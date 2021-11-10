Cologne is the largest city in the German federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, one of the major European metropolitan regions and the biggest in Germany. The city has a population of more than 1 million.

Cologne is known as an important media center. Several radio and television stations, including Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), RTL and VOX, have their headquarters in the city. The Cologne carnival is one of the largest street festivals in Europe. This page collates recent DW content on Cologne.