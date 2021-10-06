Christian Social Union (CSU)

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The conservative CSU is a regional Bavarian party, which plays an important role on the federal level as 'sister party' to the Christian Democrat CDU.
The CSU traditionally has a comfortable majority in Bavaria. The average age of its members is 59, they live mainly in rural areas. CSU leaders are known for their beer-swilling populism, they embrace conservative family policies for stay-at-home moms and anti-gay marriage; some are Euroskeptic. This page provides a collection of DW's content on the CSU.
The center-left Social Democrats are ahead of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc by almost two percentage points, preliminary election results show. In such a tight race, the possibilities for a coalition are still unclear.
Embattled Christian Democrat Armin Laschet has rallied his allies in Bavaria to support his election campaign to replace Angela Merkel. The CSU party conference was one of his last chances to turn round his fortunes.
Interior Minister Seehofer sees no reason why criminals cannot continue to be deported, despite the insecurity in war-torn Afghanistan. Human rights organizations and the Green party have spoken out against the policy.