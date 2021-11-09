Social Democrat Party (SPD)

Germany’s oldest party was founded in 1875, and is described as "center-left". It roots in the 19th century labor movement.

The SPD is the second largest party in terms of voter support, but the largest in terms of membership. Its voter base is the working class in urban areas. SPD icon Willy Brandt was foreign minister in the first "grand coalition" government with the CDU 1966-1969 and then became the first SPD chancellor. This page is a chronological compilation of all DW content on the SPD.