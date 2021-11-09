Visit the new DW website

Dresden

Known to some as "Florence on the Elbe," Dresden was first mentioned in 1206. It is the capital city of the German state of Saxony and a top tourist destination.

Decimated in a firebombing by Allied Forces on February 13, 1945, Dresden has been restored to its former beauty. Its stunning Baroque architecture and cathedral, the Frauenkirche, attracted over 4 million visitors in 2014. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Dresden.

Installation Verschwindende Wand, ein EU2020-Projekt des Goethe-Instituts im Rahmen der deutschen Ratspräsidenschaft.

A 'disappearing' artwork for Holocaust victims 09.11.2021

In Dresden, an art installation recalls the pogrom that began on November 9, 1938, when Nazis burned synagogues and killed Jews.

SARS-CoV-2: The German Hygiene Museum's newest exhibit 28.10.2021

How will historians look back on the Covid-19 pandemic? At Dresden's famous Hygiene Museum, historical pandemic research has already begun.

Eine Ausstellung des Kunstgewerbemuseums, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden, des Vitra Design Museums und der Wüstenrot Stiftung. 15.10.2021 - 20.02.2022 Sessel mit einklappbarer Lehne, sog. Senftenberger Ei, Entwurf: Peter Ghyczy, 1968 VEB Synthesewerk Schwarzheide, um 1971 © Kunstgewerbemuseum, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden, Foto: Gunter Binsack Quelle: https://www.skd.museum/besucherservice/presse/2021/einladung-zur-pressekonferenz-deutsches-design-1949-1989-zwei-laender-eine-geschichte/

East and West German design classics over 40 years 15.10.2021

The "German Design 1949–1989. Two Countries, One History" exhibition presents post-war German design right up to the fall of the Berlin Wall. It is set to run at the Kunstgewerbemuseum Dresden until February 2022.
Spieler, Trainer und Betreuer des BFC Dynamo nehmen am 24.05.1986 im heimischen Berliner Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn-Sportpark im Jubel über den gewonnenen achten DDR-Fußballmeistertitel (nach einem 4:0 gegen Stahl Riesa) Aufstellung für ein Mannschaftsfoto: Stehend (5.v.l.-r.): Heiko Brestrich (erster im hellen Trikot),Marco Kostmann (Kopf/halbverdeckt), Michael Schulz,Rainer Ernst, Frank Rohde, Frank Pastor, Thomas Grether, unbekannt, Joachim Hall, Trainer Jürgen Bogs, Klubchef Manfred Kirste;Unten (v.l): Jörg Fügner, Eike Küttner, Bernd Schulz, Norbert Trieloff, Bodo Rudwaleit,Rainer Troppa, Frank Terletzki,Christian Backs,Andreas Thom, Waldemar Ksienzyk. Foto: Andreas Altwein | Verwendung weltweit

German reunification: What happened to East Germany's top football clubs? 03.10.2021

After German reunification, East Germany's top football clubs were integrated into the Bundesliga pyramid. But they struggled to compete and some huge names have slipped down the leagues.
Zwei Wagen der Sachsen Netze stehen vor dem Umspannwerk Dresden-Süd. Eine Störung in der Anlage war Ursache für einen Stromausfall in der sächsischen Landeshauptstadt. (zu dpa Licht aus in Dresden - Stromausfall legt Landeshauptstadt lahm) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German police investigate mass blackout in Dresden 14.09.2021

A massive power failure brought the city of Dresden to a halt. Police are investigating whether the metallic balloon, presumably responsible for the outage, was part of an attack.
Thieves with torches and tools break into one of the display cabinets in Green Vault museum in Dresden, Germany, November 25, 2019 in this still image taken from a security video. Saxony Police Department/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Dresden Green Vault jewel heist: Prosecutors charge 6 men 02.09.2021

The six men are accused of organized robbery and arson over the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from the Green Vault museum in 2019. The value of the jewels was estimated at €113.8 million ($135 million).
Police forensic officers work at the scene during raids in Berlin, after thieves grabbed priceless jewels from the historic Green Vault museum (Gruenes Gewoelbe) in the city of Dresden last year, in Germany, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Germany: Police arrest suspect in Green Vault jewel heist case 19.08.2021

German police have arrested a sixth suspect wanted in connection with the historic Green Vault heist. A gang made off with a priceless haul in an audacious November 2019 raid.
Fußball: 2. Bundesliga, Hamburger SV - FC St. Pauli, 23. Spieltag. Fans von St. Pauli haben ein Vereinsbanner auf der Tribüne entrollt. Davor ist eine HSV-Fahne zu sehen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Why Bundesliga 2 is European football's real 'Super League' 22.07.2021

The 2021-22 season gets underway in Germany's second division on Friday as Schalke host Hamburg, just two huge names in a league full of fallen giants, cult clubs and fanatical support. Welcome to the "Super League."
Ausstellung Andreas Mühe im Lipsiusbau der Staatlichen Kunstsammlungen Dresden (SKD)

'Very convincing:' Andreas Mühe's Merkel (or not) photos 11.07.2021

Andreas Mühe has taken many an official photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. A selection is on display at a show in Dresden – but is it really always Merkel we see in the photos?

Ausstellung Andreas Mühe im Lipsiusbau der Staatlichen Kunstsammlungen Dresden (SKD)

Angela Merkel — reality and fiction 11.07.2021

Posture, hair style, outfit — everything suggests that the woman in the photos in a show in Dresden is German Chancellor Angela Merkel. But is the woman in the shots really her?

DW Business - Europe & America 08.06.2021

France fines Google €220m over online ads - Bosch opens semiconductor factory in Dresden - European travel picks up as COVID-19 cases fall

DW Business - Africa 07.06.2021

El Salvador could recognize Bitcoin as currency - South African sugar tax a bitter bill for some firms - Bosch opens semiconductor factory in Dresden
DW Business - Europe 07.06.2021

Bosch opens semiconductor factory in Dresden - G7 finance ministers agree 15% tax on multinationals

Dresden area cranks up chip production 07.06.2021

The region around Dresden has become Europe's biggest hub for semiconductor production. Infineon, Globalfoundries and Bosch have invested billions there in a bid to decrease Europe's dependance on Asian chipmakers.
DW Business - Europe 07.06.2021

G7 finance ministers agree 15% tax on multinationals - Bosch opens semiconductor factory in Dresden
Ein Kameramann filmt vor einem Studentenwohnheim im Dresdner Stadtteil Strehlen. Nach dem Tod eines an Covid-19 erkrankten Indien-Rückkehrers werden sämtliche Bewohner des Hochhauses auf das Coronavirus getestet. Zudem steht das Wohnhaus unter Quarantäne. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Coronavirus digest: German high-rise under quarantine 04.06.2021

A residential building in the German city of Dresden has been placed under quarantine after one of the residents died following his return from India. Follow DW for the latest.
