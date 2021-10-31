Bundestag (Germany's lower house of parliament)

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The "Bundestag" is Germany's main legislative body. Its over 600 members are elected every four years in a mixed system of constituency and list voting.
All legislation has to pass first the Bundestag and then the Bundesrat, the upper house. The Bundestag is located in Berlin in the "Reichstag" building near the Brandenburg Gate.
The Social Democrats have named Bärbel Bas as the new president of the German parliament, the Bundestag. After the departure of Chancellor Angela Merkel, the country will again see a marked gender imbalance in politics.