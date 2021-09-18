Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Seat of the German Bundestag (Parliament)
The Reichstag building, located in Berlin next to the Brandenburg Gate, has been the seat of a reunified German Bundestag since 1999. Its glass dome, designed by British star architect Norman Foster, is one of the most famous landmarks in the German capital. This page collates DW content on the Reichstag.
It took Christo and Jeanne-Claude nearly a quarter of a century to realize their dream of wrapping the long-ruined former German parliament. The project transformed the landmark back into a symbol of freedom.