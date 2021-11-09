A museum is an institution collects and conserves artifacts and other objects of artistic, cultural, historical, or scientific importance and makes them available for public viewing.

Some of the most attended museums include the Louvre in Paris, the National Museum of China in Beijing, the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., the British Museum and the National Gallery in London, the Museum Island in Berlin and Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The purpose of modern museums is to collect, preserve, interpret, and display items of artistic, cultural, or scientific significance for the education of the public. Museums are, above all, storehouses of knowledge.