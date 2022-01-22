Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz is the chairman of Germany's center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Merz, a commercial lawyer who was born in 1955, hails from a rural area of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia. He is a staunch Catholic. He first joined Germany's parliament in 1994, and emerged as one of the main inner-party critics of former chancellor Angela Merkel. He went on to make a career in business, most recently as the head of the German branch of a major US investment company, BlackRock. The multimillionaire with a pilot's license was elected to chair the party in January 2022. Here is an automatic compilation of all DW content on Friedrich Merz.

Who is Friedrich Merz, the new head of Germany's CDU?

Who is Friedrich Merz, the new head of Germany's CDU? 22.01.2022

The most prominent inner-party critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel has vowed to unite the Christian Democratic Union. The 66-year-old staunch conservative is now reaching out to women and young voters.
Germany: Friedrich Merz to lead Christian Democrats in opposition

Germany: Friedrich Merz to lead Christian Democrats in opposition 17.12.2021

Members of the Christian Democratic Union have chosen Friedrich Merz to chair their party — now in opposition for the first time in 16 years. A prominent conservative, he is expected to shift the CDU to the right.
Where now for the post-Merkel CDU?

Where now for the post-Merkel CDU? 23.11.2021

Three candidates are in the running to take over as the next leader of the Christian Democratic Union. But what are their chances, and what do they have to do to make the party into a force again?
Who's who in the new CDU?

Who's who in the new CDU? 12.10.2021

The Christian Democrats will have to rebuild without Angela Merkel. Veterans Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen are already vying for the new CDU leadership, but a few young players are hoping to reshape the party.
How Germany's CDU is digesting its historic defeat

How Germany's CDU is digesting its historic defeat 12.10.2021

Swiftly and brutally open — that's how Angela Merkel's venerable party wants to overcome its current crisis. It's a path with many perilous unknowns. And it's happening too quickly for some.

German election: Embattled CDU candidate Laschet presents policy team

German election: Embattled CDU candidate Laschet presents policy team 03.09.2021

With just over three weeks to the election, the CDU's candidate to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel has presented his policy team. Will it help him turn around a recent drop in support?
German elections: Merkel nemesis Friedrich Merz joins team Laschet

German elections: Merkel nemesis Friedrich Merz joins team Laschet 29.04.2021

Staunch conservative Friedrich Merz has lost many power struggles within the Christian Democratic Union. Now he's throwing his weight behind struggling chancellor candidate Armin Laschet — to get what in return?

Opinion: With Laschet, CDU will keep Angela Merkel's course

Opinion: With Laschet, CDU will keep Angela Merkel's course 16.01.2021

By electing Armin Laschet as leader, Germany's Christian Democrats have clearly decided not to significantly change the party that Angela Merkel made, DW's Katharina Kroll writes.
Armin Laschet, Angela Merkel loyalist, is new CDU leader

Armin Laschet, Angela Merkel loyalist, is new CDU leader 16.01.2021

After a marathon contest to lead the ruling CDU, the party's most powerful state premier, Armin Laschet, prevailed at the finish. Whether he wants to — or indeed can — strive for the Chancellery remains to be seen.
Angela Merkel: Germany will come out 'stronger' after pandemic

Angela Merkel: Germany will come out 'stronger' after pandemic 15.01.2021

The German chancellor said COVID-19 pandemic was a "once-in-a-century" threat but added that the country would only grow stronger because of it.
Germany's ruling CDU set to elect new leader

Germany's ruling CDU set to elect new leader 15.01.2021

A digital conference of 1,001 delegates will elect the new leader of the ruling conservative CDU this weekend. The successful candidate might replace Chancellor Angela Merkel after elections this fall.
Senior German politicians: Extend coronavirus lockdown into December

Senior German politicians: Extend coronavirus lockdown into December 22.11.2020

Germany's November lockdown to tame the coronavirus spread should be extended into December, two senior politicians suggested. Regional state premiers will debate further steps with Angela Merkel on Wednesday.

Germany: Angela Merkel's party to decide her successor in January

Germany: Angela Merkel's party to decide her successor in January 31.10.2020

The new leader of Angela Merkel's center-right CDU party will be announced in early 2021. The party congress, originally scheduled for early December, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
German politician 'regrets' controversial gay chancellor remarks

German politician 'regrets' controversial gay chancellor remarks 26.09.2020

Friedrich Merz was slammed for the way he answered a question about Germany possibly having an LGBT+ chancellor. The leadership candidate for Angela Merkel's conservatives says his response was "clearly misunderstood."
Homophobia in German politics: How things have changed

Homophobia in German politics: How things have changed 24.09.2020

The fight for equality for homosexuals in Germany has been long and arduous. Despite progress, an interview with a leading conservative politician of Angela Merkel's party indicates prejudice against gays still exists.
Germany: CDU leadership hopeful slammed for comments on homosexuality

Germany: CDU leadership hopeful slammed for comments on homosexuality 21.09.2020

Former CDU lawmaker Friedrich Merz was asked if he would have reservations about a gay chancellor leading the country. Several top politicians, some of whom happen to be gay, spoke out against his response.

Show more articles