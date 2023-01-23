'Sixteen Objects' exhibition marks 70 years of Yad Vashem

HistoryGermany'Sixteen Objects' exhibition marks 70 years of Yad VashemTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHistoryGermanyUlrike Bornhak6 hours ago6 hours agoAn exhibition by Yad Vashem uses everyday objects to make the horrors of Nazi rule tangible. To mark the 70th anniversary of the Holocaust memorial, the objects can now be seen in Germany for the first time — in the German parliament.https://p.dw.com/p/4Mdm2Advertisement