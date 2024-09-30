Apple farming in Himachal Pradesh: Fighting fungal disease

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaApple farming in Himachal Pradesh: Fighting fungal disease To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaAditya Pandey09/30/2024September 30, 2024Himachal Pradesh is known as India's apple state. This year, many trees have been devastated by fungal disease. Efforts to control the outbreak include improving soil health and ecosystem resilience, and switching to regenerative farming.https://p.dw.com/p/4l7sHAdvertisement