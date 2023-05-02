Volker Witting has been a political correspondent for DW-TV and online for more than 20 years. He took part in DW's journalistic training program, and later also worked with public broadcaster WDR and the Swiss newspaper NZZ. He has traveled and reported extensively from around the world and frequently accompanied German politicians on their trips abroad.

For three years he worked as an exchange editor at DW's partner station, NHK in Japan.

In his reporting on German domestic issues, he focuses on migration and the inner workings of democracy. He closely monitors developments in the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) — the "kingmaker" in German politics.

From time to time, however, Volker Witting likes to write about totally non-political topics, namely wine.