Cologne

Cologne is the largest city in the German federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, one of the major European metropolitan regions and the biggest in Germany. The city has a population of more than 1 million.

Cologne is known as an important media center. Several radio and television stations, including Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), RTL and VOX, have their headquarters in the city. The Cologne carnival is one of the largest street festivals in Europe. This page collates recent DW content on Cologne.

Revellers celebrate the start of the carnival season, a season of controlled raucous fun that reaches a climax during the days before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent, at 11.11 am in Cologne, Germany, November 11, 2016, REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Germany: Carnival party is on despite COVID wave 10.11.2021

Parties are set to be held on November 11 to kick off the Carnival season. But, as COVID-19 infections soar in Germany, entire sectors of Cologne are off limits for the unvaccinated.
VfL vs. Frankfurt, BL Frauen Wolfsburg, 05.11.2021, FUßBALL - VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Flyeralarm Frauen-Bundesliga, Saison 2021/22. Schlussjubel, Wolfsburg *** VfL vs Frankfurt, BL Women Wolfsburg, 05 11 2021, FOOTBALL VfL Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Flyeralarm Womens Bundesliga, 2021 season 22 final cheer, Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg better than last-minute heroics suggest 07.11.2021

Wolfsburg is back in business after a last-minute winner against Frankfurt. Cologne sealed a rousing win in a local rivalry and the impact of the Champions League is obvious.
A kiosk with the name BVB (Borussia Dortmund) supporters' meeting booth is pictured in Dortmund, western Germany on February 13, 2020. - Borussia Dortmund, a club that can count on its fans supporting the players with the so-called Yellow Wall in the stadium's south stand, will play French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on February 18, 2020 in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

The Germans and their kiosks — a love affair 03.11.2021

You can take Germans out of a kiosk (and even that might require extremely developed persuasion skills) — but you can't take the kiosk out of the Germans.
Hamburg, 24/09/2021*** Kent Nagano, Generalmusikdirektor der Hamburger Staatsoper und Chefdirigent des Philharmonischen Staatsorchesters Hamburg, lächelt vor einem Poster eines Konzerts aus der Elbphilharmonie am Rande einer Veranstaltung im Musikkindergarten Finkenau.

Kent Nagano conducts 'Missa Solemnis' in Cologne Cathedral 29.10.2021

Rarely is Beethoven's "greatest" work performed in a church. For the final concert of the Beethoven Year, Kent Nagano conducts the Missa Solemnis in the Cologne Cathedral.
15.10.2021, xmeix, 1.Fussball Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - 1.FC Koeln, emspor. v.l.n.r, Jubel zum 2:0 fuer Hoffenheim durch Ihlas Bebou TSG 1899 Hoffenheim mit Christoph Baumgartner TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, David Raum TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Kevin Akpoguma TSG 1899 Hoffenheim DFL/DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and/or QUASI-VIDEO15.10.2021, xmeix, 1.Fussball Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - 1.FC Koeln, emspor. v.l.n.r, DFL/DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and/or QUASI-VIDEO emspor Sinsheim *** 15 10 2021, xmeix, 1 Fussball Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 FC Koeln, emspor v l n r, Jubel zum 2 0 für Hoffenheim durch Ihlas Bebou TSG 1899 Hoffenheim mit Christoph Baumgartner TSG 1899 Hoffenheim , David Raum TSG 1899 Hoffenheim , Kevin Akpoguma TSG 1899 Hoffenheim DFL DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and or QUASI VIDEO 15 10 2021, xmeix, 1 Fussball Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 FC Koeln, emspor v l n r, DFL DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and or QUASI VIDEO emspor Sinsheim prio:1

Bundesliga: Boom and bust for Cologne as Hoffenheim win big 15.10.2021

Ihlas Bebou scored twice for Hoffenheim as they ripped apart Cologne for a much-needed victory on Friday night. Cologne’s five-game unbeaten run came to a grinding halt on a ground where they often struggle.

Young Ghanaians meet German businesses 15.10.2021

A Cologne-based business is matching young Ghanaians with German businesses in need of their skills. Entrepreneur Martin Hecker hopes the international collaboration will alert Europeans to the talent available in Africa.
Der Neubau der Zentralmoschee fügt sich am 18.03.2013 in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen) in die Silhouette der Domstadt. Foto: Henning Kaiser/dpa |

Germany: Cologne's mosques to play call to prayer on Fridays 11.10.2021

Cologne's mayor said allowing the muezzin call to be heard was "a sign of respect." Under a new agreement, the city's mosques will be able to broadcast their call to prayer for two years, subject to renewal.
COLOGNE, GERMANY - OCTOBER 01: Steffen Baumgart, Head Coach of 1.FC Koeln looks on during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Koln and SpVgg Greuther Fürth at RheinEnergieStadion on October 01, 2021 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Flat-capped Steffen Baumgart inspires Cologne — and a trend 01.10.2021

Cologne extended their unbeaten run to five games, moving up to sixth in the table. It’s another positive result for their charismatic coach Steffen Baumgart, whose trademark accessory has inspired a trend.
Rainer Maria Kardinal Woelki (Erzbischof von Köln) bei einem Gedächtnisgottesdienst für die verstorbenen Mitglieder der Deutschen Bischofskonferenz im Rahmen der Herbst-Vollversammlung der Deutschen Bischofskonferenz im Dom St. Salvator zu Fulda. Fulda, 23.09.2021

Cologne cardinal stays, despite sex abuse cover-up scandal 24.09.2021

The pope has said Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki should remain as Cologne’s archbishop, but accused him of big mistakes. The senior cleric was accused of protecting priests suspected of sexual abuse.

