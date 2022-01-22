Friedrich Merz is the chairman of Germany's center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Merz, a commercial lawyer who was born in 1955, hails from a rural area of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia. He is a staunch Catholic. He first joined Germany's parliament in 1994, and emerged as one of the main inner-party critics of former chancellor Angela Merkel. He went on to make a career in business, most recently as the head of the German branch of a major US investment company, BlackRock. The multimillionaire with a pilot's license was elected to chair the party in January 2022.