  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Coronavirus
Berlin's Brandenburg Gate and fireworks
Germany will face major challenges in 2023Image: Bildagentur-online/McPhoto-Schulz/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Germany's challenges for 2023: Energy, unity and China

Jens Thurau
1 hour ago

It has been a turbulent year for Germany's government — and 2023 promises to be just as nerve-wracking. DW examines the biggest challenges facing German politicians in the new year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LXm3

Despite various mishaps and disputes, Germany's coalition government — comprising the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), environmentalist Greens, and neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) — is looking to the future with optimism. The leaders of the three parties published a guest commentary in the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, in which they wrote: "We want to make Germany more caring and fair, more modern and digital, competitive and climate neutral." They could have written the same a year ago.

In reality, 2022 for Germany's first three-party coalition government was characterized by one crisis after another, both national and international — and that is likely to remain the case in 2023. These crises had nothing to do with what the government set out to achieve when it took office in December 2021.

It now faces three big challenges: continue to guarantee a secure domestic energy supply in the face of rising prices, promote social cohesion and peace during a time of war, and define itself more clearly in foreign policy — especially toward China.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Finance Minister Christian Lindner posing for the cameras in Wilhelmshaven
Economy Minister Robert Habeck, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Finance Minister Christian Lindner took pride in the fast construction of the first LNG terminalImage: Michael Sohn/REUTERS

Securing energy supplies

The government has poured a whopping €200 billion ($213 billion) into ensuring energy supplies for the German population and economy for this winter and the following after supplies of oil, gas and coal from Russia were almost completely stopped. What will come next also depends on how hands-on the government is in negotiations over the coming year.

In an interview with the domestic Funke media group, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, of the SPD, explained that he does not expect energy prices to fall back to what they were before Russia attacked Ukraine. "We will probably not return to the low prices that we had before the war." But the situation will remain manageable, "because we will have new import possibilities at our disposal." Germany will remain a strong and successful industrial nation.

This will however require the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources. But there has already been much conflict within the coalition about the pace and plans in energy policy in 2022 — for example the gas levy idea from Economy Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) which was eventually abandoned, or the continued operation of the three remaining connected German nuclear power plants until April.

This cannot be repeated in 2023. The opposition Christian Democrats (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz told the Rheinische Post newspaper that the coalition argued too much and spent too little time improving economic and energy policy. He likened his critical assessment to a child's report card, adding "In school, one would say they tried their best."

Maintaining social cohesion

The government must also expend a lot of energy strengthening social cohesion in times of great crisis and uncertainty among the population. Most recently, a planned coup by far-right extremists linked to the far-right so-called "Reichsbürger" (citizens of the Reich) movement, which was foiled by authorities in December, caused much alarm among Germans.

Aside from this, the government must communicate better — and present a united front — in the matter of weapons deliveries and solidarity for Ukraine. According to a new study, divisions of opinion on this matter follow old Soviet-era political lines, with people in eastern Germany much more skeptical about support for Ukraine than those in western Germany.

right-wing protests in Leipzig in September 2022. A banner reads:
Inflation and rising energy prices have led to some protests and a rise in support for the far-rightImage: Christian Mang/REUTERS

In the survey by the Forum MIDEM, an international research network on migration and democracy based at the TU Dresden (Technical University), only 28% of the eastern Germans surveyed wanted to maintain support for the attacked country even if it led to higher energy prices in Germany. In western Germany, it was 42%. Every third eastern German agreed with the statement: "NATO provoked Russia for so long that Russia had to go to war." In western Germany, 22% did.

That is why the foreign policy spokesperson for the opposition CDU in the Bundestag parliament, Roderich Kiesewetter, told DW that the government must "implement this turning point in history holistically in the areas of security, economy, and society. Swift implementation is necessary to defend our freedom and democracy against the Russian hybrid war in Europe and brace ourselves for the incipient systemic competition with China."

This also includes Germany making more of an effort to ensure consistency of positions across the European Union. The billions Berlin spent on support for the German population against inflation and high energy prices, without much consultation, ruffled more than a few feathers among their EU partners.

Scholz's day trip to China: Why now?

Russia and China

Foreign policy toward China and Russia will be one of the main tasks for the German government. Kiesewetter told DW that the government now faces the job of "diversifying our energy supply and releasing ourselves from the cheap supply chains from China, to diversify better and recognize China's aggressive and hybrid approach. China will carry out a military attack on Taiwan in the next few years — we must therefore significantly reduce our dependence on and influence of China as quickly as possible."

In early November, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's trip to China caused resentment, even within the coalition. It was the first visit to China by a Western head of government following the controversial reelection of President Xi Jinping on October 23.

And despite harsh criticism from the likes of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens), the chancellor allowed the Chinese shipping company Cosco a minority stake in a container terminal at the Hamburg port. Unifying their approach toward Beijing: This is another major challenge for Germany's government in 2023.

This article was originally written in German.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Image of four 100-euro notes

Opinion: Germany's 'double whammy' not a blueprint for EU

Opinion: Germany's 'double whammy' not a blueprint for EU

The energy crisis is causing panic all over Europe. But Germany's recent €200 billion national economic rescue package cannot be a model for the whole of the EU, says Bernd Riegert.
Riegert Bernd Kommentarbild App
Bernd Riegert
Commentary
PoliticsOctober 4, 2022
A man bends over with his back towards a howitzer as it fires

Ukraine war: How much does Germany spend on help?

Ukraine war: How much does Germany spend on help?

Europe and the US have provided billions of euros worth in support to Ukraine. German researchers are trying to calculate an accurate figure of the military aid the country has received.
PoliticsDecember 20, 2022
An person taken into police custody durin a raid against the Reichsbürger in Karlsruhe. December 7,2022

Is a far-right coup possible in Germany?

Is a far-right coup possible in Germany?

A militant group of Germany's far-right extremist Reichsbürger movement apparently planned to overthrow the government. Could such a coup succeed?
PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Fireworks explode over Sky Tower in central Auckland as New Year celebrations begin in New Zealand

World welcomes New Year 2023 — live updates

Society3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Christian man from the Primitive Church of the Lord, sings during a Sunday service in Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Ghana warns against alarmist New Year prophecies

Ghana warns against alarmist New Year prophecies

Religion13 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A US Marine CH53 helicopter takes off as US and Philippine marines take part in a joint amphibious assault exercise as part of the annual 'Balikatan' (shoulder-to-shoulder) US-Philippines war exercises

How China's rise is reshaping Indo-Pacific security order

How China's rise is reshaping Indo-Pacific security order

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate and fireworks

Germany's challenges for 2023: Energy, unity and China

Germany's challenges for 2023: Energy, unity and China

Politics1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

Rastislav Kacer (left), foreign minister of Slovakia, and Jan Lipavsky (right), foreign minister of the Czech Republic, October 2022

Czech Republic, Slovakia: Still close after 30 years apart

Czech Republic, Slovakia: Still close after 30 years apart

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Exiled Iranians Mohadeseh Peyvandi under marking in support of Iranian people

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

Society8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

OffbeatDecember 29, 202201:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Workers set up stage for festival to be held on the inauguration day of Brazil's president

Brazil to swear in Lula da Silva

Brazil to swear in Lula da Silva

Politics12 hours ago02:20 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage