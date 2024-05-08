Franziska Giffey: Berlin politician attacked in library

The Social Democrat was briefly hospitalized. The incident came on the same day as an attack on a Greens politician who was hanging up campaign posters in the city of Dresden.

Berlin's state minister for economy, energy and enterprise, Franziska Giffey of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD), has been injured in an attack in a library in the Rudow district of the German capital.

Giffey, a former mayor of Berlin, had to be treated in hospital as a result.

A man suddenly attacked her "from behind with a bag filled with hard contents and hit her on the head and neck" in a library on Tuesday afternoon, police said on Wednesday.

Giffey "briefly went to hospital for outpatient treatment for head and neck pain," police and the Berlin prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Pattern of attacks on politicians

In another incident on Tuesday, a 47-year-old Greens politician in the eastern city of Dresden was threatened and spat upon as she hung up campaign posters.

DW was at the scene and recorded the incident.

A man, 34, and woman, 24, both German nationals, are under investigation for their suspected involvement, police said.

They reportedly belonged to a group of people standing nearby as the politician began her work. That group is also under investigation after an illegal Nazi slogan was allegedly heard emanating from it.

The attacks come just days after assaults on the European lawmaker Matthias Ecke and a Green Party campaign worker.

Ecke, a member of the European Parliament for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD, was set upon by four attackers as he displayed EU election posters in Dresden on Friday night, according to the police.

Politicians condemn 'spiral of violence'

Berlin's state minister for sports, Iris Spranger, "strongly" condemned the attack "on Franziska Giffey and on other politicians and election workers, all of whom are committed to a democratic debate."

"The state and federal police forces are doing everything they can to protect politicians. The conference of interior ministers agreed yesterday at the special session that democracy must be protected more effectively against hate speech and false information."

"The protection of individuals from such attacks under criminal law also serves to protect democracy itself."

The interior minister of the neighboring state of Brandeburg, Michael Stübgen, from the opposition Christian Democrats (CDU), condemned what he called a rising trend of threats to politicians and toward brutalization in social media.

"Unfortunately, we have seen this spiral for years, and this year we have a spiral of violence with physical attacks on politicians that worries me greatly," he told radio station RBB24 Inforadio.

