Apple farming in Himachal Pradesh: Fighting fungal disease

Aditya Pandey
September 30, 2024

Himachal Pradesh is known as India's apple state. This year, many trees have been devastated by fungal disease. Efforts to control the outbreak include improving soil health and ecosystem resilience, and switching to regenerative farming.

