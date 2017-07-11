 Germany: Scholz′s party defeated in bellwether North Rhine-Westphalia election | News | DW | 15.05.2022

News

Germany: Scholz's party defeated in bellwether North Rhine-Westphalia election

In a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD party, voters backed the conservatives, CDU, in an election Germany's most populous state. The Greens meanwhile more than doubled the number of votes hey received.

Hendrik Wüst has been serving as North Rhine-Westphalia premier

Incumbent premier Hendrik Wüst would need to enter into a new pact to form a governing coalition

Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) won the largest share of the vote in the country's biggest state by population, North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) on Sunday. 

Preliminary results showed the party of former chancellor Angela Merkel receiving 35.3% of the vote to 27.4% of the second-place Social Democrats (SPD).

In Germany's federal system, state lawmakers hold a considerable amount of power and the election NRW was considered an important bellwether for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling SPD party.

Infografik Hochrechnung Landtagswahl NRW 2022 EN

Around 13 million people where eligible to vote, making it the biggest election in Germany this year and one of the most important outside of the general election.

The state is home to major cities Cologne, Bonn, Düsseldorf, Essen and Dortmund, and the result would be seen as a key indicator of the political mood in Germany.

New coalition talks expected in NRW

The current state premier Hendrik Wüst, from the CDU, took over the position from Armin Laschet last year after the former became the party's chancellor candidate to replace the outgoing Angela Merkel in the country's general election.

The CDU have been ruling in coalition with the business-focused Free Democrats (FDP), but polls indicate that the two parties would not gain enough seats to maintain their dominance at the state level.

This could end up making the left-leaning Greens, with 18.3% of the vote, the kingmakers. The Greens achieved their best national result last December which left them as minority partners in the national-level ruling coalition along with the SPD and the FDP.

An alliance between the SDP, Greens and the FDP, mirroring the one governing at the national level would also be possible in NRW.

Watch video 02:33

CDU leading in regional election: Benjamin Alvarez Gruber reports

 

CDU has tried to recover from its big defeat in last year's general election by gaining ground in regional governments. Just last week, voters in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein delivered a landslide victory to the CDU. In late March, however, the small state of Saarland gave the SPD a landslide win, ending years of the grand coalition of SPD and CDU.

lo,ab/wd (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)

