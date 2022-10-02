Taiwan: Does Germany parliamentary visit risk antagonizing China?

A delegation of six German lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a five-day official visit and met the island's President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday.

In comments to Tsai, Klaus-Peter Willsch, chair of the German-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, said China's threats against Taiwan are unacceptable.

"In Europe, we have been experiencing a big neighbor invading a small neighbor and trying to impose its will with the military force since February 24," he said, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We do not consider it acceptable that you are threatened by a neighbor with military force, to be forced into unwanted cooperation. The German Bundestag is clear in its rejection of that."

Tsai said she was grateful that Germany's supports Taiwan's participation in international organizations, and for rallying concern over among democratic countries over rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? Recapturing vs. liberation After the end of WWII, the Communist Party of China (CPC) under Mao Zedong pursued a fierce battle against his archrival Chiang Kai-shek, chief of the Kuomintang (KMT) party. Chiang lost and took refuge in the island of Taiwan. For some time after that, Taiwan was the center of propaganda from both sides. The CPC wanted to "liberate" Taiwan, while Kuomintang wanted to "recapture the mainland."

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? Letters to 'compatriots' In the 1950s, the CPC published four "Messages to Chinese compatriots" in Taiwan, which are considered the basis of Beijing's Taiwan policy. In these texts, Beijing warned Taiwan of collaborating with US "imperialists." Military confrontation, particularly artillery attacks, also continued during this time.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? Beijing replaces Taipei in UN bodies In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly declared that the People's Republic of China was the sole lawful representative of the country. With this decision, the Republic of China (ROC)/Taiwan was removed from all UN bodies. The frustration of ROC's foreign minister, Chow Shu-kai (right), and his ambassador Liu Chieh is easy to see in this picture.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? New Taiwan policy The fifth and last "message" from Beijing to Taiwan was published on January 1, 1979. The mainland, under the leadership of the reformist Deng Xiaoping ended military operations, announced the development of bilateral ties and promised peaceful reunification. However, Beijing's right to represent China internationally was not to be questioned.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? 'One China' policy The new orientation of China's Taiwan policy took place as Washington and Beijing got closer. On January 1, 1979, the US and China resumed diplomatic relations, with Washington under President Jimmy Carter recognizing Beijing as the sole legitimate government of the whole of China. The US embassy in Taiwan was remodeled into an institute for culture.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? 'One China, two systems' Even before meeting US President Carter, Deng Xiaoping had introduced the principle of "one country, two systems," which allowed Taiwan to maintain its social systems even after reunification. However, Taiwan's President Chiang Ching-Kuo did not immediately fall for it. On the contrary, in 1987 he formulated the principle of "one China for the better system."

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? The independence movement In 1986, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Taiwan's first opposition party, was founded. At a meeting in 1991, the DPP declared a clause for Taiwan's independence, which stipulated that Taiwan was sovereign and not a part of China.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? 'Consensus of 1992' In unofficial Hong Kong talks in 1992, representatives of Taipei and Beijing reached a political agreement on the nature of their relationship. Both parties agreed that there was only one China. However, they had different views on what "One China" meant. A year later, the chief negotiators Wang (left) and Koo met in Singapore.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? Bilateral relations In an interview with DW in 1995, the first democratically elected President of Taiwan and the KMT leader Lee Teng-hui said that all relations beyond the straits of Taiwan would be "defined as relations between states; at the very least, as a relationship of a special kind between states." His formulation was very close to being a declaration of independence.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? 'A state on every side' The DPP won the presidential election for the first time in 2000 with Chen Shui-bian, a Taiwanese-born politician who had no connections to mainland China, calling for "a state on each side." It meant that Taiwan should have nothing to do with China anymore. In 2005, Beijing reacted with the Anti-Secession Law, which allowed the use of military force in the event that Taiwan declared independence.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? 'One China, different interpretations' After losing the elections in 2000, the KMT adopted a changed formulation of the "Consensus of 1992" in the party's statute, which called for "one China, different interpretations." That is why the 1992 Consensus is still debated in Taiwan. The reason: the negotiators of 1992 did not have an official position.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? CPC meets KMT The mainland adopted the "Consensus of 1992" as a political basis for creating a relationship with Taiwan. In the first summit between the two sides since the communists came to power in China, Hu Jintao (right) and Lian Zhan endorsed the "Consensus of 1992" and the "One China" principle.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? 'The direction is correct' After KMT's Ma Ying-Jeou won the 2008 presidential elections, both sides continued to come closer. In an interview with DW in 2009, Ma said: "The straits of Taiwan should be a place of peace and security. We have come a lot closer to this goal. Basically our direction is correct."

