North Rhine-Westphalia

North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) is the most populous federal state in Germany. The biggest metropolitan area of the European continent, Rhine-Ruhr, is located within the state.

The state capital is Düsseldorf. However, the biggest city in NRW is Cologne. The former West German capital, Bonn is there - home to Deutsche Welle's headquarters. This page collates DW's latest content related to North Rhine-Westphalia.

Armin Laschet, CDU-Bundesvorsitzender und Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, spricht beim Deutschlandtag der Jungen Union im Messe- und Congress Centrum Halle Münsterland.

Germany: Armin Laschet steps down as NRW state premier 25.10.2021

The 60-year-old has served as the head of Germany's most populous state since 2017. His resignation comes after the conservative CDU suffered an unprecedented defeat in recent elections with him as its main candidate.
Demonstranten nehmen an einer Demonstration gegen das geplante neue Versammlungsgesetz für Nordrhein-Westfalen teil. Die Kritiker des geplanten Gesetzes fürchten, dass es dadurch zu massiven Einschränkungen der Versammlungs- und Demonstrationsfreiheit in Nordrhein-Westfalen kommen könnte. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Protesters decry new assembly law 28.08.2021

Demonstrators have taken to the streets in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia as the state government prepares a new assembly law. Critics say the law would make state surveillance easier.
After flood situation in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler Teaser: Cleaning and volunteer services continue in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler reason. Declaration: I, Arafatul Islam, have taken all these pictures for DW.

German floods: Up to €30 billion needed for recovery fund 09.08.2021

North Rhine-Westphalia State Premier Armin Laschet said at least €13 billion would be needed in his state alone. Over 180 people died in last month's natural disaster.
In der Eifel haben heftige Regenf‰lle und Dauerregen f¸r ‹berschwemmungen und ‹berflutungen gesorgt. Im Ahrtal trat der Fluss vielerorts ¸ber die Ufer und ¸berschwemmte nicht nur Keller sondern ganze Ortschaften. Im Bild Rettungshelikopter ¸ber dem Ort Dernau Landkreis Ahrweiler, der beinahe komplett von den Wassermassen geflutet wurde. Viele Menschen verloren alles. Dernau, 15.07.2021 *** In the Eifel heavy rains and continuous rain have caused flooding and inundations In the Ahr valley the river overflowed its banks in many places and flooded not only cellars but whole villages In the picture rescue helicopter over the village Dernau district Ahrweiler , which was almost completely flooded by the water masses Many people lost eve Foto:xC.xHardtx/xFuturexImage

German floods: Where is the Eifel region? 17.07.2021

Large parts of Germany's Eifel region have been devastated by the recent floods. Its remoteness makes up much of the charm of this mountainous region, but this has also hindered rescue efforts.
Gladbeck, Deutschland 20. August 2020: Symbolbilder - 2020 Polizeifahrzeug, Polizeiwagen, Einsatzwagen der Polizei in NRW, Schriftzug, Feature / Symbol / Symbolfoto / charakteristisch / Detail / | Verwendung weltweit

German police carry out raids over online child sex abuse images 03.12.2020

More than 50 people in western Germany are suspected of sharing images of sexual violence against children online. The raids came after the suspects were flagged by a US organization that tracks abuse reports.
ARCHIV - 03.12.2018, Baden-Württemberg, Mannheim: Ein Polizist sitzt im Polizeipräsidium an einem Arbeitsplatz der sogenannten intelligenten Videoüberwachung. In der Stadt sind 68 Digital-Kameras an Orten mit laut Statistik erhöhtem Verbrechensaufkommen installiert. Nur wenn dieses vorliegt, hat die Überwachung eine Rechtsgrundlage. (zu dpa «Polizei: «Smarte» Videoüberwachung hilft - «aber kein Allheilmittel»») Foto: Uwe Anspach/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German state suspects intelligence staff of far-right activity 01.10.2020

The suspects worked as part of a team that monitored right-wing extremism online in North Rhine-Westphalia. But they reportedly shared and posted anti-Islam or xenophobic content on chat groups and social media.
26.09.2020, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Grevenbroich: Ende Gelände Aktivisten blockieren Garzweiler Kraftwerk Gelände, eine Kohle Förderanlage. Im rheinischen Revier haben am Samstag Protestaktionen gegen die Nutzung der Braunkohle in Deutschland begonnen. Foto: David Young/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Climate activists occupy coal mine, power plants 26.09.2020

Environmental campaigners are angry at the government's continued extraction and use of fossil fuels. The activists targeted a power plant, and plan to protest at villages threatened by the Garzweiler mine expansion.
13.09.2020, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Köln: Wählerinnen und Wähler stehen vor einem Wahllokal an. In Nordrhein-Westfalen haben am Sonntag die Kommunalwahlen begonnen. Rund 14 Millionen Wahlberechtigte sind aufgerufen, über Bürger- und Oberbürgermeister, Landräte sowie die Räte der kommunalen Parlamente abzustimmen. Foto: Marius Becker/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German mega-state votes in test for Merkel's conservatives 13.09.2020

