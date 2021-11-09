Visit the new DW website

Social Democrat Party (SPD)

Germany’s oldest party was founded in 1875, and is described as "center-left". It roots in the 19th century labor movement.

The SPD is the second largest party in terms of voter support, but the largest in terms of membership. Its voter base is the working class in urban areas. SPD icon Willy Brandt was foreign minister in the first "grand coalition" government with the CDU 1966-1969 and then became the first SPD chancellor. This page is a chronological compilation of all DW content on the SPD.

In this photo taken with a television camera control light in the foreground, Christian Democratic Union party chairman Armin Laschet speaks to media at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

German politics: The tricky process of electing new party leaders 09.11.2021

After their defeat in the German election, the Christian Democrats have decided to let the grassroots members choose the next party leader directly. But that strategy often backfires, as other parties have found. 
Olaf Scholz (l-r), Kanzlerkandidat der SPD und Bundesminister der Finanzen, spricht mit Lars Klingbeil (SPD), Generalsekretär, und Saskia Esken (SPD), Bundesvorsitzende, nach dem zweiten TV Triell. Die Kanzlerkandidaten von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, CDU und SPD, Baerbock, Laschet und Scholz trafen in einer TV Diskussion bei ARD und ZDF aufeinander. Im Anschluss gönnten sie sich ein Bier, ein Glas Wein und etwas zu Essen aus einem der aufgebauten Food Trucks vor dem Fernsehstudio in Berlin-Adlershof.

SPD selects new leadership with demonstrative harmony 08.11.2021

The man seen as the architect of the Social Democrats' victory in September's election, Lars Klingbeil, is to become party chairman. Together with leftist Saskia Esken, the moderate will lead Germany's oldest party.
A five year old child receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine for 5-11 year old kids at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on November 2, 2021. - An expert panel unanimously recommended Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccine for five- to 11-year-olds on November 2, the penultimate step in the process that will allow injections in young children to begin this week in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top US public health agency, was expected to endorse that recommendation later in the day. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Majority of Germans in favor of mandatory COVID vaccine 04.11.2021

Most Germans believe all adults should be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a new survey has shown. This represents the first time that more than half of Germans surveyed want mandatory coronavirus vaccines.
Hinweis für Maskenpflicht auf einem Bürgersteig, aufgenommen am 07.06.2021 in Berlin. Foto: Frank May/picture alliance

COVID: Germany set to end national state of emergency 27.10.2021

Despite a rise in infections, the parties set to form a new government want to end the national state of emergency. But Germany should not yet expect a "freedom day."
Berlin, 21.10.21Christian Lindner, Fraktionsvorsitzender und Parteivorsitzender der FDP, kommt zu dem Tagungsort für die Koalitionsverhandlungen. Heute beginnen die Koalitionsverhandlungen zwischen SPD, FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Regierungsbildung nach der Bundestagswahl.

Christian Lindner: The FDP's clever tactician 26.10.2021

The Free Democrats is the smallest of three parties trying to form Germany's new government. But its chairman, Christian Lindner, is proving to be especially ambitious. DW takes a look at the man at the helm.
ARCHIV - 01.10.2021, Berlin: Robert Habeck (l), Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen und Christian Lindner, Parteivorsitzender der FDP, bei einem Pressestatement nach Sondierungsgesprächen von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen und FDP nach der Bundestagswahl. Das Finanzministerium gilt als Schlüsselressort in jeder Regierung. FDP-Chef Lindner hat nie einen Hehl daraus gemacht, dass er es gerne übernehmen würde. Die Grünen treten auf die Bremse. (zu dpa Lindner signalisiert Anspruch auf Finanzressort - Habeck verärgert) Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Why Germany's Finance Ministry has become a battleground 24.10.2021

With three-way coalition talks for Germany's next government underway, the role of finance minister is in high demand. Christian Lindner of the FDP and the Greens' Robert Habeck both want the job. How important is it?
09.09.2021 , Duisburg , Diskussionsrunde mit den Bundestagskandidaten Thomas Mahlberg CDU , Bärbel Bas SPD und Lamya Kaddor Grüne in der Redaktion der Rheinischen Post in Duisburg an der Königstraße 51. Bärbel Bas *** 09 09 2021 , Duisburg , Discussion with the candidates for the Bundestag Thomas Mahlberg CDU , Bärbel Bas SPD and Lamya Kaddor Greens in the editorial office of the Rheinische Post in Duisburg at Königstraße 51 Bärbel Bas

