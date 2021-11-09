Known to some as "Florence on the Elbe," Dresden was first mentioned in 1206. It is the capital city of the German state of Saxony and a top tourist destination.

Decimated in a firebombing by Allied Forces on February 13, 1945, Dresden has been restored to its former beauty. Its stunning Baroque architecture and cathedral, the Frauenkirche, attracted over 4 million visitors in 2014. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Dresden.