  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Poland
Climate change
PoliticsGermany

German government wants to let 16-year-olds vote

Volker Witting
30 minutes ago

Germany's center-left government wants to lower the voting age for nationwide elections from 18 to 16. Many young people support the idea, but the majority of the population has expressed skepticism.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SCsG
18 year-old casting her ballot in Duisburg in the federal election on September 26, 2021
In the 2021 general election the youngest voters to cast their ballots were 18-year-oldsImage: Roland Weihrauch/dpa/picture alliance

Germany's constitution, the Basic Law, is clear: "Anyone who has reached the age of 18 is entitled to vote," it states.

Many young people are not satisfied with this. Why not be able to vote in all elections, including federal elections, at the age of 16? The three parties in Germany's coalition government — the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) and environmentalist Greens — support this proposal. Germany's Child Protection Association and the German Children's Fund have an even more radical suggestion: They want the voting age lowered to 14.

Student Raye Linjonom Nisayatou told DW that that would be too young. "But, to be allowed to participate in federal elections at 16, I think that is pretty cool," the 16-year-old from Berlin said.

Miro Lim is more skeptical. The 17-year-old high school student was eligible to vote for the first time in February, but then only at the municipal level — choosing the members of the local administration in his district of Berlin. "That was manageable, and I can imagine what changes are possible in the place where I live," he said. "With federal elections, everything is much more complicated." Aside from this, he finds the legislative period between federal elections to be a very long time. "My opinion could have changed long ago."

Raye Linjonom Nisayatou looks at camera
Raye Linjonom Nisayatou, 16, says it would be cool to be allowed to vote in federal electionsImage: Volker Witting/DW

The majority opposes voting at 16

Lim's position is widely shared. According to a recent survey conducted by the pollster INSA, 62% of respondents rejected or "rather rejected" the idea that citizens aged 16 and over should be allowed to vote in Bundestag elections. However, in a similar survey from seven years ago, 80% of respondents expressed reservations about the idea.

Sigrid Meinhold-Henschel, from the German foundation Bertelsmann Stiftung cannot understand the skepticism. To her, lowering the voting age is a good remedy for disenchantment with politics. "Various studies prove that 16-year-olds are no different from 18-year-olds when it comes to their political knowledge and interest," she told DW. "In this respect, there is no plausible justification for not lowering the voting age. Engaging early with political parties and elections is good. It keeps our democracy alive and makes it sustainable."

What do the politicians think?

Among political parties, the battle lines on this issue are clearly drawn. The three coalition partners, the SPD, FDP, and Greens, support lowering the voting age for federal elections, as does the socialist Left Party.

The center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU), which are particularly strong among older voters, as well as the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, oppose the reform.

Experts conclude that by lowering the age of eligibility, about 1.5 million more people would be allowed to enter the voting booths.

Older Germans call the shots at ballot box

Changing the constitution requires the approval of two-thirds of the members of the Bundestag federal parliament and the Bundesrat upper house of parliament, which represents Germany's 16 federal states at the national level. The parties in the governing coalition do not have enough votes to do this — they would need support from the opposition.

Someone who has been campaigning to lower the voting age to 16 for almost two decades is Johannes Vogel. The 41-year-old used to lead the youth wing of the FDP and is now the party's deputy chairman.

Intergenerational fairness in an era of an aging population is an argument in favor of an earlier voting age, Vogel told DW. "Of course, it would be good if the perspectives of future generations were incorporated more strongly into politics," he said.

The conservative opposition counters that many 16-year-olds do not yet know which career they will choose or what they want to study. They are not allowed to buy strong alcoholic drinks or be in nightclubs after midnight. Parents could strongly influence their voting decisions.

Ansgar Heveling, legal adviser to the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, told DW that it would be contradictory "if on one hand young people are only allowed to sign contracts and be held liable according to civil law once they turn 18, but on the other hand the voting age is lowered."

A hodgepodge of voting rights

In Europe, 16- and 17-year-olds are only allowed to vote in nationwide parliamentary elections in Malta, Greece and Austria. Worldwide, only a few countries permit these teenagers at the polling booths.

Infographic showing how Germans voted in European elections by age group. The Greens top the list for young voters, the conservatives top the list for those above 60
In European Elections, Germans can vote from sixteen upwards

In Germany, 6 of the 16 federal states already allow 16-year-olds to vote in state-wide elections and 11 states allow them to vote in local elections.

At the upcoming European Parliament elections in June 2024, 16-year-old Germans will be eligible to vote for the first time. The governing parties (SPD, FDP, Greens) brought this law change about using their parliamentary majority in November 2022. They did not need to amend the constitution to do this, therefore did not require a two-thirds majority.

The political scientist Sigrid Meinhold-Henschel disapproves of all the differing rules: "We have a patchwork of laws when it comes to accessing the ballot box. So, we then must explain to a young person that they are eligible to vote in European Union elections, but not in German federal elections."

Student Raye Linjonom Nisayatou from Berlin agrees: "I find that quite confusing," she told DW.

It remains unclear whether the voting age will really be lowered to 16. Despite this uncertainty, FDP politician and longtime campaigner Johannes Vogel remains optimistic: "I hope it happens, sooner rather than later."

This article was originally written in German.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Witting Volker Kommentarbild App
Volker Witting Volker Witting has been a political correspondent for DW-TV and online for more than 20 years.
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Boris Pistorius sits with other delegates at the Shangri La Dialogue

Pistorius: Russian arms for India not in German interests

Politics47 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man wearing traditional Masai clothes walks under an installation,

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

CultureJune 4, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Bianca Bustamante

F1 Academy driver Bianca Bustamante on life in the fast lane

F1 Academy driver Bianca Bustamante on life in the fast lane

Sports2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Rammstein live in Odense, Denmark

Rammstein respond to allegations against Till Lindemann

Rammstein respond to allegations against Till Lindemann

Music2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Dark clouds are seen gathering over the Kremlin.

Standing up to political repression in Russia

Standing up to political repression in Russia

Human Rights2 hours ago02:26 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A man walks toward livestock in the Saudi desert.

Middle East: How prepared is it for extreme heat waves?

Middle East: How prepared is it for extreme heat waves?

Nature and EnvironmentJune 3, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore

US defense chief slams China over rejected military talks

US defense chief slams China over rejected military talks

PoliticsJune 3, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage