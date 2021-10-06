Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Christian Social Union (CSU)

The conservative CSU is a regional Bavarian party, which plays an important role on the federal level as 'sister party' to the Christian Democrat CDU.

The CSU traditionally has a comfortable majority in Bavaria. The average age of its members is 59, they live mainly in rural areas. CSU leaders are known for their beer-swilling populism, they embrace conservative family policies for stay-at-home moms and anti-gay marriage; some are Euroskeptic. This page provides a collection of DW's content on the CSU.

03.10.2021 Markus Söder, CSU Vorsitzender, kommt zur Vorbereitung von Sondierungsgesprächen zwischen der CDU/CSU und der FDP am Konrad-Adenauer-Haus an.

Germany: CSU leader Söder sees coalition with conservatives as rejected 06.10.2021

Bavarian lawmaker Markus Söder says conservatives in Germany will likely face a new era in opposition. His assessment contrasts strongly with that of fellow conservative leader Armin Laschet.
Germany's political parties — what you need to know

Germany's political parties — what you need to know 05.10.2021

Here's a look at Germany's political parties — CDU, CSU, SPD, AfD, FDP, Left party, Greens — who they are and what they want.
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 file photo, People walk and drive past election posters of the three candidates for German chancellor , from right, Armin Laschet, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Annalena Baerbock, German Green party (Die Gruenen) and Olaf Scholz, Social Democratic Party (SPD), at a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Germany’s closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union’s most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel, whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

German parties extend coalition talks 03.10.2021

A week after Germany's parliamentary election, the main four parties are starting formal coalition talks. The conservative CDU and center-left Social Democrat parties are both seeking to lead the new government.
ARCHIV - 14.03.2014, Berlin: Weibliche Bundestagsabgeordnete und ein Mann der CDU/CSU-Fraktion nehmen in Berlin an der Sitzung des Bundestags teil. (zu dpa «Parlamentarierinnen vernetzen sich für mehr Frauen im Bundestag» vom 14.02.2019) Foto: Daniel Naupold/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: The Bundestag could use more women 02.10.2021

Just over one-third of the members in Germany's newly elected parliament are women. That's troubling — and not at all representative of our society, DW's Melina Grundmann writes.
German politicians Volker Wissing and Christian Lindner of the FDP, together with Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck of the Greens, pose for a selfie photograph, in an unknown location September 28, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. INSTAGRAM @volkerwissing /via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

German election: Greens and FDP meet for preliminary two-way talks 29.09.2021

The Greens and the Free Democrats have held a first meeting on the long road to forming a new German coalition government. Both the SPD and the CDU/CSU hope to secure the support of the two kingmakers.
Ralph Brinkhaus, Vorsitzender der CDU/CSU Bundestagsfraktion, spricht bei einem Pressestatement vor Beginn der Sitzung der CDU/CSU Bundestagsfraktion.

German CDU/CSU compromises on key job amid post-election coalition limbo 29.09.2021

After their election drubbing, Germany's conservatives have voted to keep their parliamentary group leader, Ralph Brinkhaus. But only for a limited time until April, when a coalition is likely to have been formed.
20.06.2021, Tiergarten, Platz der Republik, Berlin, Der Reichstag wurde mit den Farben der Fraktionen versehen.

Germany's election results: Facts and figures 28.09.2021

What shifts led to the SPD win? Who turned up to vote where, and why? The demographic breakdown of the election in graphs.

Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor waves to his supporters after German parliament election at the Social Democratic Party, SPD, headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Germany votes: SPD hold slim lead, CDU slumps to worst showing in decades 27.09.2021

The center-left Social Democrats are ahead of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc by almost two percentage points, preliminary election results show. In such a tight race, the possibilities for a coalition are still unclear.
26.09.2021 Gäste der Wahlparty von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen reagieren nach der Veröffentlichung der ersten Prognosen zum Ausgang der Bundestagswahl 2021. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: Move over grand coalition — Germany wants change 26.09.2021

German voters have shaken up the country's political landscape. They have confined the dominance of the CDU/CSU and SPD to history — for now. It's a necessary change, says DW Editor-in-Chief Manuela Kasper-Claridge.

