Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) is the most populous federal state in Germany. The biggest metropolitan area of the European continent, Rhine-Ruhr, is located within the state.
The state capital is Düsseldorf. However, the biggest city in NRW is Cologne. The former West German capital, Bonn is there - home to Deutsche Welle's headquarters. This page collates DW's latest content related to North Rhine-Westphalia.
After CDU party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer announced her forthcoming resignation, the race to succeed her began. NRW State Premier Armin Laschet could follow in her footsteps — and run for the chancellorship, too.
As students protesting around the world demand action in fighting climate change, one German education minister has said she wants students back in classrooms. She said they could be escorted to class or even expelled.