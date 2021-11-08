Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Facebook is an online social networking service. It was founded on February 4, 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg. With over one billion active users, Facebook is the most popular social media site worldwide.
From Fracebook's early days through its global expanse and stock market launch in 2012, DW has reported on the social media site. Take a look at coverage of Facebook and international issues related to the site and social media usage.
Facebook is taking an English-first approach in tackling "extreme" online content, whistleblower Frances Haugen told DW. She warned that the current situation in Ethiopia shows how dire the consequences can be.
Parent company Meta said it nixed hundreds of fake Facebook and Instagram pages publishing pro-government content. President Daniel Ortega is running for a fourth term in office in an election opponents decry as a farce.