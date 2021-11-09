Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Known to some as "Florence on the Elbe," Dresden was first mentioned in 1206. It is the capital city of the German state of Saxony and a top tourist destination.
Decimated in a firebombing by Allied Forces on February 13, 1945, Dresden has been restored to its former beauty. Its stunning Baroque architecture and cathedral, the Frauenkirche, attracted over 4 million visitors in 2014. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Dresden.