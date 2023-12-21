  1. Skip to content
German government rushes to slash budget after court ruling

December 21, 2023

Germany's government has announced a series of budget cuts, after a court ruling threw government finances into disarray. What followed was weeks of political wrangling as politicians attempted to fill a budget hole worth tens of billions of euros.

