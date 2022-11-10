Jens Thurau, born in 1961, has been with DW since 1994, first in radio, then in TV, and now he works mainly as an online reporter and editor.

His beats include environment and climate policy. Jens has covered over 20 UN climate conferences as a reporter for DW.

In his reporting on domestic politics, he focuses especially on the Green Party, and its evolution to one of the strongest political forces in Germany.