All eyes are on Germany's most-populous state North Rhine-Westphalia, where parties face a test ahead of the 2021 national election. Some 14 million people are eligible to vote for mayors in the former industrial hub.
16. Dezember 2019. Impressionen von der Eröffnung des Beethoven-Jubiläumsjahres. Rund 1.000 Gäste beim Festakt in Bonn zum 250. Geburtstag von Ludwig van Beethoven mit hochkarätigem Abendprogramm. Armin Laschet, Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, hält voller Begeisterung ein Grußwort. Credit: Beethoven Jubiläums GmbH

Armin Laschet: The hot contender to succeed CDU leader Kramp-Karrenbauer 11.02.2020

After CDU party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer announced her forthcoming resignation, the race to succeed her began. NRW State Premier Armin Laschet could follow in her footsteps — and run for the chancellorship, too.
23.09.2015 Flüchtlingsmädchen melden sich am 23.09.2015 während des Unterrichts in der Sprachlernklasse in der Peter-Ustinov-Schule in Hannover (Niedersachsen). Mit Hilfe der von Bund und Ländern vereinbarten Integrationspauschale kann Niedersachsen in den kommenden beiden Jahren zusätzlich jeweils 120 Millionen Euro in die Sprachförderung investieren. Foto: Peter Steffen/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Mother tongue lessons for Germany's polyglot schoolkids 30.08.2019

Children with a migrant background can take classes in their home language in public schools across Germany. Around 98,000 kids learn one of 23 mother tongues in the country's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia.
26.05.2018, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Köln: Polizisten beobachten eine Demonstration von mehreren hundert Kurden gegen die Politik des türkischen Präsidenten Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Foto: Henning Kaiser/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Police in western German state to reveal nationality in all crimes 27.08.2019

Police in North Rhine-Westphalia will now name every crime suspect's nationality — and not just in crimes where it's considered relevant. It's a sensitive topic against the background of recent immigration to Germany.

Symbolbild zu den Anwerbeversuchen der radikal-islamistischen IS Islamischer Staat bei minderjährigen Jugendlichen Jugendlicher sitzt am Bildschirm eines PC s mit Flagge des IS und Schriftzug Salafis | Verwendung weltweit © picture-alliance/dpa/R. Peters

German state fights Islamist extremism with YouTube satire 25.08.2019

The state government of North Rhine-Westphalia is betting on wit and humor as an antidote to Islamist extremism. Extremists use YouTube to target young people, but NRW wants to fight fire with fire.
Artikelbild Weltzeit 2 | 2019 | studied law and political science before working as a journalist at Bayerisches Fernsehen and Radio Charivari. He was editor-in-chief of the church newspaper for the diocese of Aachen and publishing director and managing director of Einhard Verlag, also in Aachen. In 1994, Laschet was elected to the German Bundestag. From 1999 to 2005 he was a MEP in Brussels. Since 2017, Laschet has been premier of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Opinion: Digitalization exerting massive pressure on media diversity 23.05.2019

The state government of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) is financially supporting DW's Global Media Forum. State Premier Armin Laschet explains how politics can contribute to media diversity and freedom of expression.

12.01.2019, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Bochum: Polizisten sichern während einer Razzia von Zoll und Polizei den Eingang zu einer Shisha-Bar. Zeitgleich wurden in mehren NRW-Städten mehrer Shisha-Bars durchsucht. Foto: Bernd Thissen/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German state vows crackdown on criminal clans 16.05.2019

Intimidation, coercion, assault: clan crime is "not petty crime," according to the interior minister of Germany's most populous state. The problem had been "deliberately ignored" in the past, he said. But not any more.
ARCHIV - 11.09.2018, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Morschenich: Der Tagebau Hambach schiebt sich an den Hambacher Forst. Der Energiekonzern RWE hat für den Hambacher Forst unabhängig von anstehenden Gerichtsentscheidungen einen Rodungsstopp bis 2020 zugesagt. Das Unternehmen habe die Entscheidung, in der Rodungssaison bis Frühjahr 2020 nicht abzuholzen, auf Bitten der Landesregierung im Sinne einer Befriedung der Konflikte getroffen, erklärte RWE am Mittwoch auf Anfrage. (zu dpa: Rodungsstopp für Hambacher Forst bis Herbst 2020) Foto: Federico Gambarini/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German energy giant RWE agrees to halt logging in Hambach Forest 20.02.2019

The company has agreed to a request by the NRW state government, signing a one-year moratorium on logging. The state asked RWE to halt logging to ease tensions at the site, which has become a flashpoint for protests.
25.01.2019 +++ Students from all over Germany protest in front of the venue where a session of the Coal Commission takes place, in Berlin, Germany, January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German state education minister tells students to protest on their own time 16.02.2019

As students protesting around the world demand action in fighting climate change, one German education minister has said she wants students back in classrooms. She said they could be escorted to class or even expelled.
