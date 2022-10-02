 Taiwan: Does Germany parliamentary visit risk antagonizing China? | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 04.10.2022

Asia

Taiwan: Does Germany parliamentary visit risk antagonizing China?

A parliamentary delegation's visit this week demonstrates symbolic support for Taipei, but experts say it is not a fundamental shift in the status-quo of Germany's stance towards Taiwan.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center, poses for photos with a delegation from the Germany-Taiwan parliamentary friendship group led by Klaus-Peter Willsch and other Taiwan officials at the Presidential Office in Taipei

China opposes official contacts between countries and Taipei and has tried hard to stop international recognition of the island

A delegation of six German lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a five-day official visit and met the island's President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday.  

In comments to Tsai, Klaus-Peter Willsch, chair of the German-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, said China's threats against Taiwan are unacceptable.

"In Europe, we have been experiencing a big neighbor invading a small neighbor and trying to impose its will with the military force since February 24," he said, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We do not consider it acceptable that you are threatened by a neighbor with military force, to be forced into unwanted cooperation. The German Bundestag is clear in its rejection of that."

Tsai said she was grateful that Germany's supports Taiwan's participation in international organizations, and for rallying concern over among democratic countries over rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

  • Chiang Kai-Shek Präsident ROC China (AFP/Getty Images)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Recapturing vs. liberation

    After the end of WWII, the Communist Party of China (CPC) under Mao Zedong pursued a fierce battle against his archrival Chiang Kai-shek, chief of the Kuomintang (KMT) party. Chiang lost and took refuge in the island of Taiwan. For some time after that, Taiwan was the center of propaganda from both sides. The CPC wanted to "liberate" Taiwan, while Kuomintang wanted to "recapture the mainland."

  • China 1958 | Massenkundgebung (Imago/Zuma/Keystone)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Letters to 'compatriots'

    In the 1950s, the CPC published four "Messages to Chinese compatriots" in Taiwan, which are considered the basis of Beijing's Taiwan policy. In these texts, Beijing warned Taiwan of collaborating with US "imperialists." Military confrontation, particularly artillery attacks, also continued during this time.

  • USA New York - UN Generalversammlung 10. Oktober 1971 (Imago/ZUMA/Keystone)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Beijing replaces Taipei in UN bodies

    In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly declared that the People's Republic of China was the sole lawful representative of the country. With this decision, the Republic of China (ROC)/Taiwan was removed from all UN bodies. The frustration of ROC's foreign minister, Chow Shu-kai (right), and his ambassador Liu Chieh is easy to see in this picture.

  • China Deng Xiaoping (picture-alliance/dpa/UPI)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    New Taiwan policy

    The fifth and last "message" from Beijing to Taiwan was published on January 1, 1979. The mainland, under the leadership of the reformist Deng Xiaoping ended military operations, announced the development of bilateral ties and promised peaceful reunification. However, Beijing's right to represent China internationally was not to be questioned.

  • China USA Gipfeltreffen Jimmy Carter und Deng Xiaoping 1979 (AFP/AFP/Getty Images)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'One China' policy

    The new orientation of China's Taiwan policy took place as Washington and Beijing got closer. On January 1, 1979, the US and China resumed diplomatic relations, with Washington under President Jimmy Carter recognizing Beijing as the sole legitimate government of the whole of China. The US embassy in Taiwan was remodeled into an institute for culture.

  • Chiang Ching-Kuo, Ex-Präsident Taiwan (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'One China, two systems'

    Even before meeting US President Carter, Deng Xiaoping had introduced the principle of "one country, two systems," which allowed Taiwan to maintain its social systems even after reunification. However, Taiwan's President Chiang Ching-Kuo did not immediately fall for it. On the contrary, in 1987 he formulated the principle of "one China for the better system."

  • Taiwan Demonstration in Taiwan für Unabhängigkeit (Getty Images/AFP/S. Yeh)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    The independence movement

    In 1986, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Taiwan's first opposition party, was founded. At a meeting in 1991, the DPP declared a clause for Taiwan's independence, which stipulated that Taiwan was sovereign and not a part of China.

