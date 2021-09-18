Visit the new DW website

Reichstag

Seat of the German Bundestag (Parliament)

The Reichstag building, located in Berlin next to the Brandenburg Gate, has been the seat of a reunified German Bundestag since 1999. Its glass dome, designed by British star architect Norman Foster, is one of the most famous landmarks in the German capital. This page collates DW content on the Reichstag.

The wrapping of the Arc de Triomphe as part of an art installation by the late artist Christo is seen on September 16, 2021 in Paris, France (Photo by Vincent Koebel/NurPhoto)

Christo's dream: Wrapped Arc de Triomphe opens in Paris 18.09.2021

With the protective barriers removed from around the famous arch, people can get up close to the transformed war memorial.

Workers wrap the Arc de Triomphe monument, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Paris. The L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped project by late artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude will be on view from, Sept.18 to Oct. 3, 2021. The famed Paris monument will be wrapped in 25,000 square meters of fabric in silvery blue, and with 3,000 meters of red rope. (AP Photo/Rafal Yaghobzadeh)

Arc de Triomphe wrapped as Christo gets final wish 15.09.2021

Celebrated late artistic duo Christo and Jeanne-Claude had first planned to wrap the Parisian landmark 60 years ago. Now, the project has finally been realized.

The Arc de Triumph (Project for Paris, Place de l'Etoile – Charles de Gaulle) Wrapped Collage 2018 in two parts12 x 30 1/2 and 26 1/4 x 30 1/2 (30.5 x 77.5 cm and 66.7 x 77.5 cm) Pencil, charcoal, wax crayon, fabric, twine, enamel paint, photograph by Wolfgang Volz, hand-drawn map and tape

Christo wrap of Arc de Triomphe in Paris set for September 15.06.2021

The artist was renowned for his wrapped large-scale art. Delayed due to COVID-19, the date for the posthumous realization of his project has been confirmed.
Sturm auf die Bastille / Lalaisse Franzoesische Revolution: Sturm auf die Bastille am 14. Juli 1789. - PRISE DE LA BASTILLE. - Kreidelithographie, koloriert, von Hippolyte Lalaisse (1812-1884). Nr.83 der Serie: Paris dans sa splen- deur - histoire, Nantes-Paris (Char- pentier) o.J. (um 1860).

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 08.01.2021

Images of the insurrection at the US Capitol shocked the world. Yet it wasn't the first time — nor likely the last.
The Reichtags Building wrapped in the installation by Christo and Jeanne-Claude

Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag': A symbol of freedom 25 years on 24.06.2020

Artistic duo Christo and Jeanne-Claude fought long and hard to wrap the German Reichstag building in their signature fabric. Photographer Wolfang Volz recalls the ultimate highs and lows.
Erstmals ohne Bauzaun präsentiert sich der verhüllte Reichstag am Sonntag in Berlin. Bei strahlendem Sonnenschein nutzten tausende Besucher die Möglichkeit zu einem Besuch des Christo-Kunstwerks. (COLORplus)

Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag': Revisiting the iconic installation 25 years later 24.06.2020

It took Christo and Jeanne-Claude nearly a quarter of a century to realize their dream of wrapping the long-ruined former German parliament. The project transformed the landmark back into a symbol of freedom.

Christo's proposed wrapping of the Arc de Triomphe (AFP/Christo and Jeanne-Claude - 2018 Christo/Andre Grossmann )

Christo and his large-scale artworks 31.05.2020

The Bulgarian-American artist was renowned for wrapping building and landscapes. A tribute to Christo, who died at the age of 84.
25.11.2015 ARCHIV - Der Künstler Christo geht am 25.11.2015 in Berlin im Reichstag durch die Ausstellung «Verhüllter Reichstag» und an einem Modell des verhüllten Reichstages vorbei. Foto: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa (zu dpa-Kurzbiografie Christo - Meister der Großinstallationen vom 16.06.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

'Wrapped Reichstag' artist Christo dies, aged 84 31.05.2020

He was most famous for wrapping huge buildings and spaces, such as the Reichstag in Berlin and Paris' Pont-Neuf. American-Bulgarian artist Christo has died at the age of 84.
Berlin-Mitte: Regierungsviertel mit Reichstag am Platz der Republik, Berlin | Verwendung weltweit

75 years after WWII: Memorials in Berlin 05.05.2020

Following years of violence and destruction, the Second World War ended 75 years ago. Many memorials in Berlin mark the historic events or commemorate the victims.
View from Hotel Park Inn over Alexanderplatz Square, Berliner Fernsehturm TV Tower, Berlin Mitte, Berlin, Germany, Europe | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Berlin TV tower and more: the top 10 landmarks in the German capital 02.10.2019

Berlin's broadcast tower, the Fernsehturm, is turning 50. The iconic tower is Berlin's tallest landmark, but it is just one among many. Here are the top 10 most distinctive sights in the German capital.

Sonnenuntergang über dem Alexanderplatz am 08.04.2018. Zu sehen ist der Schriftzug des ehemaligen Berliner Verlags. Foto: picture alliance / Robert Schlesinger | Verwendung weltweit

Berlin for free 17.09.2019

10 things you should definitely do in the German capital that won't cost you a penny. From the Reichstag to the Mauerpark.
Berlin-Mitte: Regierungsviertel mit Reichstag am Platz der Republik, Berlin | Verwendung weltweit

Highlights of Berlin's government district 16.08.2019

Once a year, the German government holds an open day in the capital. Visitors get an insight into Berlin's politics, from the chancellery to the ministries. The government quarter also has other attractions.
24.02.2016 ****Nur als Silhouette ist am 24.02.2016 in Berlin die Quadriga im Licht der untergehenden Sonne zu erkennen. Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ © picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken

Typical Berlin: Top ten landmarks to visit 04.04.2019

Landmarks are usually striking buildings or monuments that make a city unmistakable. Here are the top ten of the most beautiful landmarks that are associated all over the world with the German capital.
Menschen liegen und stehen am 25.07.2013 auf einer Wiese vor dem Reichstag in Berlin und genießen das Sommerwetter und den Ausblick. Foto: Ole Spata/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy 04.03.2019

The accessible roof terrace and dome of the Reichstag Building are world famous. The building is associated with the lighter and darker sides of German history, from the Nazi era's Reichstag fire to reunification.
ARCHIV - Der Autor Uwe Timm, aufgenommen am 18.03.2015 im Rahmen des Literaturfestivals Lit.Cologne in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen). (Zu dpa «Schriftsteller Uwe Timm: Soli nach Afrika umleiten» vom 10.09.2017( Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit 100 Must-Reads Uwe Timm Johannisnacht

Uwe Timm: 'Midsummer Night' 08.10.2018

Uwe Timm's narratives often venture through German history: the post-war period, the student protests, the years after reunification. In "Midsummer Night," the author remembers when Christo wrapped up the Reichstag.
Check-in 23.09.2017. Aufgenommen von Anne Termeché

Around the Reichstag 28.09.2018

Every year, around three million people visit the Reichstag in Berlin. Check-in presenter Nicole Frölich joins them for a look at the seat of Germany's parliament.

Show more articles