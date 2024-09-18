Germany: How Dresden prepared itself for flooding

Many European countries are grappling with deadly flooding after heavy rainfall. However, Dresden in eastern Germany remained relaxed, as it had already prepared for rising waters after flooding catastrophes earlier this century.

In Dresden, a city in eastern Germany, barriers are in place to protect against extreme flooding.

Many residents still remember the flooding catastrophes of 2002 and 2013. But as European countries like Poland, Slovakia, Austria and Romania grapple with extreme flooding after heavy rainfall, Dresden is already prepared for the worst-case scenario.

Follow DW's Franziska Wüst as she reports on Dresden's flood protection system and the city's changed attitude toward potential floods.