Christian Lindner

Christian Lindner, the head of Germany's neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP). He is one of the best-known and most ambitious politicians in the country.

Christian Lindner, born in 1979, has led the liberal Free Democratic Party since 2013, which he had joined at the age of only 16. He is seen as social media savvy and as a talented orator. Personal freedom, and restricting the power of the state, have been the party's guiding principles. The FDP wants to accelerate Germany's sluggish digitalization drive. Here is a collection of DW material on Christian Lindner.

25.10.2020, Schmitten (Hessen): Die aufgehende Sonne scheint durch Nebelschwaden im herbstlichen Wald am Großen Feldberg im Taunus.

Inside Europe: future worlds 11.11.2021

Glimpses of possible futures in the company of Scottish climate activists, Polish women's rights advocates, Bosnian politicians, a German financial journalist and more.

Berlin, 21.10.21Christian Lindner, Fraktionsvorsitzender und Parteivorsitzender der FDP, kommt zu dem Tagungsort für die Koalitionsverhandlungen. Heute beginnen die Koalitionsverhandlungen zwischen SPD, FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Regierungsbildung nach der Bundestagswahl.

Christian Lindner: The FDP's clever tactician 26.10.2021

The Free Democrats is the smallest of three parties trying to form Germany's new government. But its chairman, Christian Lindner, is proving to be especially ambitious. DW takes a look at the man at the helm.
ARCHIV - 01.10.2021, Berlin: Robert Habeck (l), Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen und Christian Lindner, Parteivorsitzender der FDP, bei einem Pressestatement nach Sondierungsgesprächen von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen und FDP nach der Bundestagswahl. Das Finanzministerium gilt als Schlüsselressort in jeder Regierung. FDP-Chef Lindner hat nie einen Hehl daraus gemacht, dass er es gerne übernehmen würde. Die Grünen treten auf die Bremse. (zu dpa Lindner signalisiert Anspruch auf Finanzressort - Habeck verärgert) Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Why Germany's Finance Ministry has become a battleground 24.10.2021

With three-way coalition talks for Germany's next government underway, the role of finance minister is in high demand. Christian Lindner of the FDP and the Greens' Robert Habeck both want the job. How important is it?
6.10.2021, Berlin****German Free Democratic Party (FDP) party leader Christian Lindner gives a statement after a party leadership meeting in Berlin, Germany, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Germany: Free Democrats vote to join formal coalition talks 18.10.2021

The neoliberal FDP has agreed to start formal coalition talks with the center-left SPD and the Greens. With all parties on board, they are a step closer to forming Germany's next government.
11.10.2021 Olaf Scholz (M), SPD-Kanzlerkandidat und Bundesminister der Finanzen, kommt zu dem Tagungsort für die Sondierungsgespräche. Heute beraten die SPD mit der FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Bildung einer neuen Bundesregierung nach der Bundestagswahl. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: SPD, Greens and FDP resume coalition talks after tight election 11.10.2021

Two weeks after a tight election, the winning SPD have met with the Greens and the FDP in an effort to hammer out a new German government. This marks the second set of three-way talks among the parties.
06.10.2021, Berlin - Eine Ampel vor dem Reichstagsgebäude leuchtet in einer Langzeitbelichtung in allen drei Phasen, wobei sich der Straßenverkehr als Leuchtspuren abzeichnet. (Aufnahme mit Langzeitbelichtung)

German election: SPD, Greens and FDP hold first 3-way talks to explore possible coalition 07.10.2021

It's the first time the three parties are meeting to discuss a possible coalition. While the Social Democrats are hopeful, there are still major hurdles to overcome before Angela Merkel's successor can be crowned.
German politicians Volker Wissing and Christian Lindner of the FDP, together with Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck of the Greens, pose for a selfie photograph, in an unknown location September 28, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. INSTAGRAM @volkerwissing /via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

