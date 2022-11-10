  1. Skip to content
Jens Thurau

Political correspondent specialized in environment and climate policy.

Jens Thurau focuses especially on the Green Party, and its evolution to become one of the strongest political forces in Germany.

Jens Thurau, born in 1961, has been with DW since 1994, first in radio, then in TV, and now he works mainly as an online reporter and editor.

His beats include environment and climate policy. Jens has covered over 20 UN climate conferences as a reporter for DW.

In his reporting on domestic politics, he focuses especially on the Green Party, and its evolution to one of the strongest political forces in Germany.

Featured stories by Jens Thurau

Economy Minister Robert Habeck

Germany's Robert Habeck has had a rollercoaster year

DW's Jens Thurau reflects on Economy Minister Robert Habeck's first year in office.
PoliticsOctober 11, 2022
Robert Habeck

Germany explores new Middle East partnerships

Economy Minister Robert Habeck heads to the Middle East seeking alternatives to Russian gas supplies.
PoliticsJune 5, 2022
Police arrest a journalist in Yangon

Fewer journalists killed, more jailed in 2021

China, Belarus and Myanmar have among the poorest records in the world when it comes to jailing journalists.
Press FreedomDecember 16, 2021
Stories by Jens Thurau

Demolition of Lützerath houses

On climate, German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

Will the Green Party's compromise with "big coal" and the demolition of Lützerath drive the party to breaking point?
PoliticsJanuary 22, 2023
Annalena Baerbock during a visit to Kharkiv, Ukraine in January 2023

Germany: Government struggles over new security strategy

How should Germany define its security interests? The coalition government is divided when it comes to China.
PoliticsJanuary 14, 2023
Berlin's Brandenburg Gate and fireworks

Germany's challenges for 2023: Energy, unity and China

It was a turbulent year for Germany's government — and 2023 promises to be just as nerve-wracking.
PoliticsJanuary 1, 2023
Angela Merkel speaking at the Helmut Kohl Foundation

Merkel, an ex-chancellor from a different era

It feels like it's ages ago that Angela Merkel was in charge of German affairs, says DW's Jens Thurau.
Jens Thurau
Commentary
PoliticsOctober 3, 2022
Robert Habeck in the wind, furrowed brow, speaking into a microphone

Germany's energy crisis puts Robert Habeck under pressure

The Green economy minister has been Germany’s most popular politician. Now, the tide is turning.
PoliticsSeptember 27, 2022
hand turning knob on radiator

Why Germans fear a cold winter

In Germany, gas prices are going through the roof. Policymakers have different ideas on the right response.
SocietySeptember 24, 2022
