FDP: Germany's coalition naysayers

Christian Lindner, German Finance Minister and leader of the smallest party in the government coalition, is facing challenges from within and without his own party. Several issues that have become vital to Germany in thepast few months have put his neoliberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) at odds with its center-left partners: both Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens.

Perhaps the most pressing of these questions is energy: Where is Germany is to get its power from now that the country must find alternatives to Russian gas, preferably before the winter? So, Lindner was asked recently by the Bild newspaper, should Germany keep its last nuclear power stations running for longer than the end of this year, when they are due to be shut down?

"Germany must not close its mind to a debate that is being held all over the world," Lindner replied, in a poorly-veiled jibe at his coalition partners, who have committed to finding alternatives.

After the Fukushima nuclear disaster 2011 in Japan, Germany sped up its nuclear phaseout. Especially the Green Party has been opposed to nuclear energy since the 1980s because of the unsolved problem of nuclear waste.

In April, the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) voted in favor of extending the lifetime of nuclear power plants and are thus in line with the conservative opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Being forced to spend

Or take public debt: The FDP came into power in December determined to return Germany's national debt to the constitutionally-mandated maximum of 1% of GDP. But the COVID pandemic, and then the sudden need for a military splurge, as well as the influx of Ukrainian refugees, both of course triggered by Russia's war on Ukraine, have made massive spending necessary.

The consequences are noticeable in the 2022 federal budget, which has had to be financed with €139 billion ($145 billion) in debt. If you add the €100-billion loan for the Bundeswehr, referred to as a "special fund," the situation looks even more dramatic.

Still, Finance Minister Lindner hopes to be able to comply with Germany's debt brake again in 2023. This is "non-negotiable," the FDP leader said.

Whether he will be able to keep this promise remains to be seen, however, because the financial consequences of the Ukraine war are almost impossible to calculate. More spending may also become necessary if the COVID pandemic picks up speed again in the fall.

Freedom to, freedom from

Personal freedom is another of the FDP's core policy points. The freedom to drive as fast as your car allows on Germany's autobahns has become an article of faith for the FDP, and the party has vetoed any attempts to impose speed limits – even in the face of analyses saying a speed limit could save energy help reduce dependence on Russian oil.

The same goes for COVID restrictions, which the FDP pushed to lift (against the advice of SPD Health Minister Karl Lauterbach) and mandatory vaccination, a policy supported by both Lauterbach and Scholz, was also scuppered by the lack of support among FDP Bundestag members.

And yet the FDP has a serious problem: Large swathes of its voters are moving elsewhere — mainly to the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), for whom the neoliberals had played kingmaker in many a coalition.

In the recent state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein, the FDP lost significant support and its places in the state governments, forcing the center-right CDU to team up with the Greens instead. In Saarland, the FDP even failed to clear the 5% threshold for representation in parliament.

Losing voters

Manfred Güllner, head of the polling institute Forsa, says the downward trend is down to a mix of content-related and strategic errors.

When the party joined the government, FDP supporters expected the party to tackle red tape and excessive bureaucracy – something its leaders on the campaign trail had referred to as the state's "regulatory frenzy." To get this done, however, Güllner told the Tagesspiegel daily, the FDP should have secured the Economy Ministry for itself. This, however, is headed by Green Party Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck, currently Germany's most popular government politician.

Lindner, by far the FDP's most prominent figure, is only in fourth place. Last year's election campaign focused on presenting Lindner as a young progressive leader promising to modernize a country that had become set in its ways. Even at the time, political adversaries poked fun at Lindner's one-man show, and now several times he's found himself upstaged by the media appearances of the Green Party's Robert Habeck, and Annalena Baerbock in the Foreign Ministry.

Now the FDP is polling at 8% — down from 11.5% in last September's general election. Many in the party remember the disastrous outcome of the 2013 election when the party scored a historically low result and lost representation in the Bundestag.

After this defeat, Christian Lindner was elected FDP chairman and led his party back into parliament in 2017 and in 2021 into the current government. Now, Lindner and his party will have to fight hard to stay there.

