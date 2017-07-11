Germany presents new €200 billion relief plan in response to soaring energy prices

The German government on Thursday presented plans for an energy relief package worth €150-200 billion ($145-194 billion) as households are faced with rapidly rising energy bills.

The package was announced at a press conference in Berlin given by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

The new relief measures include a gas price cap that is to be financed by the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF), which was originally set up to cushion the economic and social impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

Although the WSF officially expired in the summer, it is now to receive extra funding.

The measures do not include a previously planned gas levy in an effort to protect companies forced to purchase more expensive gas than that from Russia. It was to have gone into force October 1.

Financing the gas price cap had been a major challenge for the government, with Lindner insisting that Germany reimpose its limits on net borrowing, which had been temporarily lifted during the pandemic, by next year.

What did the government say?

Scholz spoke of the necessity of reducing energy prices for consumers and businesses, saying gas prices had "to come down."

The chancellor said that Germany's public finances remained stable.

Habeck said the situation was still critical and stressed that gas consumption needed to still be reduced.

More to follow.

tj/sms (AFP, dpa)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.