  • Singapur Treffen Wang Daohan und Koo Chen-Fu (Imago/Xinhua)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'Consensus of 1992'

    In unofficial Hong Kong talks in 1992, representatives of Taipei and Beijing reached a political agreement on the nature of their relationship. Both parties agreed that there was only one China. However, they had different views on what "One China" meant. A year later, the chief negotiators Wang (left) and Koo met in Singapore.

  • DW-Interview mit Lee Teng-hui 1999 (Academia Historica Taiwan)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Bilateral relations

    In an interview with DW in 1995, the first democratically elected President of Taiwan and the KMT leader Lee Teng-hui said that all relations beyond the straits of Taiwan would be "defined as relations between states; at the very least, as a relationship of a special kind between states." His formulation was very close to being a declaration of independence.

  • Chen Shui-bian Taiwan (picture alliance/AP Photo/Jerome Favre)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'A state on every side'

    The DPP won the presidential election for the first time in 2000 with Chen Shui-bian, a Taiwanese-born politician who had no connections to mainland China, calling for "a state on each side." It meant that Taiwan should have nothing to do with China anymore. In 2005, Beijing reacted with the Anti-Secession Law, which allowed the use of military force in the event that Taiwan declared independence.

  • Symbolbild China und Taiwan (Imago/ZumaPress)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'One China, different interpretations'

    After losing the elections in 2000, the KMT adopted a changed formulation of the "Consensus of 1992" in the party's statute, which called for "one China, different interpretations." That is why the 1992 Consensus is still debated in Taiwan. The reason: the negotiators of 1992 did not have an official position.

  • China Taiwan Wirtschaftsgesprächen (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Reynolds)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    CPC meets KMT

    The mainland adopted the "Consensus of 1992" as a political basis for creating a relationship with Taiwan. In the first summit between the two sides since the communists came to power in China, Hu Jintao (right) and Lian Zhan endorsed the "Consensus of 1992" and the "One China" principle.

  • Adrienne Woltersdorf im Interview mit dem taiwanesischen Präsident Ma Ying-jeou (GIO)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'The direction is correct'

    After KMT's Ma Ying-Jeou won the 2008 presidential elections, both sides continued to come closer. In an interview with DW in 2009, Ma said: "The straits of Taiwan should be a place of peace and security. We have come a lot closer to this goal. Basically our direction is correct."

  • Taiwan Präsidentin Tsai Ing-wen (ROC)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Quo vadis?

    After the elections in 2016, when President Tsai Ing-wen came to power, the independence movement gained a lot of wind. Tsai disputed the existence of the 1992 consensus and described the "attempt of China to interfere in the political and social development of Taiwan" as the "biggest challenge."

    Author: Fang Wan (mg)


Berlin's balancing act with China 

Despite the lack of official diplomatic relations, Taiwan ranks fifth among Germany's trading partners in Asia, with bilateral commerce in goods exceeding €20 billion ($19.78 billion) last year, a new record.

China, meanwhile, views self-governing democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and vows to annex it by force if necessary. 

Beijing also opposes official contacts between countries and Taipei and has tried hard to stop any international recognition of the island.

The Chinese government has protested the German lawmakers' visit and urged them to abide by the so-called One China policy, under which the Beijing-based People's Republic of China (PRC) is the sole legitimate government of China. 

Noah Barkin, the managing editor of Rhodium Group's China practice, said that Berlin doesn't want its interactions with Taiwan to jeopardize its economic ties with China.

"There is little appetite in Berlin for a forward-leaning approach to Taiwan that might be seen as provocative in Beijing," he underlined.

"I do not see this visit by members of parliament as a sign that the German government's approach has changed in any fundamental way. The Bundestag has sent delegations to Taipei in the past and they will continue to do so."

