03/06/2024 March 6, 2024

Does colonial history still play a role for Africa's youth? DW takes a closer look at Germany's brutal colonial rule on the continent. Plus: In Tanzania, descendants of Ngoni and Chagga chiefs are still mourning, as the remains of their ancestors remain stowed away in museums and archives in Berlin. And in Namibia, mass graves still remind young people today of the Herero and Nama Genocide.