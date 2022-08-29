Every September, the city of Bonn honors its son Ludwig van Beethoven with a four-week music festival. The festival was first held on a small scale in 1845, and today the program features around 60 performances.

Every year, world-renowned artists and conductors take the stage at the Beethovenfest (Beethoven Festival). Although Beethoven's works form the focus of the festival, they are repeatedly placed in an exciting relationship with contemporary music. In 2021, Steven Walter took over as artistic director. Previously, Nike Wagner, the great-granddaughter of Richard Wagner, was artistic director of the renowned festival from 2014 to 2021.