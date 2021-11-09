Social Democrat Party (SPD)

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany’s oldest party was founded in 1875, and is described as "center-left". It roots in the 19th century labor movement.
The SPD is the second largest party in terms of voter support, but the largest in terms of membership. Its voter base is the working class in urban areas. SPD icon Willy Brandt was foreign minister in the first "grand coalition" government with the CDU 1966-1969 and then became the first SPD chancellor. This page is a chronological compilation of all DW content on the SPD.
The Social Democrats have named Bärbel Bas as the new president of the German parliament, the Bundestag. After the departure of Chancellor Angela Merkel, the country will again see a marked gender imbalance in politics.
China, the transatlantic relationship, the future of the EU - foreign policy didn't play a large role in Germany's election campaign. But there are huge issues for the next government to address. As Olaf Scholz works to establish a new coalition, we ask his party's foreign policy spokesman what the world can expect from a Germany under Scholz's leadership.