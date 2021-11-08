Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Apple Inc. is a US multinational corporation that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics and computer software. Its iPads and iPhones are among the most successful products in the world.
The company regularly comes under fire from consumer and data protection advocates. It is also being criticized for its contractors' labor practices, as well as its environmental practices. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Apple.
The Russian government has cracked down hard on independent media and the opposition in the run-up to parliamentary elections. Removing a Navalny voting app appears to be aimed at ensuring a Kremlin-approved poll result.