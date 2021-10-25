North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) is the most populous federal state in Germany. The biggest metropolitan area of the European continent, Rhine-Ruhr, is located within the state.

The state capital is Düsseldorf. However, the biggest city in NRW is Cologne. The former West German capital, Bonn is there - home to Deutsche Welle's headquarters. This page collates DW's latest content related to North Rhine-Westphalia.