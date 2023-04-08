Sadako Sasaki's parents bequeathed a number of accessories that once belonged to her to the museum. The little girl, exposed to radiation at the age of two, died of leukemia. A statue of "genbaku no ko no zo" — literally "Statue of the Children of the Atomic Bomb" — is displayed at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima City. The model of the statue is Sasaki, who became an icon for peace.