Crunch time as German government parties seek new direction

Germany's two besieged government parties each held leadership meetings in Berlin on Sunday to discuss their future after a dramatic week in which Angela Merkel announced she would soon be stepping down as leader of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and would not contest another election as candidate for chancellor.

The CDU's leadership committee is to spend two days setting out how the race to be Merkel's successor would be organized. It is likely that the 12 current candidates will make their cases in a series of regional conferences for party members over the next few weeks.

The party's major figures were predictably tight-lipped as they entered headquarters through an alley of reporters in the afternoon, though they professed that one principle was vital: that the party's grassroots membership would get its say in the decision, even though only around 1,000 regional delegates are eligible to vote at the decisive party conference in Hamburg on December 8.

"This is a process the CDU hasn't experienced for a long time, and that will do the national party good," said Armin Laschet, one of the deputy party leaders, who, as state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), carries a particular responsibility in the current debate.

Another deputy leader, Thomas Strobl, said Merkel's decision to step down had given the party a "huge opportunity," and that he expected a lively debate over the coming days and weeks. The party should "be very sensitive to what the people in this country think and draw them into the process," Strobl told the DPA news agency.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, CDU Kramp-Karrenbauer, also known as AKK, was Merkel's choice to become general secretary of the CDU in 2018. She is reputedly Merkel's pick as a successor as party leader. AKK headed a CDU-SPD coalition as state premier in the small southwestern state of Saarland before becoming the CDU's general secretary. She is considered a moderate who would continue Merkel's centrist policies.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Jens Spahn, CDU The 38-year-old is the youngest and most overtly determined Merkel usurper. He entered the Bundestag in 2002 and became Germany's health minister in 2018. Spahn, who is openly gay, is popular in the CDU's conservative wing. He opposes limited dual citizenship for young foreigners, criticized attempts to loosen laws on advertising abortions and called for banning the Burqa in public.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Friedrich Merz, CDU The former leader of the CDU/CSU grouping in the Bundestag has been out of frontline politics since leaving the Bundestag in 2009. But the 62-year-old announced his intention to replace Merkel within hours of the news that she would be stepping down. Merz reportedly fell out with Merkel after she replaced him as CDU/CSU group leader in 2002. He has been a chairman at Blackrock since 2016.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Armin Laschet, CDU Laschet became state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia in 2017. His win marked a major defeat for Social Democrats in Germany's 18 million-strong "coal" state. He has ruled out running of CDU head while Merkel remains chancellor. But he has hinted that he may announce his candidacy once Merkel has stood down, which would make it possible to occupy both posts simultaneously.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Julia Klöckner, CDU Klöckner became agriculture minister in 2018 and has been CDU chief in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate since 2011. In 1995, before entering politics, she became Germany's "Wine Queen." Like Spahn, she belongs to the CDU's conservative wing. She raised eyebrows in 2016 when she proposed an alternative plan to Merkel's refugee policy.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Peter Altmaier, CDU Altmeier, known as "Merkel's bodyguard," has supported the chancellor's centrist policy platform on multiple fronts. Originally from Saarland, Altmaier first worked for the European Union before entering the Bundestag in 1994. The former environment minister turned economy minister is renowned for his kitchen diplomacy and being a stickler for policy detail.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Ursula von der Leyen, CDU Von der Leyen became defense minister in 2013 after serving a stint as labor minister. Despite her reform efforts, defense spending remains stubbornly low and the military continues to suffer from widespread equipment shortages. Von der Leyen, who studied in the United States and Britain, supports a larger role for Germany abroad and improving links between national armies in the European Union.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Volker Bouffier, CDU Volker Bouffier has been the premier of the central state of Hesse since 2010. He formerly served as the state's interior minister and has twice "won" Big Brother awards from German data privacy advocates for propagating closer surveillance methods by police. The 66-year-old currently heads a CDU-Greens state government in Hesse and is a deputy chairperson in the national CDU executive. Author: Ian P. Johnson, Alexander Pearson



Read more: Merkel's potential successors: What is their foreign policy?

The post-Merkel race

Two of the three main candidates to succeed Merkel, Jens Spahn and Friedrich Merz, are from Laschet's state, which means that his endorsement could potentially carry much influence amongst his state delegates, and given that the NRW CDU is by far the biggest regional delegation, his say could conceivably swing the race. Naturally, he said nothing about which way he was leaning.

Meanwhile, the third candidate, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, has already spent the last few months on what she dubbed a "listening tour" of the grassroots of the party. The CDU general secretary, formerly state premier of Saarland, is considered the closest to Merkel both personally and politically, while Spahn and Merz are widely considered more conservative in outlook.

Spahn, in particular, seems to want to chart a course towards the populist right. In an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday, the 38-year-old health minister suggested Germany should distance itself from the United Nations migration compact — known to be a particular concern among far-right voters. "What is important is that Germany keeps its sovereign power to control, steer and limit migration," he told the paper.

Spahn also said the party needed to "differentiate itself" from its current coalition partners, the Social Democrats. "Our image of humanity and society is fundamentally different from that of Social Democracy," he said.

Watch video 26:01 Now live 26:01 mins. Share Merkel's out: What next? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/37VvL Merkel's out: What next?

Read more: Schäuble: Merkel won't be a lame duck

Social Democrat crisis

The latest opinion polls show that the German political landscape is continuing to flatten out. The center-right Christian Democrats and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), who have dominated German politics for decades and formed the German government for the last five years, are losing ground to parties with a more overt ideology and less reputation for strategic pragmatism.

A Forsa poll released this weekend had the CDU on 27 percent, even less than the 33 percent they reached at the last national election, closely followed by the surging Green party on 24 percent — a record high for the liberal environmentalist party. Meanwhile, the CDU's coalition partners, the SPD, are continuing to struggle: Forsa put them at only 13 percent, level with the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD).

For that reason, the SPD's party leadership meeting on Sunday is likely to be even more fraught than that of the CDU; the Social Democrats are caught in an existential crisis over their political identity after recent regional election disasters in Bavaria and Hesse.

The SPD's left wing is doing all it can to drag the party closer to its grassroots and warning against continuing suffocation in coalition with the CDU. In an internal paper leaked to the public broadcaster ARD, deputy leader Ralf Stegner said that the party should not commit to the grand coalition "at any price."

Stegner's paper set out a new social-welfare reform that would end the sanctions-based unemployment benefit known as Hartz IV, which the SPD itself introduced under Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, and implement a new sanction-free minimum social security, known as a solidarity basic income.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.