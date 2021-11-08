Visit the new DW website

Apple

Apple Inc. is a US multinational corporation that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics and computer software. Its iPads and iPhones are among the most successful products in the world.

The company regularly comes under fire from consumer and data protection advocates. It is also being criticized for its contractors' labor practices, as well as its environmental practices. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Apple.

+++Nur im Rahmen der Berichterstattung zu verwenden!+++ Mobile devices can make people vulnerable to online piracy through privacy settings, Bydgoszcz, Poland, on August 7, 2016. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Russia fines Google, Telegram for not removing content 08.11.2021

A Moscow court ordered Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. to pay a new fine for not deleting content Russia considers illegal. The move comes as state officials seek to rein in tech giants.
19.12.2016 AppleÄôs new line of laptops have done away with many of the communications ports and leave only one type, USB type C standard for attaching external devices. Critics have argued it is too soon and that the single port type solution is much less practical than for consumers. Apple stock climbed by almost 1 per cent after news a tax settlement might be agreed upon with Irish authorities. Warsaw, Poland December 19, 2016. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

EU proposes universal charging plug for all smartphones 23.09.2021

The European Union has said it will impose a universal charger for smartphones. The switch to a standard USB-C cable would represent a blow for US tech giant Apple.

This image released by Netflix shows Anya Taylor-Joy, left, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in a scene from The Queen's Gambit. Taylor-Joy was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding leading actress in a limited series or movie and Brodie-Sangster was nominated for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie. (Netflix via AP)

Emmy Awards 2021: Plenty of glamour, little diversity 20.09.2021

Netflix and Apple TV+ are the big winners of this year's Emmy Awards. Yet the hoped-for diversity among award winners was nowhere to be found.

16.09.2021 An illustration picture shows a smartphone screen displaying the Smart Voting - jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's app that aims to help Russians to vote out candidates from the ruling United Russia party in the upcoming polls, in Moscow on September 16, 2021. - President Vladimir Putin on September 16, 2021 urged Russians to vote in parliamentary polls this week in which most vocal Kremlin critics have been barred from running as part of an unprecedented crackdown. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Google, Apple remove Navalny's tactical voting app as Russian polls open 17.09.2021

The Russian government has cracked down hard on independent media and the opposition in the run-up to parliamentary elections. Removing a Navalny voting app appears to be aimed at ensuring a Kremlin-approved poll result.
14.09.2021 Seen on the screen of a device in La Habra, Calif., new iPhone 13 smartphones are introduced during a virtual event held to announce new Apple products Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

New iPhone 13 not a big hit? 15.09.2021

The new iPhone 13 launch has provided no hints of the string of troubles facing Apple including policy reversals, a spyware attack and legal battles. DW Chief Technology Correspondent Janosch Delcker has more.
Frau mit iPhone X Smartphone in der Hand beim Scannen einer Kreditkarte mit Apple Pay, Apple Wallet electronic payment app | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Judge orders Apple to loosen grip on payments in Epic battle 11.09.2021

A US federal court has ordered Apple to accommodate developers when it comes to payments for apps and services. The ruling came in the legal tussle between Apple and Epic Games.
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America 10.09.2021

Court orders Apple to change App Store rules - Controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline completed - Munich Motor Show showcases mobility alternatives
CHEBOKSARY, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 4, 2021: An election campaign billboard is seen in a street ahead of the 2021 Russian legislative election. Russia is to hold legislative elections on 17-19 September 2021. Voters will go to the polls to elect members of the Russian State Duma. In 9 constituent regions of Russia, voters will also elect heads of regional government, and in 3 more constituent regions, regional legislative assemblies will elect heads of regional government. 39 constituent regions of Russia, will hold regional parliamentary elections. Semyon Antonov/TASS

Russia summons US envoy over alleged election meddling 10.09.2021

Moscow says US-based tech companies are violating Russian laws ahead of upcoming elections. The Russian government has previously threatened Apple and Google over a mobile app developed by the opposition.

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 3/15/21 iPhone 13 leak reveals that the fingerprint sensor and a smaller notch at the top. STAR MAX Photo: Here, an iPhone 12 pro with a large notch at the top of the screen.

US: Apple delays rollout of child sex abuse photo scanning on iPhones 03.09.2021

The feature had been intended to scan for images of child sexual abuse in the US. But it quickly drew concern over potential misuse as a "backdoor" for hacking and surveillance.
epa05167546 An Apple Pay service logo is seen along with other major payment services logos at a cashier in an Apple store in Beijing, China, 18 February 2016. US electronics giant Apple Inc. launched its mobile payment service Apple Pay in China amid strong competition from local players like Wechat Payment and Alipay. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

South Korea clamps down on Apple and Google payment systems 31.08.2021

South Korean lawmakers have unanimously passed legislation making it impossible for Apple and Google to force app developers to use the tech giants' payment systems. The move could trigger similar steps elsewhere.
This photograph taken on September 28, 2017, shows a smartphone being operated in front of GAFA logos (acronym for Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon web giants) as background in Hédé-Bazouges, western France. / AFP PHOTO / Damien MEYER (Photo credit should read DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

Big Tech tops EU lobbying spending, study finds 31.08.2021

Google, Facebook and Microsoft have contributed to "the largest ever effort to lobby the EU" in a battle against new laws aimed at curbing their powers.
A woman looks at her mobile phone while traveling on ferry in Hong Kong Thursday, May 28, 2020. China’s legislature endorsed a national security law for Hong Kong on Thursday that has strained relations with the United States and Britain and prompted new protests in the territory. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) |

Hong Kong democracy activists plead guilty under national security law 19.08.2021

Two democracy activists have pleaded guilty under Hong Kong's controversial national security law. Their case is linked to that of the jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai.
SHANGHAI, CHINA - JUNE 18, 2021 - A photo taken on June 18, 2021 shows Apple's newly released iPad Pro with M1 chip and iMac with seven colors on display at an Apple store on Nanjing Road pedestrian street in Shanghai, China.

Apple rejects privacy concerns over child abuse scanning tool 14.08.2021

The iPhone and iPad manufacturer said its plan to check the photos of US users for evidence of child abuse had been widely "misunderstood". CEO Tim Cook is yet to publicly comment on the privacy row.
DW Business Asia

DW Business Asia 06.08.2021

Apple plans to scan US devices for illegal content - Shares in Bukalapak gain 25% on first trading day - French food tech attracts $600m in funding
DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 06.08.2021

Apple plans to scan US devices for illegal content - Shares in Bukalapak gain 25% on first trading day - French food tech attracts $600m in funding
epa04026232 Filipino grade school children play with their computers inside their house in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, 17 January 2014. Investigators smashed an international pedophile ring that streamed live images of child abuse from the Philippines, authorities in Britain, Australia and the USA said 16 January. The gang arranged for children to be sexually abused live on webcam in exchange for payment, Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said in a statement. Some suspects were children's family members. The NCA said 29 international arrests had been made under Operation Endeavour, which began in 2012 and also involved US customs officers and police in Australia and the Philippines. EPA/DENNIS M. SABANGAN +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Apple to combat child sex abuse images on iPhones in US 05.08.2021

"NeuralHash" technology makes it possible to detect child sex abuse images uploaded to the cloud. Privacy advocates fear technology invites political mission creep, especially in authoritarian states.
