03/07/2024 March 7, 2024

In July 1884, the imperial German flag was raised for the first time on the African continent — not in Tanzania or Namibia, but in Togo. The tiny protectorate became Togoland, and because Germany's 30-year rule seemed relatively peaceful compared to other German imperial conquests, Togoland was promoted as "a model colony." But this was a self-serving myth for German colonial administrators.