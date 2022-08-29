Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Beethovenfest

Every September, the city of Bonn honors its son Ludwig van Beethoven with a four-week music festival. The festival was first held on a small scale in 1845, and today the program features around 60 performances.

Every year, world-renowned artists and conductors take the stage at the Beethovenfest (Beethoven Festival). Although Beethoven's works form the focus of the festival, they are repeatedly placed in an exciting relationship with contemporary music. In 2021, Steven Walter took over as artistic director. Previously, Nike Wagner, the great-granddaughter of Richard Wagner, was artistic director of the renowned festival from 2014 to 2021.

Kraftwerk in 3D: A medley of sound, light and color

Kraftwerk in 3D: A medley of sound, light and color 29.08.2022

Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk have been on their "3D Tour" since May 2022. They've just played their only concert in Germany — in the city of Bonn. DW's Silke Wünsch was there.
Highlights of the MTV Music Awards

Highlights of the MTV Music Awards 29.08.2022

Taylor Swift won the top prize, video of the year, while Bad Bunny was named artist of the year. Lizzo and Lil Nas X ruled the red carpet. Johnny Depp surprised with strange cameos.
Bonn's Beethoven Festival for 'All the People'

Bonn's Beethoven Festival for 'All the People' 26.08.2022

The new Beethovenfest in Bonn aims to be young, dynamic and eclectic. Featuring unexpected acts such as a queer collective and young Colombian street artists, cultural diversity plays a key role.
Why you need to know German music icon Rio Reiser

Why you need to know German music icon Rio Reiser 22.08.2022

Rio Reiser was a poet, rebel, rock star and a cult figure of the leftist resistance in Germany. A square in Berlin's district of Kreuzberg has now been renamed after him.
On tour, Pakistan's first Grammy winner defies boundaries with her music

On tour, Pakistan's first Grammy winner defies boundaries with her music 20.08.2022

This year, Arooj Aftab became the first Pakistani artist to win a Grammy for her rendition of a famous ghazal by the legendary Mehdi Hassan. She spoke to DW about the challenges she faced on her way.
K-pop: The wave of success that won't stop

K-pop: The wave of success that won't stop 18.08.2022

K-pop has become South Korea's export hit, and the music has found a decent — and growing — fan base in Germany. What's the hype about?
Women power on the podium

Women power on the podium 11.08.2022

An increasing number of often young, incredibly talented and confident women are now conducting orchestras worldwide, conquering what was once a male domain.
Jewish music festival asks: What exactly is Jewish music?

Jewish music festival asks: What exactly is Jewish music? 08.08.2022

Cologne's inaugural Shalom Music festival unites classical, jazz, club, folk and even medieval music under the banner of Jewish music. But does anything actually unite this radically diverse program?
Wagner for all in Bayreuth

Wagner for all in Bayreuth 06.08.2022

The Bayreuth Festival has long been regarded as an elitist classical music festival for the affluent set. That's about to change this year with free outdoor concerts.

Mega metal party begins at Wacken

Mega metal party begins at Wacken 04.08.2022

For two years, the world's biggest metal festival took a break due to coronavirus restrictions. Now 75,000 fans from all over the world are ready for a new Wacken experience.
EURO 2022: How 'Sweet Caroline' became this year's soccer anthem

EURO 2022: How 'Sweet Caroline' became this year's soccer anthem 31.07.2022

England and Germany are in tonight's final of EURO 2022. The women footballers have thrilled the world and British fans are celebrating their team with one particular pop anthem.
Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra tour kicks off in Warsaw

Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra tour kicks off in Warsaw 29.07.2022

The orchestra's very first concert took place in the Polish capital, followed by a tour of major concert halls in Europe and the US. Its mission is clear.
'There's rhythm everywhere': Andy Summers, musician and photographer

'There's rhythm everywhere': Andy Summers, musician and photographer 28.07.2022

The Police made him world famous. But Andy Summers has also made a name for himself as a photographer. In "A Certain Strangeness," the Ernst Leitz Museum in the German city of Wetzlar presents a selection of his photos.

Giora Feidman gifts clarinet to Jewish Museum Berlin

Giora Feidman gifts clarinet to Jewish Museum Berlin 27.07.2022

The 'king of klezmer' shaped the soundtrack to "Schindler's List" and made Jewish music world-famous. He presented his clarinet to the museum after performing a concert.
Bayreuth Festival: Opera offers an escape

Bayreuth Festival: Opera offers an escape 26.07.2022

The opera "Tristan und Isolde" kicked off the Bayreuth Festival, offering brief reprieve from news of war, climate catastrophes and an ongoing pandemic.
Eva Peron: Legend lives on 70 years after her death

Eva Peron: Legend lives on 70 years after her death 26.07.2022

She was loved and reviled in equal measure in Argentina: A saintly social justice warrior to some, a self-serving manipulator to others. But globally, Eva Peron remains a pop culture icon.

Show more articles