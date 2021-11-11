Christian Lindner, the head of Germany's neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP). He is one of the best-known and most ambitious politicians in the country.

Christian Lindner, born in 1979, has led the liberal Free Democratic Party since 2013, which he had joined at the age of only 16. He is seen as social media savvy and as a talented orator. Personal freedom, and restricting the power of the state, have been the party's guiding principles. The FDP wants to accelerate Germany's sluggish digitalization drive. Here is a collection of DW material on Christian Lindner.