China is Germany's largest trading partner. However, in September, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the "naivety towards China is over" and pledged to rethink trade relations, reducing dependency on Chinese goods and taking human rights more into consideration.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also sharply criticized Beijing's military aggression towards Taiwan in August.

During the chancellorship of Angela Merkel, Germany was criticized for not doing enough to condemn alleged Chinese human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, where several major German companies operate factories

Germany’s Baerbock to China: 'Very serious' about ending dependency

However, analyst Barkin said there is a risk that Germany is unprepared for the fallout of a conflict in the Taiwan Strait.

"Russia's war in Ukraine has been a shock to the German government and triggered an intense public debate about the relationship with China," he pointed out.

"But there is a risk that Germany is just as unprepared for a conflict in the Taiwan Strait as it was for Vladimir Putin's invasion. There is a lot more work to do at the national and European levels to prepare for Taiwan scenarios," he added. 

Germany's symbolic support for Taiwan

The German delegation's trip comes amid increased tensions between China and the West over Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to the island in August.

The German delegation's visit this week carries both symbolic importance and substance, said Marcin Jerzewski, head of the Taiwan Office of the Center for European Values.

"The fact that the German delegation coming to Taiwan is a cross-partisan delegation sends a message that it is normal to engage with Taiwan and it is normal to foster people-to-people relations because this is what inherently parliamentary delegations do," he added.

"While this visit stops short of a more explicit engagement between executive branches, I think it's important to consider it as a substantive contribution to the overall albeit gradual change in the foreign policy of Germany towards Taiwan," he said.  

Yu-Chung Shen, a political science professor at Tunghai University in Taiwan, shares a similar view.

"While the lawmakers don't represent the German government's official position, the cross-partisan nature of the delegation shows there is cross-party support for Taiwan in the German parliament."

During the remainder of the trip, the German delegation is expected to visit Taiwan's parliament, hold meetings with local security think tanks and visit Tainan Science Park in the southern part of the island.

"I expect the German parliamentarians to discuss the full range of issues with their Taiwanese counterparts, including China's threatening behavior, what Taiwan is doing to defend itself, and where Germany and Taiwan can work more closely in the economic and technology spheres," said Barkin.

Chih-Mei Luo, a European studies expert at National Taipei University in Taiwan, hopes there will be more emphasis on trade and economic affairs, as collaboration in these areas generally creates fewer risks for Taiwan.

Cooperation in these areas "usually creates fewer problems" and "can be more sustainable," she said.

"Pelosi's visit to Taiwan seemed like a big event, but it led to a shaky situation for US-Taiwan relations. Things that are more controversial often can't be that sustainable," she added.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru

Taiwan FM Joseph Wu: China 'seems to be preparing for a war against Taiwan'  

Habeck: 'The naivety towards China is over'  

German lawmakers arrive in Taiwan amid regional tensions 02.10.2022

A delegation from the German parliament traveled to Taiwan to underline friendly ties between Berlin and Taipeh. The visit comes as China steps up its threats toward the island democracy.

German lawmakers arrive in Taiwan amid regional tensions 02.10.2022

A delegation from the German parliament traveled to Taiwan to underline friendly ties between Berlin and Taipeh. The visit comes as China steps up its threats toward the island democracy.

Will Taiwan lose another diplomatic ally to China? 03.10.2022

Paraguay is one of only a few countries that still officially recognize Taiwan. However, concerns are growing after Paraguay's president recently urged Taipei to invest $1 billion in his country.

Will Taiwan lose another diplomatic ally to China? 03.10.2022

Paraguay is one of only a few countries that still officially recognize Taiwan. However, concerns are growing after Paraguay's president recently urged Taipei to invest $1 billion in his country.

Armoured vehicles move into position during a live-fire military exercise in Pingtung, Taiwan, September 7, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan ex-military chief urges combat preparedness amid rising China threats 28.09.2022

Former top Taiwanese defense official Admiral Lee Hsi-ming told DW he is concerned that forces are not ready to fight off China, and that a new defense concept is needed.