18.09.2021, Rheinenergie Stadion, Koeln, GER, 1.FBL. 1. FC Koeln vs RB Leipzig, im Bild: Jesse Marsch Cheftrainer/Headcoach (RB Leipzig), Foto ? nordphoto GmbH / Meuter DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: What's behind Jesse Marsch's slow start at RB Leipzig? 18.09.2021

RB Leipzig followed up heavy losses to Bayern Munich and Manchester City with an unfulfilling draw against Cologne. Off to their worst start since their 2016 promotion, new coach Jesse Marsch has much to sort out.
Stefan Heße, katholischer Erzbischof von Hamburg, predigt beim ökumenischen Gedenk-Gottesdienst für die Opfer und Leidtragenden der Corona-Pandemie in der Kieler St. Nikolai Kirche. Am Donnerstag wird ein Gutachten vorgestellt, von dessen Inhalt die Zukunft des Kölner Kardinals Woelki abhängt. Doch auch andere Eminenzen wie der Erzbischof von Hamburg müssen zittern. Durchgesickert ist, dass das erste Gutachten unter anderem das Verhalten des früheren Kölner Personalchefs Stefan Heße - heute Erzbischof von Hamburg - kritisch beurteilt. Heße bestreitet die Vorwürfe.

Pope Francis refuses Hamburg archbishop's resignation 15.09.2021

Archbishop Stefan Hesse was on leave after being accused of neglecting his duty in a report on sexual abuse at the diocese of Cologne.
Der Neubau des Historischen Archivs von Köln. Das alte Stadtarchiv war 2009 eingestürzt. Das neue Historische Archiv von Köln wird am 03.09.2021 eingeweiht. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Cologne opens new city archive, 12 years after fatal collapse 03.09.2021

The archive in the 2,000-year-old western German city has 50 kilometers worth of shelf space to house historical documents and artifacts. The old building collapsed in 2009 in a subway construction accident.
HZA-K: Kölner Zoll findet mehr als 2,3 Millionen Cannabissamen mit einem möglichen Ertrag von rund 230 Tonnen Marihuana mit einem geschätztem Straßenverkaufswert von mehr als 2,3 Milliarden Euro Mehr als 2,3 Millionen Cannabissamen fand der Kölner Zoll bei Frachtkontrollen in der Nacht des 30. Mai 2021 am Flughafen Köln/Bonn. Die Sendung aus vier Paketen mit einem Gesamtgewicht von fast 50 Kilogramm, wurde im Zuge der Bekämpfung des internationalen Rauschgiftschmuggels auf ihrem Weg aus den USA nach Litauen über den Köln/Bonner Flughafen kontrolliert. Die Cannabissamen waren ohne Tarnung in großen Plastiksäcken und Transportboxen verpackt. Noch nie hat der deutsche Zoll Cannabissamen in dieser Größenordnung gefunden. Eine Fläche von knapp 336 Fußballfeldern hätte man mit dieser Menge Samen bepflanzen können. Bei einem zurückhaltend gerechneten möglichen Durchschnittsertrag von 100 Gramm pro Cannabispflanze, hätte die Gesamtmenge Marihuana bei rund 230 Tonnen mit einem geschätzten Straßenverkaufswert von mehr als 2,3 Milliarden Euro gelegen, so Jens Ahland, Pressesprecher des Hauptzollamts Köln. Im März gingen dem Kölner Zoll bereits bei Kontrollen des Postverkehrs aus den Niederlanden mehr als 5.800 Briefsendungen mit knapp 70.000 Cannabissamen ins Netz und Anfang Mai gelang bereits ein Großaufgriff von 147.000 Cannabissamen in Frachtsendungen am Flughafen Köln/Bonn. Aus ermittlungstaktischen Gründen konnte der Aufgriff erst jetzt veröffentlicht werden. Hauptzollamt Köln Pressesprecher Jens Ahland Quelle: https://www.presseportal.de/blaulicht/pm/121251/5007873

German customs officers seize record 2.3 million cannabis seeds 31.08.2021

Authorities say more than 300 soccer fields could have been planted with the seeds, generating a crop likely to fetch €2.3 billion at street prices at conservative estimates. The find was made at Cologne/Bonn airport.
A participant takes part in the annual Christopher Street Day (CSD) Gay Pride parade, in Cologne, Germany, August 29, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Cologne Pride parade draws 10,000 people despite rain 29.08.2021

Thousands braved the rainy weather to celebrate LGBTQ rights in Cologne, while also following COVID-related restrictions. The route was altered to avoid overcrowding.

Bundesliga-Inside: Gnabry spares Bayern's blushes 26.08.2021

Serge Gnabry's brace secured Bayern the win over Cologne. But their start was a little shaky. There is a lot to do for coach Julian Nagelsmann and his team.
Kundgebung zur Solidarität mit Israel am Brandenburger Tor. Berlin, 20.05.2021

Germany: Jewish teen beaten for wearing kippah in Cologne 23.08.2021

German officials say a group of 10 youths insulted and brutally beat the 18-year-old victim before stealing his kippah. The teen was sitting in a Cologne park.
