prices. Experts say many farm commodities are trading below support prices set by the authorities, because the government only commits serious sums to buying wheat and rice, but not other crops. 

  • Indien Proteste der Bauern (Imago/Hindustan Times/R. Choudhary)

    Thousands of Indian farmers demand government support

    A quick fix?

    Analysts say loan waivers amount to quick fixes and they cannot tackle the structural flaws in farm policies, which have encouraged higher production of crops previously in short supply but offered scant protection on prices.

  • Narendra Modi (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Swarup)

    Thousands of Indian farmers demand government support

    A major challenge

    The outburst of discontent poses a challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has promised to double farmers' incomes over the next five years. There is a risk that the protests could spread and intensify if no effective measures were put in place to resolve the issues.

  • Indien Bauer (UNI)

    Thousands of Indian farmers demand government support

    Dependent on agriculture

    Two-thirds of India's population of 1.3 billion depends on farming for their livelihood, but agriculture makes up just around 14 percent of the nation's total economic output. Despite growing migration to cities in the past two decades, over half of the population still lives in rural areas.

    Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru


DW recommends

Indian store owners protest Walmart's Flipkart acquisition

Up to 1 million traders in India are expected to take part in nationwide protests against Walmart's proposed acquisition of a majority share in Flipkart. It is widely feared that the move could create a retail monopoly. (02.07.2018)  

Amazon adds billions to Indian investment

Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos has pledged an additional $3 billion (2.6 billion euros) in investments in India, banking on exponential growth in the online shopping sector in Asia’s third largest economy. (08.06.2016)  

E-commerce booms in India

Whether it's fashion or home-made food, e-commerce is booming in India, even though only about a quarter of its population has regular access to the Internet. (17.07.2015)  

Show me the money: India staring at a cash crunch

ATMs in multiple Indian states aren't dispensing cash anymore. While the government scrambles to pinpoint the cause for the crisis, PM Narendra Modi's demonetization move in November 2016 is back under the spotlight. (25.04.2018)  

Was Indian PM Modi's demonetization move a failure?

Despite India's surprise ban on high-value currency notes last year, almost all the money has made its way back into the nation's banking system. Analysts describe the attempted crackdown on illegal wealth as a disaster. (08.09.2017)  

Thousands of Indian farmers demand government support

Mass demonstrations by tens of thousands of farmers in India's financial capital Mumbai shed light on the acute agrarian discontent among Indian farmers, who are demanding loan waivers, better prices and land rights. (12.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

India's logistics headache  

Demonetization in India in hindsight  

Related content

Arundhati Roy

Arundhati Roy: 'We're up against a fascist regime in India' 03.09.2018

In an interview with DW, renowned novelist and social activist Arundhati Roy talks about the recent arrests of leftist intellectuals in India, accusing PM Modi's government of "overturning" the country's constitution.

Indien - Phone digital payments

Goods and Services Tax – how PM Modi transformed India's economy 28.08.2018

Last year, India introduced one of the biggest tax reforms in the country. Although experts say that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has the potential to uplift the economy, its execution is still a work in progress.

Indien - Schaupsieler Sunil Grover

Is India afraid of political humor? 20.08.2018

In the past decade, stand-up comedy has become hugely popular in India. At the same time, comedians have come under fire for taking political swipes at the authorities. Murali Krishnan reports from New Delhi.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 