Die Sitzverteilung im bayerischen Landtag wenn jetzt Landtagswahl wäre (Umfrage vom 12.01.2011) laut Infratest - dimap im Auftrag des Bayerischen Rundfunks (r-l, Linke 4 %, B90/Grüne: 17%, SPD: 17%, FW: 4%, FDP: 6%, CSU 46%, (nicht dargestellt: Sonstige 6%)), fotografiert am Freitag (11.03.2011) in München (Oberbayern) im Plenarsaal des Bayerischen Landtags auf dem Rednerpult im Maximilianeum. Foto: Felix Hörhager dpa/lby | Verwendung weltweit

German election 2021: Governing coalition options 25.09.2021

A German government needs a 50% majority in parliament, but no one party can get so much voter support. So they agree on coalitions — and the next government will be no exception. Here is an overview of the options.

Impressionen von Wahlplakaten und Parteigeschenken beim Pressegespräch zur neuen Ausstellung 'Wähl mich! Parteien plakatieren' im Haus der Geschichte in Bonn. Vom 17. Juni bis 10. Oktober 2021 werden hier rund 100 historische Wahlplakate aus Bundestags- und Landtagswahlen präsentiert und dabei einzelne Komponenten der Wahlplakate in den Blick genommen: Köpfe, Farben und Slogans aus 70 Jahren demokratischer Wahlen in der Bundesrepublik Deutschland dokumentieren, wie sich Themen, Ästhetik und Ansprache der Wählerinnen und Wähler geändert haben. Bonn, 17.06.2021

German election: The party programs 25.09.2021

When laying out their election programs, parties aim to distinguish themselves while also signaling to potential partners that they're open to working together. Here's an overview of the six main parties' platforms.
Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (C) gestures after addressing a congress of the CDU's sister party Christian Social Union CSU in Nuremberg, southern Germany, on September 11, 2021. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

German election: Armin Laschet summons Bavarian loyalty on final stretch 11.09.2021

Embattled Christian Democrat Armin Laschet has rallied his allies in Bavaria to support his election campaign to replace Angela Merkel. The CSU party conference was one of his last chances to turn round his fortunes.

5.5.2021, Berlin, Deutschland, Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) und Olaf Scholz (SPD), Bundesminister der Finanzen, treffen zur wöchentlichen Kabinettssitzung im Kanzleramt ein. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Merkel questions if SPD's Scholz ready to rule out alliance with Left party 31.08.2021

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel made the comments as the rival SPD party takes a slim lead in highly volatile opinion polls, ahead of the September election.

Berlin, 19.08.2021, Ein Werbeplakat steht neben dem anderen vor Bundestagswahl auf der Strasse des 17. Juni.

Merkel's conservatives in trouble as center-left SPD takes lead 24.08.2021

Germany's center-left Social Democrats have nudged ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in polling. It's the first time in 15 years the party has led — and comes just ahead of next month's general election.
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer addresses the media during a press conference on the 'Constitution Protection Report 2020' in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool)

Germany's Seehofer backs Afghanistan deportations despite Taliban advances 01.08.2021

Interior Minister Seehofer sees no reason why criminals cannot continue to be deported, despite the insecurity in war-torn Afghanistan. Human rights organizations and the Green party have spoken out against the policy.
13/08/2019 Eine Anhängerin der Werteunion, eines konservativen Kreises von Mitgliedern der Unionsparteien, steht mit einer Fahne bei einer Gedenkveranstaltung und Kranzniederlegung an der Glienicker Brücke zum Gedenken an den Bau der Berliner Mauer vor 58 Jahren.

Will Germany's WerteUnion share the Tea Party's fate? 09.07.2021

As Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to leave office, the right-wing fringe of her party, which has opposed her for years, is in disarray. Will it go the way of the US's Tea Party?
Show more articles