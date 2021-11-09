Visit the new DW website

Museum

A museum is an institution collects and conserves artifacts and other objects of artistic, cultural, historical, or scientific importance and makes them available for public viewing.

Some of the most attended museums include the Louvre in Paris, the National Museum of China in Beijing, the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., the British Museum and the National Gallery in London, the Museum Island in Berlin and Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The purpose of modern museums is to collect, preserve, interpret, and display items of artistic, cultural, or scientific significance for the education of the public. Museums are, above all, storehouses of knowledge. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "museum".

Visitors look at two large royal statues of the Kingdom of Dahomey, at R: half-man half-lion of King Glele attributed to Sossa Dede, Benin, Abonney (1858-1889), and at L, half-man half-bird of King Ghezo attributed to Donvide or Sossa Dede, atelier Akati, Benin, Abomey, (19th century) displayed during the exhibition Restitution of 26 works from the royal treasury in Abomey at the Quai Branly museum before a ceremony to mark the return of 26 artworks of the Kingdom of Dahomey to Benin, in Paris, France, October 26, 2021. Picture taken October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Africa's lost heritage and Europe's restitution policies 09.11.2021

France is returning artworks acquired in colonial times to Benin. Germany is also open to restitutions. How are other European countries addressing the issue?

SARS-CoV-2: The German Hygiene Museum's newest exhibit 28.10.2021

How will historians look back on the Covid-19 pandemic? At Dresden's famous Hygiene Museum, historical pandemic research has already begun.

Foto zum Thema Wie Spanien die Wirtschaft wiederaufbauen will, die unser Korrespondent in Madrid Wiktor Tscheretski im April 2020 gemacht hat.

Spain: Oil poisoning survivors threaten suicide at El Prado protest 19.10.2021

They said they would take deadly pills within hours if the government did not respond to their demands. However, the protest has since ended.
Eine Ausstellung des Kunstgewerbemuseums, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden, des Vitra Design Museums und der Wüstenrot Stiftung. 15.10.2021 - 20.02.2022 Sessel mit einklappbarer Lehne, sog. Senftenberger Ei, Entwurf: Peter Ghyczy, 1968 VEB Synthesewerk Schwarzheide, um 1971 © Kunstgewerbemuseum, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden, Foto: Gunter Binsack Quelle: https://www.skd.museum/besucherservice/presse/2021/einladung-zur-pressekonferenz-deutsches-design-1949-1989-zwei-laender-eine-geschichte/

East and West German design classics over 40 years 15.10.2021

The "German Design 1949–1989. Two Countries, One History" exhibition presents post-war German design right up to the fall of the Berlin Wall. It is set to run at the Kunstgewerbemuseum Dresden until February 2022.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 07.10.2021 07.10.2021

Hidden cash and dodgy dealings: a Pandora’s box of offshore tax theft - Protectors or predators? Two institutions gone awry: the French Catholic Church and the British police - A spot of predictive virology looking ahead to another COVID winter- Turkey clamps down on social media - A Danish artist takes the money and runs - Two tales of two cities: music-loving Tallinn and rainy-day Gothenburg

Death Gate at former Nazi German concentration camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau on January 23, 2021 in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland. January 27 will mark the 76th anniversary of the camp's liberation. This year's commemoration ceremony will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto)

Antisemitic graffiti found at Auschwitz-Birkenau 05.10.2021

The Auschwitz Memorial and Museum said the spray-painted inscriptions included "denial slogans" written in English and German. More than 1.1 million people died at the camp during World War II.
A collection of arrowheads are shown as part of the exhibition The Greatness of Mexico displaying for the first time in the country more than 800 pieces repatriated from abroad in the last three years and others that were in safekeeping and confiscation warehouses, at the Anthropology Museum in Mexico City, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Mexico: Museums display artifacts recovered from abroad 02.10.2021

Mexicans will see most items on display at the exhibition for the first time in their country. Pieces were returned from the US, Italy, France, Germany and the Netherlands.
A model from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial is pictured during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Academy Museum opens in Hollywood 29.09.2021

A new home for E.T. and countless other cinema-related iconic items: Los Angeles has finally fulfilled its dream of establishing an industry museum.

