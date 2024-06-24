India: Reviving repair culture to fight e-waste

India's Fight Against E-Waste: The Right to Repair



With over a billion mobile phones sold annually and five billion devices discarded, the world is facing an e-waste crisis. India, with its long tradition of repairing, is attempting to tackle this challenge.



Economic growth and digitalization have changed consumer behavior. Electronic devices are indispensable and often so cheap that they are replaced rather than repaired. This throwaway culture leads to massive amounts of e-waste, which is often not recycled.



In 2023, the Indian government launched a portal for the 'Right to Repair' to make information on how to repair devices and affordable spare parts accessible. So far, about 50 companies have joined.



And there is a market for it, one worth an estimated $20 billion annually in India. Start-ups are already setting up repair shops to capitalize on this trend.



Regulating the sector is challenging but can offer a win-win-win situation by reducing costs, creating jobs, and protecting the environment.