German election: Greens and FDP meet for preliminary two-way talks 29.09.2021

The Greens and the Free Democrats have held a first meeting on the long road to forming a new German coalition government. Both the SPD and the CDU/CSU hope to secure the support of the two kingmakers.
Kombobild Annalena Baerbock und Christian Lindner

Germany's Green Party and the FDP: Two kingmakers poles apart 27.09.2021

Both the Greens and the pro-free market FDP are likely to join a three-party coalition government. But do they have enough in common to govern together?
14.05.2021,Berlin,Deutschland,GER,Bundesparteitag der FDP.Rede von Christian Lindner *** 14 05 2021,Berlin,Germany,GER,Federal Party Conference of the FDP Speech by Christian Lindner

Germany's kingmaker, the FDP, is set to return to government 06.09.2021

Germany's Free Democratic Party sees a chance to join a coalition government after this year's election. The pro-free market party advocates lower taxes, more civil liberties, and cutting back the welfare state.
Berlin, den 02.09.2021*** BTW Interview mit Spitzenkandidat Christian Lindner FDP ModeratorInnen: Jaafar Abdul-Karim und Manuela Kasper-Claridge

Exclusive: Afghan refugees should not take 'dangerous' road to Europe, FDP top candidate Christian Lindner says 02.09.2021

Speaking to DW, FDP lead candidate Christian Lindner recommended focusing on finding safe refuge for Afghans in "the immediate vicinity." He also criticized Merkel for failing to engage with a conflict she "inherited."

Plakatkünstler Klaus Staeck ****Achtung: Verwendung nur zur abgesprochnen Berichterstattung

Election posters in Germany: Underrated eye-catchers 11.08.2021

Are election posters obsolete? Researchers don't think so. These campaigning staples are a proven game-changer for political parties and go back a long way.
Bild-Kombo Spitzenkandidaten

German election 2021: Meet the parties' top candidates 25.05.2021

Six parties are likely to be represented in the German parliament, the Bundestag, after the September 26 vote. Meet their top candidates, who will serve as the parties' high-profile spokespeople during the campaign.
March 4, 2021, Malaga, Spain: Syringes with the Astrazeneca vaccine seen during a massive vaccination at Congress and Fair Palace..Hundreds of teachers of pre-school and primary school have received the first dose of Astrazeneca vaccine inside their vehicles as part of Andalusia government health strategy. (Credit Image: © Jesus Merida/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire

Fact check: Is Germany throwing away vaccine doses? 06.03.2021

Coronavirus vaccines are rare and many citizens are waiting for a shot. FDP leader Christian Lindner claims doses are being discarded due to poor logistics planning. Are they?
27.04.2019, Berlin: Christian Lindner (r-l), Fraktionsvorsitzender und Parteivorsitzender der FDP, und Nicola Beer, FDP-Spitzenkandidatin für die Europawahl, applaudieren Linda Teuteberg, FDP-Generalsekretärin, zu ihrer Rede beim 70. FDP-Bundesparteitag. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's FDP rejects women's quota, elects new general secretary 28.04.2019

Germany's male-heavy opposition Free Democrats (FDP) have rejected women quotas. Gearing up for polls in three eastern German regions, they did, however, pick a new general secretary, Linda Teuteberg from Brandenburg.
26.04.2019, Berlin: Christian Lindner, Fraktionsvorsitzender und Parteivorsitzender der FDP, freut sich am 70. FDP-Bundesparteitag über die Würdigung der Parteimitglieder. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Lindner reelected as head of Germany's Free Democrats 27.04.2019

Lindner helped the FDP return to Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in the 2017 elections. But he turned down an opportunity to form a coalition government with Chancellor Angela Merkel after the vote.
12.05.2018, Berlin: Christian Lindner, FDP-Vorsitzender, hält auf dem 69. Ordentlichen Bundesparteitag der FDP eine Rede. Foto: Wolfgang Kumm/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German politician causes stir with comments on migrants in bakery 13.05.2018

German Free Democrat leader Christian Lindner has been accused of giving Nazis everywhere "the pretext to harass people of color." Lindner had been trying to make a point about immigration policy.
