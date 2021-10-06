Christian Social Union (CSU)

The conservative CSU is a regional Bavarian party, which plays an important role on the federal level as 'sister party' to the Christian Democrat CDU.

The CSU traditionally has a comfortable majority in Bavaria. The average age of its members is 59, they live mainly in rural areas. CSU leaders are known for their beer-swilling populism, they embrace conservative family policies for stay-at-home moms and anti-gay marriage; some are Euroskeptic. This page provides a collection of DW's content on the CSU.