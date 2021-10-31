Visit the new DW website

Bundestag (Germany's lower house of parliament)

The "Bundestag" is Germany's main legislative body. Its over 600 members are elected every four years in a mixed system of constituency and list voting.

All legislation has to pass first the Bundestag and then the Bundesrat, the upper house. The Bundestag is located in Berlin in the "Reichstag" building near the Brandenburg Gate.

Schriftzug - Dem Deutschen Volke - am beleuchteten Reichstag in Berlin emblem the German People at illuminated Reichstag in Berlin

Germany's new Bundestag: Only for the educated? 31.10.2021

In the newly elected parliament 87% of lawmakers have university educations, a prevailing class marker in Germany. Very few deputies have led a life as a worker and low-income earner. Sabine Kinkartz met one of them.
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 20: The Reichstag building, seat of the national Parliament of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Bundestag, stands on July 20, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. The building opened in 1894, was damaged by fire in 1933, left abandoned and then was put back into use after renovations by Sir Norman Foster following German reunification in 1990, when government institutions began moving from the West German capital of Bonn back to the former capital of Berlin in a united Germany. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

German court convicts man of spying on Bundestag for Russia 28.10.2021

A court convicts a German man of passing the floor plans of properties used by the Bundestag to Russian intelligence.

Lawmakers attend the first plenary session of the German parliament Bundestag after the elections, Berlin, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. At right German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Germany begins new parliamentary era 26.10.2021

The first session of the Bundestag's 20th legislative period began with the traditional gong, signaling that the largest and most diverse German parliament in history could finally convene.
Emilia Milla Fester Green Party parliamentarian stands with her hands on her hips

Bundestag: Faces of the German parliament 26.10.2021

A month ago, Germany held a general election for a new parliament. Today it convenes for the first time. DW takes a look at the new Bundestag.
09.09.2021 , Duisburg , Diskussionsrunde mit den Bundestagskandidaten Thomas Mahlberg CDU , Bärbel Bas SPD und Lamya Kaddor Grüne in der Redaktion der Rheinischen Post in Duisburg an der Königstraße 51. Bärbel Bas *** 09 09 2021 , Duisburg , Discussion with the candidates for the Bundestag Thomas Mahlberg CDU , Bärbel Bas SPD and Lamya Kaddor Greens in the editorial office of the Rheinische Post in Duisburg at Königstraße 51 Bärbel Bas

German Bundestag president appointment puts spotlight on gender inequality 20.10.2021

The Social Democrats have named Bärbel Bas as the new president of the German parliament, the Bundestag. After the departure of Chancellor Angela Merkel, the country will again see a marked gender imbalance in politics.
ARCHIV - 14.03.2014, Berlin: Weibliche Bundestagsabgeordnete und ein Mann der CDU/CSU-Fraktion nehmen in Berlin an der Sitzung des Bundestags teil. (zu dpa «Parlamentarierinnen vernetzen sich für mehr Frauen im Bundestag» vom 14.02.2019) Foto: Daniel Naupold/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: The Bundestag could use more women 02.10.2021

Just over one-third of the members in Germany's newly elected parliament are women. That's troubling — and not at all representative of our society, DW's Melina Grundmann writes.
BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 02: German Greens Party co-leaders Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck (R) attend a meeting of the Greens Party states council (Länderrat) on October 2, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The meeting is taking place as the Greens begin exploratory talks with the German Social Democrats (SPD), the Free Democrats (FDP) and the Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) over the possible constellation of the next German federal government coalition. The Greens finished in third place in Germany's recent election and are certain to be a member of the next coalition government. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

Germany: Green Party members to vote on any coalition deal 02.10.2021

The Green Party has held a party congress to prepare for entering into Germany's next coalition government. They came third in last week's election and have already begun talks with potential partners.
Armand Zorn, SPD-Bundestagskandidat für den Wahlkreis Frankfurt am Main I, spricht während einem Gespräch unter dem Motto «Zusammenhalt. Solidarität. Zugehörigkeit.».

