German parliament approves €200-billion energy relief plan

German lawmakers have voted to suspend a constiutional debt brake to back the relief package amid an energy crisis.

Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, on Friday backed the government's proposal of a €200 billion ($195 billion) fund to tackle skyrocketing energy prices.

The rescue package aims to help ease the energy crisis for industries and households.

The plan will be in the form of loans to pay for energy price caps and subsidies.

According to the German government, the fund is set to last until 2024.

Private households could benefit from a price cap of 80% of their usual consumption starting March. The price cap for big company could come into effect as soon as January.

Suspending the constitutional debt brake

To allow for the funding, German lawmakers first voted to suspend the so-called debt brake.

The brake, which limits the federal government's structural net borrowing to 0.35% of gross domestic product (GDP), was adopted in 2009 after the financial crash.

Under Germany's Basic Law, the brake can only be suspended "in the event of natural disasters or exceptional emergencies beyond the control of the state and significantly affecting the state's financial position."

The Bundestag has repeatedly suspended the enshrined law since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to allow the country to get large loans.

fb/ar (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

