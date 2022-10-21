German parliament approves €200-billion energy relief plan

  1. Skip to content
Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, on Friday backed the government's proposal of a €200 billion ($195 billion) fund to tackle skyrocketing energy prices. 

The rescue package aims to help ease the energy crisis for industries and households. 

The plan will be in the form of loans to pay for energy price caps and subsidies. 

According to the German government, the fund is set to last until 2024. 

Private households could benefit from a price cap of 80% of their usual consumption starting March. The price cap for big company could come into effect as soon as January. 

Suspending the constitutional debt brake

To allow for the funding, German lawmakers first voted to suspend the so-called debt brake.

The brake, which limits the federal government's structural net borrowing to 0.35% of gross domestic product (GDP), was adopted in 2009 after the financial crash. 

Under Germany's Basic Law, the brake can only be suspended "in the event of natural disasters or exceptional emergencies beyond the control of the state and significantly affecting the state's financial position."

The Bundestag has repeatedly suspended the enshrined law since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to allow the country to get large loans.

fb/ar (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

A gas stove has been lit with a match

Germany's €200 billion energy relief plan: How fair is it?

Germany's €200 billion energy relief plan: How fair is it?

The German government has announced a massive relief package in response to soaring energy prices. But some have criticized the blanket approach. And the plan has sparked anger among other EU leaders, who argue it puts German interests ahead of the bloc
Society22 hours ago03:12 min
A gas stove burning

EU leaders agree to combat rising energy prices

Politics10 hours ago