Germany's new parliament: The diverse lawmakers making history 30.09.2021

The new Bundestag mirrors society: People of color, LGBTQ+ activists, people with different professional backgrounds. That more parliamentarians have their roots in migrant communities represents a huge opportunity.
Zahlreiche Menschen stehen in einer langen Schlange vor den Wahllokalen im Tiergarten Gymnasium in der Altonaer Straße. In Berlin wird neben der Bundestagswahl auch über das Abgeordnetenhaus abgestimmt. Außerdem wählen die Menschen in der Hauptstadt zwölf neue Bezirksparlamente. Darüber hinaus können sie bei einem Volksentscheid darüber abstimmen, ob große Wohnungskonzerne mit mehr als 3.000 Wohnungen enteignet werden sollen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Berlin election official resigns after polling station chaos 29.09.2021

Berlin Election Commissioner Petra Michaelis said she has accepted responsibility for chaotic conditions at polling stations in the city. Some Berlin residents had to wait hours to cast their ballots in long lines.
Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) zeigt den erhobenen Daumen Olaf Scholz (SPD), Bundesminister der Finanzen, im Bundestag zu Beginn der Haushaltswoche.

Angela Merkel congratulates Olaf Scholz on 'election success' 29.09.2021

Both the outgoing chancellor and her would-be successor, Armin Laschet, have congratulated Scholz. The center-left SPD emerged as Germany's largest party in the Bundestag following Sunday's election.
26.09.2021, Berlin, Deutschland, GER, Tag der Bundestagswahl.Wahlabend in der SPD Bundesgeschäftstelle Willy-Brandt-Haus. *** 26 09 2021, Berlin, Germany, GER, Day of the Bundestag Election Election Evening at the SPD Federal Office Willy Brandt Haus

SPD celebrates — and waits 28.09.2021

The Social Democrats won the election, but find themselves in an uncomfortable situation. Whether Olaf Scholz will become chancellor depends on the Greens and Free Democrats. How is the SPD dealing with the suspense?

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 20: The Reichstag building, seat of the national Parliament of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Bundestag, stands on July 20, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. The building opened in 1894, was damaged by fire in 1933, left abandoned and then was put back into use after renovations by Sir Norman Foster following German reunification in 1990, when government institutions began moving from the West German capital of Bonn back to the former capital of Berlin in a united Germany. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

German election 2021: How world leaders reacted 27.09.2021

Some countries see the election outcome as "continuity" after Chancellor Angela Merkel's nearly 16-years in office. Others view it as an opportunity for greater cooperation with Germany.
Ein Wähler gibt in der Theodor Billroth Schule seine Stimme zur Bundestagswahl 2021 ab. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German election 2021 — at a glance 27.09.2021

Need a refresher on Germany's historic election as the Angela Merkel era comes to an end? DW has the most important facts and figures and the most important things you need to know right here.
Bild links: Tessa Ganserer bei einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung der Grünen auf dem Kornmarkt. Nürnberg, 23.09.2021 *** Tessa Ganserer at a campaign event of the Green Party at the Kornmarkt Nuremberg, 23 09 2021 Foto:xD.xAnoraganingrumx/xFuturexImage Bild rechts: Nyke Slawik bei einem Wahlkampf-Auftritt für die Kölner Grünen auf dem Heumarkt. Köln, 22.09.2021

Germany: Two transgender women win parliamentary seats 27.09.2021

The two politicians come from opposite sides of the country but the same party: the Greens. One of the candidates said it was "historic" and another proclaimed it was "madness!"
BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 21: German Chancellor and Chairwoman of the German Christian Democrats (CDU) Angela Merkel waves as she departs after speaking at a CDU election rally the day before federal elections on September 21, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. Germany faces federal elections on September 22 and so far the CDU has a strong lead in polls over the opposition. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The long road to forming a post-Merkel government 27.09.2021

Germans have elected a new parliament. But forming a government and selecting a new chancellor will take a while. Until then Angela Merkel will remain in office.
Eingang zur U-Bahn-Station Bundestag am Reichstagsgebäude in Berlin. Foto vom 11. August 2014. | Verwendung weltweit

German election: How much money do Bundestag MPs get? 27.09.2021

Bundestag parliamentarians are paid by the state so that they do not need a second job. But many still find ways to make an additional income — that is now being significantly restricted.

