Christian Lindner, the head of Germany's neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP). He is one of the best-known and most ambitious politicians in the country.
Christian Lindner, born in 1979, has led the liberal Free Democratic Party since 2013, which he had joined at the age of only 16. He is seen as social media savvy and as a talented orator. Personal freedom, and restricting the power of the state, have been the party's guiding principles. The FDP wants to accelerate Germany's sluggish digitalization drive. Here is a collection of DW material on Christian Lindner.
It's the first time the three parties are meeting to discuss a possible coalition. While the Social Democrats are hopeful, there are still major hurdles to overcome before Angela Merkel's successor can be crowned.
Speaking to DW, FDP lead candidate Christian Lindner recommended focusing on finding safe refuge for Afghans in "the immediate vicinity." He also criticized Merkel for failing to engage with a conflict she "inherited."