German Bundestag president appointment puts spotlight on gender inequality 20.10.2021

The Social Democrats have named Bärbel Bas as the new president of the German parliament, the Bundestag. After the departure of Chancellor Angela Merkel, the country will again see a marked gender imbalance in politics.
DW Merkel’s last dance Teaser (Podcast) Beschreibung: DW, Politik, Teaser (Podcast), Merkel’s last dance, ENG

Germany under Olaf Scholz: What the world can expect from Merkel's likely successor. Interview with Nils Schmid, SPD (E14) 19.10.2021

China, the transatlantic relationship, the future of the EU - foreign policy didn't play a large role in Germany's election campaign. But there are huge issues for the next government to address. As Olaf Scholz works to establish a new coalition, we ask his party's foreign policy spokesman what the world can expect from a Germany under Scholz's leadership.
Robert Habeck (l-r), Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Annalena Baerbock, Bundesvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Olaf Scholz, SPD-Kanzlerkandidat und Bundesminister der Finanzen, und Christian Lindner, Fraktionsvorsitzender und Parteivorsitzender der FDP, geben nach den Sondierungsgesprächen von SPD, FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Bildung einer neuen Bundesregierung nach der Bundestagswahl ein Statement.

Opinion: German coalition talks have a long way to go 19.10.2021

The road to a new German government has become clearer: The SPD, Greens and FDP have agreed to coalition talks. So far, things may have gone well, but negotiations won't be easy, writes DW's Kay-Alexander Scholz.
Derzeit laufen Sondierungsgespräche zwischen SPD, FDP und Grünen um die Bedingungen für eine rot-gelb-grüne Ampel-Koalition abzuklären. Die Bildung einer Jamaika-Koalition wird immer unwahrscheinlicher.

Full text: What SPD, Green Party, FDP have agreed on 19.10.2021

The center-left Social Democrats, the neoliberal Free Democrats and the environmentalist Greens agreed on a joint paper as the basis of coalition talks. Here is the full text in English.
6.10.2021, Berlin****German Free Democratic Party (FDP) party leader Christian Lindner gives a statement after a party leadership meeting in Berlin, Germany, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Germany: Free Democrats vote to join formal coalition talks 18.10.2021

The neoliberal FDP has agreed to start formal coalition talks with the center-left SPD and the Greens. With all parties on board, they are a step closer to forming Germany's next government.
19.09.2021 Germany's candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock and co-leader of Germany's Alliance 90/The Greens party, speaks during a Party Congress event in Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Germany: Green Party agrees to start formal coalition talks 17.10.2021

Party delegates have voted by a large majority to join formal negotiations with the Social Democrats and the neoliberal FDP to form the next government.
15/10/2021 Robert Habeck (l-r), Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Annalena Baerbock, Bundesvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Olaf Scholz, SPD-Kanzlerkandidat und Bundesminister der Finanzen, und Christian Lindner, Fraktionsvorsitzender und Parteivorsitzender der FDP, geben nach den Sondierungsgesprächen von SPD, FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Bildung einer neuen Bundesregierung nach der Bundestagswahl ein Statement.

Germany: SPD, Greens and FDP ready to start formal coalition talks 15.10.2021

SPD party leadership on Friday voted unanimously to go-ahead with formal coalition talks, the Greens and FDP are scheduled to hold similar party votes on Sunday and Monday respectively.

hemp store sign for buying organic products made from cannabis sativa plant

German SPD health expert calls on next government to legalize cannabis 13.10.2021

Karl Lauterbach, politician and health expert with Germany's Social Democrats, has said legalizing cannabis would protect users from dangerous impurities. However, police and teachers have spoken out against the idea.

Derzeit laufen Sondierungsgespräche zwischen SPD, FDP und Grünen um die Bedingungen für eine rot-gelb-grüne Ampel-Koalition abzuklären. Die Bildung einer Jamaika-Koalition wird immer unwahrscheinlicher.

Germany: SPD, Greens, FDP make progress in exploratory talks 12.10.2021

The parties that made the most gains in the German election could reach common ground by the end of this week. Differences in tax policy and climate change are said to be the main sticking points in the talks.
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 11.10.2021

Call For Help - Ambitious Policies
