German conservatives against UN migration pact

Opposition within the CDU to a UN migration pact has grown despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's backing. Critics say the Global Compact for Migration conflates economic migration and refugees.
There are growing reservations within Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) about Germany signing onto the United Nations' migration pact.
Marian Wendt, a CDU lawmaker and member of the Bundestag's home affairs committee, told DW on Tuesday that he was concerned that the compact did not distinguish between economic migrants and asylum-seekers, and was annoyed with the German Foreign Ministry for failing to communicate the purpose of the agreement properly.
The non-legally binding Global Compact for Migration was finalized in July and is set to be adopted by UN member states in December,
though eight countries, including the US, Australia, and Italy, have either already withdrawn or have signalled an intention to withdraw.
"It's less about the compact itself," said Wendt. "I think it's important that we create a global framework for the control of migration. I am mainly concerned about the way it was communicated. We as the CDU have squandered our credit when it comes to the issue of migration in the last few years. The trust of the people is not very strong on this issue with us. That's why we need to do everything to make sure we don't create the impression that something is being negotiated behind closed doors."
Read more: What is the UN migration pact — and why do some oppose it?
He and other conservatives will be speaking out against signing onto the UN pact in its current form, Wendt said, and said the possibility of not signing up to it should be kept open.
Growing discontent
The pact has been a major issue for far-right supporters in Germany, a fact that appears to have been picked up by some of the leading contenders to replace Merkel as CDU leader in December. One of the three front-runners, Health Minister Jens Spahn, questioned Germany's commitment to the pact over the weekend.
"What is important is that Germany keeps its sovereign power to control, steer and limit migration," Spahn told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday. Point 15 of the compact expressly confirms a country's right to control its own migration: "The Global Compact reaffirms the sovereign right of States to determine their national migration policy and their prerogative to govern migration within their jurisdiction, in conformity with international law."
Nevertheless, the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party called a debate on the pact in the Bundestag for Thursday, telling a press conference that "its current form represents a threat to the national sovereignty of Germany, the democratic legitimacy of state action, as well as the principle of the rule of law." It added that though the agreement might not be legally binding, it "could under certain circumstances be understood as a customary international law within a few years."
Wendt rejected the idea that the CDU was merely reacting to pressure from the far-right following poor regional election results. "This is not about fear of the AfD, it's just analysis," he said. "Why didn't people vote for us? That's why it's a question of communication. We didn't communicate, we didn't talk about it, and then the AfD comes along with some false claims, which are total nonsense, but they get stuck on them because we don't argue against them suitably."
Alexander Dobrindt, head of the parliamentary group of Merkel's Bavarian allies, the Christian Social Union (CSU), also pointed out that the pact made no difference to German migration law as it stood, though he shared Wendt's concerns that the Foreign Ministry had failed to communicate the issue.
But the opposition Green party warned that the CDU was "playing with fire" by questioning the pact. "For us the migration pact is a success of multilateralism and a clear signal against the spread of nationalism, for example of someone like Donald Trump or [Hungarian Prime Minister] Viktor Orban," Green party migration spokeswoman Filiz Polat told DW.
Read more: Germany's new immigration laws open door for skilled labor
Distrust spreading
The United States was the first to announce it would not join the pact. It was followed by Hungary, Australia and Austria. Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Italy have signalled they may withdraw as well.
The agreement, officially titled the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, marks the first time the UN has agreed on a list of global measures to tackle the challenges involved in migration while at the same time maximizing benefits for the countries taking in immigrants.
The compact is based on the recognition that the world needs to cooperate if migration flows are to be managed in a humane manner, while still taking account of the principle of state sovereignty. Some 258 million people currently live outside their country of birth worldwide, a number that is expected to increase because of climate change, trade, inequality, and population growth.
After Germany abolished the visa requirement for Georgian citizens, the number of Georgian asylum seekers in Germany has risen significantly. What is Georgia doing to halt migration, and has it been successful? (04.11.2018)
Twelve African heads of state are meeting with Chancellor Merkel in Berlin to take stock of the G20 "Compact with Africa" initiative. Merkel said the project puts African countries and the West on an "equal footing." (30.10.2018)
The race to take over from Angela Merkel as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has been narrowed down to three main candidates. And the choice could turn out to be a consequential one for Germany's neighbors. (01.11.2018)
Both Angela Merkel's CDU and her center-left coalition partner, the SPD, are holding crisis meetings as they try to chart a new course. Urgent voices on each side could drag the parties away from the political center. (04.11.2018)
A shortage of qualified workers is good incentive for change. Germany's coalition government has reached a deal on several key immigration issues, including making it easier for non-EU citizens to work in the country. (03.10.2018)
PM Morawiecki said his country would likely follow Austria and the US by pulling out of the treaty. Chancellor Merkel reiterated Germany's commitment to the deal, which seeks an end to dangerous and irregular migration. (02.11.2018)
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has reportedly indicated a drop in irregular migration numbers. He had made a tough stance on irregular migration a hallmark of his Interior Ministry. (10.10.2018)
Germany's statistics office has published figures for net migration to the country in 2017 with some surprise findings. The figures show more Germans are returning to the country and staying put. (15.10.2018)
Chancellor Merkel has arrived in Senegal ahead of visits to Ghana and Nigeria. With nearly a dozen CEOs in tow, the German chancellor hopes that economic development will curb migration from the region. (30.08.2018)
Czech leader Andrej Babis said his country might follow the lead of Austria, the US, and Hungary. Meanwhile, the EU expressed its disappointment in Vienna for withdrawing after playing a key role in the negotiations. (01.11.2018)
Austria will not sign on to a landmark UN pact regulating global migration. The right-wing government of Sebastian Kurz is following in the footsteps of leaders from the United States and Hungary. (31.10.2018)