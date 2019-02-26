Germany's 16 states: North Rhine-Westphalia

10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia Düsseldorf's Communication Tower For centuries, Düsseldorf and its neighbor Cologne have been engaged in a friendly rivalry. Whether in the realm of business, art or even tradition, the western cities are keen to outdo each other. When it comes to modern architecture though, Düsseldorf has the edge. The Rheinturm communications tower, the so-called "Gehry Bauten" architecture and the harbor show off the city's contemporary class.

10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia Cologne Cathedral As the city's most famous landmark, Cologne's Cathedral, is known the world over. Towering almost 160 meters high, it dominates the city's skyline. While the foundations were laid in 1248, the cathedral was not completed until the nineteenth century. Inside, the Shrine of the Three Kings, a masterpiece crafted in gold and thought to contain the bones of the three Wise Men, is well worth a visit.

10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia Carnival in the Rhine Region One of the most solid traditions in North Rhine-Westphalia is the annual celebration of Carnival. In the period leading up to the Christian observance of Lent, millions of revelers take to the streets dressed in their most bizarre and colorful costumes. The highlight is "Rosenmontag," the Monday before Ash Wednesday. In Cologne, some 12,000 people take part in the city's carnival parade.

10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia Former Government Quarters in Bonn Another particularly notable city in the western German state is Bonn. It saw its heyday as the capital of West Germany from the post-war period right up to re-unification. Some of the old government buildings are now open to the public to visit today, while others have retained their function as ministerial centers. DW's headquarters are located in the "Schürmann-Bau" (center of the photograph).

10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia Hiking in the Eifel Mountains North Rhine-Westphalia doesn't just attract city slickers; it's a haven for nature-lovers too. With its varied landscapes, the Eifel mountain range is a big hit among cycling and hiking enthusiasts. The National Park prides itself on protecting the three 'Ws:' Water, Wildlife and Woodland. More than 7800 animal and plant species have been identified, of which a quarter are listed as endangered.

10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia Aachen Cathedral In 1978, Aachen's Cathedral became the first German building to be listed as a UNESCO world heritage site. Commissioned by Charles the Great, or Charlemagne as he's better known, the cathedral's foundations were laid in the year 796. The Aachen Cathedral Treasury houses the famous fourteenth-century Charlemagne Bust. The leader himself is buried in the church.

10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia Biking in Münster When it comes to biking, Münster reigns supreme. The city of 300,000 inhabitants is apparently home to half a million bicycles. The city is synonymous with cycling, as this photograph of the Prinzipalmarkt square illustrates. The "Promenade" ring road, which circles the city, is restricted to pedestrians and cyclists. With more than 55,000 students, Münster is also a well-known university town.

10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia Corvey Abbey Corvey Abbey, now a UNESCO heritage site, was home to Benedictine monks until 1792. Situated in the city of Höxter, it's one of the most important examples of Carolingian architecture. The abbey's "Princely Library," where the poet Hoffmann von Fallersleben once worked as a librarian, boasts a collection of 75,000 books.

10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia Swimming at Zollverein Industrial Site The Zollverein Coal Mine Industrial Complex is a visitors' magnet. The site once housed one of Europe's largest coal mines and coking plants. Today, like Aachen Cathedral and Corvey Abbey, it's a UNESCO world heritage site. The old industrial buildings are now centers of art and culture. The swimming pool on the site attracts huge crowds in the summer.

10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia Football Derby in the Ruhr region The Ruhr area is famous for football too; there are supposedly more regular players here than anywhere else in Germany. The biggest teams, Schalke and Dortmund, are known all over the world. A meeting of the two teams is an unmissable event in the German football calendar. Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg



North Rhine-Westphalia, in the far west of Germany, is the state with the highest population and the greatest contribution (21 percent) to the domestic economy, even though the coal and steel industries are now history. An especially impressive testament from the heyday of industry in this region is the Zollverein Industrial Mine Complex in Essen, a UNESCO World Heritage site.



Watch video 01:31 Travel tips for North Rhine-Westphalia

Cologne

Most residents here don't live in the state capital Düsseldorf, but in Cologne, the metropolis on the Rhine. The Rhinelanders are considered cheerful, cosmopolitan and tolerant. A love letter from Check-in travel magazine host Nicole Frölich to the Cologne mindset.

Cologne: A vibrant cathedral city

Aachen Cathedral

In the far west, on the border to the Netherlands and Belgium, lies the old royal city of Aachen. This is where Germany's first UNESCO World Heritage site, Aachen Cathedral, stands. It's part of the imperial palace built for Charlemagne in the late 8th century, and was for many centuries the church where German kings were crowned.

UNESCO World Heritage Site: Aachen Cathedral

The cycling city of Münster

The greenery of Westphalia is in stark contrast to the Rhineland with its large cities. This is where Germany's bicycling capital, Münster, lies. Cycling is an integral part of life in this university town, and not just for students. From the mayor to the bishop, everyone rides a bike. So does Check-in host Lukas Stege, of course.

Münster: Cycling capital

Dortmunder U

Dortmund is the Ruhr region's largest city, once the center of coal mining and steel production in North Rhine-Westphalia. And it's a beer-making city. The former fermenting and storage tower of the Union Brewery in Dortmund – Dortmunder U for short – is a reminder of that. Below the roof with the giant "U," the Center for Arts and Creativity has been hosting contemporary art exhibitions since 2008.

#DailyDrone: Dortmunder U

A Highlight in our 360 degree video

One of Germany's most popular theme parks is also in North Rhine-Westphalia: Phantasialand in Brühl, near Cologne. Visitors can enjoy the whole day here, and ride on the roller coaster or Germany's steepest log flume.

Your trip to Germany

