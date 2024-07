Samson Adeleke

07/17/2024 July 17, 2024

We meet Pamela Abimbola Thompson a descendant of one of the famous Nana Benz, a group of women who were involved in wax print trade in the 1960's. Pamela uses TikTok to present wax print to a younger audience as well as market Togo as the birth place of wax fabric in West Africa.