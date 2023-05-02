  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
NATO
War in Ukraine
Witting Volker Kommentarbild App

Volker Witting

Volker Witting is a senior political correspondent

Volker Witting has been a political correspondent for DW-TV and online for more than 20 years. He took part in DW's journalistic training program, and later also worked with public broadcaster WDR and the Swiss newspaper NZZ. He has traveled and reported extensively from around the world and frequently accompanied German politicians on their trips abroad.

For three years he worked as an exchange editor at DW's partner station, NHK in Japan.

In his reporting on German domestic issues, he focuses on migration and the inner workings of democracy. He closely monitors developments in the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) — the "kingmaker" in German politics.

From time to time, however, Volker Witting likes to write about totally non-political topics, namely wine.

Skip next section Featured stories by Volker Witting

Featured stories by Volker Witting

Blue AfD logo with red arrow pointing upwards and the words Alternative für Deutschland

Germany's far-right AfD marks 10 years since its founding

What started as a euroskeptic party has turned into a hub for the disgruntled — and a home for right-wing extremists.
PoliticsFebruary 5, 2023
Finland's border with Russia: Cars waiting at the crossing at Vaalimaa

Can Germany grant asylum to Russian deserters?

Germany wants to offer protection for Russian military deserters. But the most important escape routes are closed.
Human RightsSeptember 23, 2022
Elderly woman casting her ballot

What's behind the low voter turnout in Germany?

Are Germans fed up with politics in general? A dramatic drop in voter turnout has set off alarm bells.
PoliticsMay 25, 2022
Skip next section Stories by Volker Witting

Stories by Volker Witting

Two policemen escorting a young man for deportation

Germany debates tougher deportation rules

Germany debates tougher deportation rules

A deadly knife attack on a regional train has triggered calls to deport foreign nationals with criminal records.
SocietyJanuary 31, 2023
Bundestag plenary session

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

The Bundestag is bursting at the seams, but the government has a proposal to make it smaller.
PoliticsJanuary 21, 2023
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awards a Ukrainian service member in the frontline town of Bakhmut

Zelenskyy hails soldiers on frontline

Zelenskyy hails soldiers on frontline

Just days before the war with Russia enters a 10th month, Ukraine's president praised his country's defenders.
ConflictsDecember 20, 202202:07 min
French nuclear test on Mururoa atoll in 1971, nuclear mushroom

In Ukraine, Russia revives the nuclear threat

In Ukraine, Russia revives the nuclear threat

Threats by Putin during the war in Ukraine have put nuclear weapons — thought to be a Cold War relic — back on the map.
ConflictsSeptember 26, 2022
A child looks out from a broken window in Ukraine

Children: Forgotten victims of war crimes

Children: Forgotten victims of war crimes

Injuries and deaths suffered by children war are rarely investigated, and war crimes against them are seldom punished.
ConflictsSeptember 16, 2022
Alla Senelnikova wears a maroon knit hat and large sweater over another sweater

Ukrainian Holocaust survivors escape to Germany

Ukrainian Holocaust survivors escape to Germany

They survived the Holocaust and World War II — now they are fleeing Ukraine to Germany.
ConflictsApril 2, 2022
Show more stories
Go to homepage