Facebook is an online social networking service. It was founded on February 4, 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg. With over one billion active users, Facebook is the most popular social media site worldwide.

From Fracebook's early days through its global expanse and stock market launch in 2012, DW has reported on the social media site. Take a look at coverage of Facebook and international issues related to the site and social media usage.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen speaks to MEP's at the European Parliament in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. MEP's and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen discuss on Monday the negative impact on users of big tech companies' products and business models, and how EU digital rules can address these issues. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Facebook whistleblower to EU Parliament: 'Safeguard democracy' 08.11.2021

Frances Haugen called on lawmakers in Brussels to seize the opportunity to create a "global gold standard" as they draft oversight regulation for tech giants.
+++Nur im Rahmen der Berichterstattung zu verwenden!+++ Mobile devices can make people vulnerable to online piracy through privacy settings, Bydgoszcz, Poland, on August 7, 2016. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Russia fines Google, Telegram for not removing content 08.11.2021

A Moscow court ordered Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. to pay a new fine for not deleting content Russia considers illegal. The move comes as state officials seek to rein in tech giants.
Cambridge Analytica-Whistleblowerin Brittany Kaiser, heute Datenschützerin, am Rande der WebSummit 2021

The era of tech whistleblowing is here — but will it lead to lasting change? 06.11.2021

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is the latest in a row of tech insiders who have exposed wrongdoing in the industry. So far, their revelations have had limited legal impact. But change could be coming.
Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen listens to opening statements during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

Facebook whistleblower warns company is neglecting languages other than English 06.11.2021

Facebook is taking an English-first approach in tackling "extreme" online content, whistleblower Frances Haugen told DW. She warned that the current situation in Ethiopia shows how dire the consequences can be.

DW Business – Europe & America 04.11.2021

Web Summit Wrap-up - Sham Election
Lissabon, 02.11.21+++Zum ersten Mal mit einem eigenen Stand vertreten: Die deutsche ‚Digital Hub Initiative‘ hat 20 Aussteller nach Lissabon gebracht.

Facebook on back foot at Lisbon web summit 04.11.2021

The US social media giant recently tried to deflect attention from its data security problems by launching the "Metaverse" platform. Brittany Kaiser from the Own Your Data Foundation told DW not many are buying the ruse.
DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 04.11.2021

Web Summit Wrap-up - Ghana Goes Electric
November 30, 2020, Lisbon, Portugal: A man wearing a face mask walks past a 3D logo of Web Summit in downtown Lisbon, Portugal on November 30, 2020. Web Summit, EuropeÃ¢â¬â¢s biggest technology conference, was due to take place in Lisbon again this year but will instead be held entirely online from December 2 to December 4 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Credit Image: © Pedro Fiuza/ZUMA Wire

Meta trends at Web Summit in Portugal 04.11.2021

It's been two years since Web Summit attendees were able to meet in person. But, with controversary simmering around Meta, attendees at the tech expo were excited to take a peak at what the future might hold.
face detection or facial recognition grid overlay on face of young beautiful woman - artificial intelligence or identity or technology concept | Verwendung weltweit

Facebook to end its facial recognition system 02.11.2021

The social media platform cited uncertainty over privacy regulations as the reason for its decision. The company has said it will remove image data for over a billion people.
Picture of the homepage of Facebook website in Spanish language taken in Buenos Aires on May 10, 2012. Social-networking giant Facebook will go public on the NASDAQ May 18 with its initial public offering, trading under the symbol FB, in an effort to raise $10.6 billion. AFP PHOTO/JUAN MABROMATA (Photo credit should read JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicaragua: Facebook accuses government of ties to shuttered accounts 02.11.2021

Parent company Meta said it nixed hundreds of fake Facebook and Instagram pages publishing pro-government content. President Daniel Ortega is running for a fourth term in office in an election opponents decry as a farce.
Seen on the screen of a device in Sausalito, Calif., Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces their new name, Meta, during a virtual event on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Zuckerberg talked up his latest passion -- creating a virtual reality metaverse for business, entertainment and meaningful social interactions. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Facebook whistleblower slams 'Meta' rebrand, says Zuckerberg should quit 02.11.2021

Frances Haugen said her former boss, Mark Zuckerberg, should step down and allow change instead of devoting resources to build the so-called "metaverse."
Karikatur - Mark Zuckerberg rettet sich vom Riesenschiff, das sich gleichzeitig dem Facebook-Symbol und dem Titanic ähnelt, auf dem Symbol von Meta

Opinion: Meta — different name, same mess 29.10.2021

Facebook is now Meta, but the name change won't resolve the company's many problems. Until Mark Zuckerberg addresses those, his lofty ambitions will remain barely credible, writes DW's Martin Muno.
DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 28.10.2021

Facebook rebrands as 'Meta' to promote new project - Biden backs $1.85 tn social-climate spending plan - Pakistani firm shows a fairer way to make textiles
Facebook's test of its new Horizon Workrooms remote-working app for its virtual reality Oculus Quest 2 headsets is shown in this handout image obtained by Reuters on August 18, 2021. Facebook/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Facebook rebrands as 'Meta' in new focus on metaverse 28.10.2021

Facebook has changed its name to "Meta" in a shift away from social media and towards developing "the metaverse," a digital world that could be the next generation of the internet. Here's what they have planned.

October 5, 2021, Ukraine: In this photo illustration, a message that says This site can't be reached, about an error of internet connection is seen on a smartphone screen with a Facebook logo in the background. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down and suffered outages, reportedly by media on October 04, 2021. (Credit Image: © Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

Facebook under fire — will lawmakers now get tough on Big Tech? 28.10.2021

The revelations by whistleblower Frances Haugen have put the US tech giant under renewed scrutiny. Stricter rules are overdue, the EU’s digital policy chief told DW.

DW Business – Europe & America 26.10.2021

Alphabet posts €18.9bn Q3 profit on ad sales surge – Calls grow for regulation of Facebook - EU energy ministers discuss surging energy prices