Pablo Picasso Temple de la Paix in Vallauris aus Peter Nestler, Picasso in Vallauris, 2020, (Filmstill) © Peter Nestler © Succession Picasso/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2021

Pablo Picasso's image in East and West Germany 27.09.2021

Communist activist or genius of contemporary art? Picasso was viewed through drastically different ideological lenses in former East and West Germany.
Humboldt Forum Berlin, Ethnologisches Museum, Luf-Insel Boot

Humboldt Forum tackles colonial issue with new museums 22.09.2021

As it opens its new ethnological museum, Berlin's Humboldt Forum has reacted to criticism surrounding its handling of colonial history. Will critics approve?

16.9.2021, Amsterdam**** A cameraman takes pictures of Study for Worn Out, a drawing by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh, dated Nov. 1882, on public display for the first time at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

'New' Van Gogh drawing unveiled in Amsterdam 16.09.2021

"What a fine sight an old working man makes," wrote Vincent van Gogh to his brother Theo about the subject of the newly discovered sketch. The previously unknown work is named "Study for 'Worn Out.'"
Zu: Willy Brandt und die Künstler ARCHIV - Regisseur Rainer Werner Fassbinder (l) gibt der Schauspielerin Hanna Schygulla (r), die in dem Film Die Ehe der Maria Braun die Titelheldin verkörpert, Regieanweisungen (Archivfoto vom 31.01.1978). Fassbinder gilt als der vielleicht größte deutsche Filmemacher. Als er viel zu früh starb, hinterließ er einen Mythos. Am 10. Juni 2012 jährt sich sein Todestag nun zum 30. Mal. Foto: Istvan Bajzat (zu dpa-Korr «Der Shakespeare des Films - Vor 30 Jahren starb Fassbinder» vom 04.06.2012) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

What defined filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder 10.09.2021

A new exhibition at Bonn's Bundeskunsthalle museum is dedicated to the German director who was extremely prolific despite his destructive lifestyle.
Police officers take away a cardboard from the June 4th Museum as an evidence, in Hong Kong. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. A dozen Hong Kong pro-democracy activists pleaded guilty on Thursday to participating and inciting others to take part in last year's unauthorized candlelight vigil to mark the bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown, amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong which has seen dozens of activists arrested. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong police raid Tiananmen massacre museum 09.09.2021

The shuttered museum was run by the group that organized the Tiananmen vigils in Hong Kong. Separately, the group's vice-chairman and 11 others pleaded guilty of defying a ban on the vigils.
Jüdisches Museum, Neubau von Daniel Libeskind, Detailansicht der Außenfassade, Kreuzberg, Berlin, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

20 years of Berlin's Jewish Museum 09.09.2021

The Jewish Museum opened in Berlin 20 years ago with a new extension designed by US star architect Daniel Libeskind.
Thieves with torches and tools break into one of the display cabinets in Green Vault museum in Dresden, Germany, November 25, 2019 in this still image taken from a security video. Saxony Police Department/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Dresden Green Vault jewel heist: Prosecutors charge 6 men 02.09.2021

The six men are accused of organized robbery and arson over the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from the Green Vault museum in 2019. The value of the jewels was estimated at €113.8 million ($135 million).
Das Bayerische Nationalmuseum hat uns gestattet, sie zur aktuellen redaktionellen Berichterstattung über die Ausstellung zu verwenden. 01_Leon_Löwentraut.jpg Foto: © Nick Wagner 02 Der Künstler Leon Löwentraut in seinem Atelier Foto: © Adrian Bedoy (Würdet ihr mir das drehen, sodass es richtigherum ist?) 08 Leon Löwentraut: Lonely © Leon Löwentraut 06 Dancing on the Sea © Leon Löwentraut 03 Peace of Mind © Leon Löwentraut

Colorful and criticized: Star painter Leon Löwentraut 29.08.2021

At 23, Löwentraut's bright and energetic style has earned him legions of young fans — but not everyone loves his work. The Bavarian National Gallery is now showing his paintings.
