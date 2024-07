Sella Oneko

07/18/2024 July 18, 2024

Tucked away in their homes or hung on laundry lines, South Sudanese women of the Kakuma refugee camp display some of their most valued possessions - the embroidered bedsheets or Milaya. The 77 Percent meets one embroideress and young mother who has spent most of her life in the refugee camp to learn more about the craft.