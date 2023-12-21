German government rushes to slash budget after court ruling

PoliticsGermanyGerman government rushes to slash budget after court rulingTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGermany12/21/2023December 21, 2023Germany's government has announced a series of budget cuts, after a court ruling threw government finances into disarray. What followed was weeks of political wrangling as politicians attempted to fill a budget hole worth tens of billions of euros.https://p.dw.com/p/4aQX1Advertisement