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? Quo vadis? After the elections in 2016, when President Tsai Ing-wen came to power, the independence movement gained a lot of wind. Tsai disputed the existence of the 1992 consensus and described the "attempt of China to interfere in the political and social development of Taiwan" as the "biggest challenge." Author: Fang Wan (mg)



Berlin's balancing act with China

Despite the lack of official diplomatic relations, Taiwan ranks fifth among Germany's trading partners in Asia, with bilateral commerce in goods exceeding €20 billion ($19.78 billion) last year, a new record.

China, meanwhile, views self-governing democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and vows to annex it by force if necessary.

Beijing also opposes official contacts between countries and Taipei and has tried hard to stop any international recognition of the island.

The Chinese government has protested the German lawmakers' visit and urged them to abide by the so-called One China policy, under which the Beijing-based People's Republic of China (PRC) is the sole legitimate government of China.

Noah Barkin, the managing editor of Rhodium Group's China practice, said that Berlin doesn't want its interactions with Taiwan to jeopardize its economic ties with China.

"There is little appetite in Berlin for a forward-leaning approach to Taiwan that might be seen as provocative in Beijing," he underlined.

"I do not see this visit by members of parliament as a sign that the German government's approach has changed in any fundamental way. The Bundestag has sent delegations to Taipei in the past and they will continue to do so."

China is Germany's largest trading partner. However, in September, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the "naivety towards China is over" and pledged to rethink trade relations, reducing dependency on Chinese goods and taking human rights more into consideration.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also sharply criticized Beijing's military aggression towards Taiwan in August.

During the chancellorship of Angela Merkel, Germany was criticized for not doing enough to condemn alleged Chinese human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, where several major German companies operate factories.

Germany’s Baerbock to China: 'Very serious' about ending dependency

However, analyst Barkin said there is a risk that Germany is unprepared for the fallout of a conflict in the Taiwan Strait.

"Russia's war in Ukraine has been a shock to the German government and triggered an intense public debate about the relationship with China," he pointed out.

"But there is a risk that Germany is just as unprepared for a conflict in the Taiwan Strait as it was for Vladimir Putin's invasion. There is a lot more work to do at the national and European levels to prepare for Taiwan scenarios," he added.

Germany's symbolic support for Taiwan

The German delegation's trip comes amid increased tensions between China and the West over Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to the island in August.

The German delegation's visit this week carries both symbolic importance and substance, said Marcin Jerzewski, head of the Taiwan Office of the Center for European Values.

"The fact that the German delegation coming to Taiwan is a cross-partisan delegation sends a message that it is normal to engage with Taiwan and it is normal to foster people-to-people relations because this is what inherently parliamentary delegations do," he added.

"While this visit stops short of a more explicit engagement between executive branches, I think it's important to consider it as a substantive contribution to the overall albeit gradual change in the foreign policy of Germany towards Taiwan," he said.

Yu-Chung Shen, a political science professor at Tunghai University in Taiwan, shares a similar view.

"While the lawmakers don't represent the German government's official position, the cross-partisan nature of the delegation shows there is cross-party support for Taiwan in the German parliament."

During the remainder of the trip, the German delegation is expected to visit Taiwan's parliament, hold meetings with local security think tanks and visit Tainan Science Park in the southern part of the island.

"I expect the German parliamentarians to discuss the full range of issues with their Taiwanese counterparts, including China's threatening behavior, what Taiwan is doing to defend itself, and where Germany and Taiwan can work more closely in the economic and technology spheres," said Barkin.

Chih-Mei Luo, a European studies expert at National Taipei University in Taiwan, hopes there will be more emphasis on trade and economic affairs, as collaboration in these areas generally creates fewer risks for Taiwan.

Cooperation in these areas "usually creates fewer problems" and "can be more sustainable," she said.

"Pelosi's visit to Taiwan seemed like a big event, but it led to a shaky situation for US-Taiwan relations. Things that are more controversial often can't be that sustainable," she added.

