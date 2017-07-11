China at UN vows to combat Taiwan independence 'activities'

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday warned world leaders against interference on Taiwan, telling the United Nations that Beijing would take "forceful steps" to prevent any outside support for the island's independence.

"We must combat Taiwan independence separatist activities with the firmest resolve and take the most forceful steps to oppose external interference," China's top diplomat said in a UN General Assembly speech.

According to Wang Yi, any move "to obstruct China's reunification is bound to be crushed by the wheels of history."

China defends its claim to Taiwan, which separated from the mainland after a civil war in 1949 and now has its own government. A recent visit by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has significantly escalated tensions between Washington and Beijing.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden had said that US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. China responded by saying that Washington should not send the "wrong signals" pertaining to Taiwanese "independence."

Taiwan on guard - Facing the threat from China

One-China principle

"Only when China is fully reunified can there be true peace across the Taiwan Strait," Wang Yi said.

He also reminded that the PRC government is the sole government representing all of China, referring to China's formal name, the People's Republic of China. "The one-China principle has become a basic norm in international relations," the minister added.

China regularly puts pressure on every company around the world, which only implies that Taiwan could be its own nation. For example, Taiwan must compete as "Chinese Taipei" at the Olympic Games.

The power of the mainland government has isolated the island government, although some UN members continue to diplomatically engage with Taipei.

dh/fb (AP, AFP)