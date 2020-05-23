Coronavirus latest: Germany enters recession due to pandemic

Germany has recorded its biggest quarterly decline since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis

The US has put a stop to visitors from Brazil who have been there in the last 14 days

The US has put a stop to visitors from Brazil who have been there in the last 14 days Many European countries are easing lockdown measures, including tourist destinations preparing for the summer

Domestic flights are resuming in India despite a record increase in infections

More than 5.4 million cases have been recorded globally and at least 344,000 people have died from COVID-19

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

07:56 Spain's Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto has said that foreign tourists will be allowed to book vacations in Spain starting in July. The government expects that the two-week quarantine imposed on overseas travelers will be suspended by that time, the ministry added.

"It is perfectly coherent to plan summer vacations to come to Spain in July," Maroto said in an interview with local radio station Onda Cero.

The country was one of the worst-hit nations in the coronavirus pandemic, but its economy relies heavily on the tourism sector. Ahead of a possible tourism reopening, the country began opening access to its beaches for residents starting today.

07:40 Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 2.2% in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter, the Federal Statistics Office has confirmed. It was the sharpest quarter-on-quarter decline since the 2008 global financial crisis and the second sharpest since German reunification.

This was driven primarily by a 3.2% drop in consumer spending and a 6.9% drop in company investment in plant and equipment were. Exports fell by 3.1% and imports by 1.6%.

The German government is anticipating the worst recession since the war with the GDP expected to slump by 6.3% this year.

Meanwhile, German construction projects declined 10.5% in March, according to seasonally-adjusted figures released by the statistics office. Such declines are not unheard of, but the fall does indicate that companies have postponed planned construction projects due to the economic uncertainty, statisticians said.

The statistics office also released figures showing that traffic fatalities in Germany fell to their lowest point since reunification, with 158 killed in March, compared to 234 in the same period last year. Total accidents fell to 166,000, 23% fewer than March 2019 and the lowest figure since it started recording figures 30 years ago.

07:01 Japan will begin lifting its nationwide coronavirus state of emergency, gradually reopening the world's third-largest economy. Japan has had a total of 16,581 COVID-19 infections, resulting in 830 deaths.

The state of emergency had been declared for Tokyo and six other regions on April 7 and later extended to the entire country. The move was a response to a spike in cases, despite the fact that the country seemed to have the epidemic under control, in comparison with other hard-hit nations like Italy, Spain and the US.

Schools in Tokyo and its three neighboring prefectures are set to reopen today, followed by public facilities and businesses, to be rolled out in phases in the coming weeks.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the most recent data showed that infections had slowed enough and that the medical systems were under less pressure, allowing for Japan to gradually resume social and economic activity.

But Tokyo and Hokkaido, where more than a dozen new cases were reported Sunday, will still need to remain extra-cautious, he said. ''We cannot completely eliminate the coronavirus to zero,'' Nishimura said. '

'Even after the state of emergency is lifted, we must firmly take preventive measures based on our new lifestyles,'' he added.

Although the death toll has been less severe than in other parts of the world, Japan's economy has suffered during the pandemic, plunging into its first recession since 2015.

6:45 German national train operator Deutsche Bahn is hoping commuters will be able to use its app to avoid overcrowded trains, news magazine Der Spiegel has reported.

The app will reportedly show trains that are loaded to 50% capacity, ideally allowing commuters to find alternatives that allow for social distancing. The app would also remove these trains from showing up in the search, preventing further bookings and further overloading of the trains. However, anyone who actually sees the train at the station would still be able to board.

Previous calls for compulsory reservations have not made any headway.

Deutsche Bahn has reduced its services due to a massive slump in passenger numbers during the crisis. Capacity should start to be restored by next week.

French rail operator SNCF had already rolled out a similar system, with the app showing a little symbol for each train a day before departure, which is more useful for regional trains, which don't require reservations, unlike long-distance trains.

06:20 Further lockdown-easing measures are being introduced across much of Europe this week. Here's a brief overview of the main developments:

Austria

Public performances in Vienna are set to restart with restrictions, as cultural life in the Austrian capital gets a boost. Performances with an audience limit of 100 people will be allowed, beginning late May. Spectators are expected to keep a one-meter distance from each other.

Denmark

Travel will be eased in Denmark starting today. People with permanent residence in neighboring Nordic countries and Germany will be allowed to enter the country under certain conditions. Those who own a holiday home in Denmark or have a parent, grandparent, partner or fiance who reside there, will be allowed entry.

Borders in Denmark have been closed since mid-March. The government plans to make a decision on border reopening for summer tourism by the end of this month.

Germany

Restriction-easing in Germany's 16 federal states continues apace, with restaurants now set to open all across the country. Hotels in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, on Germany's Baltic Sea coast, will now be open to people who reside in other states.

In Berlin, Brandenburg and Lower Saxony, hotels are set to open for the first time. Outdoor swimming pools there are also set to reopen today.

Restaurants in Bavaria will now be able to reopen their indoor seating areas.

Greece

Ferry travel from the mainland to all Greek islands in the Aegean and Ionian Sea will be permitted for travelers who are not on under quarantine.

The government will announce by the end of this week a list of countries whose tourists may travel to Greece without undergoing a two-week quarantine.

Athens will receive the first international flights on June 15 and regional airports are set to open on July 1.

Italy

Gyms and pools are set to be reopened today. The country expects to welcome foreign visitors starting June 3.

Lithuania

By the end of this week, groups of up to 30 people will be allowed to congregate in public or private, under strict social distancing and hygiene rules. Primary school children will return to class today, with all students heading back on June 1.

Professional sports will resume without any fans or spectators.

Poland

Schools for children between the ages of 7 and 9 will reopen today, but individual schools will have the choice to keep them close if they want to.

Universities can now hold classes for final-year students and any that cannot be held online. Students in their final year of primary school and in secondary school are now allowed to meet with teachers for individual or group sessions.

Spain

Spain's most affected cities, Madrid and Barcelona, will begin easing lockdown measures today. Residents in small numbers will be allowed to enter churches, museums and shops. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed to gather in private.

But other restrictions will continue, with only two people between the ages 14 and 70 allowed to exercise together during mornings and evenings only, while parents may only take their children on walks during restricted times.

06:00 A saliva-based coronavirus test may be on the market by mid-June after a French consortium announced that it has launched the production phase.

The sub-1-hour test is designed to be performed by healthcare professionals, and requires just 1 millimetre (0.03 fluid ounces) of saliva. This sample is heated and screens the patient for the coronavirus.

The test is called EasyCov, and is developed by French companies Vogo , SKILLCELL and the CNRS SYS2DIAG laboratory.

Last week, a London hospital announced it was piloting a separate saliva/swab test, developed by a professor at Imperial College London. That DNA-based test, called DnaNudge, requires no laboratory and takes less than an hour. It has a sensitivity of more than 98% and a specificity of 100%.

Current testing regimes require samples be sent to laboratories and take several days. Faster testing could allow more people to return to work much quicker and allow wider-spread testing.

05:20 The Council of Europe’s counter-terrorism committee has warned that that coronavirus pandemic may have increased the risk of bioterrorism.

Bioterrorism or bio-attacks are acts of terrorism in which a biological agent, such as bacteria or a virus, is intentionally released, with the aim of sickening people, livestock, or crops.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how vulnerable modern society is to viral infections and their reverberations," the committee said in a statement, reported Monday by the newspapers of German publisher Funke media. It said there was no reason to believe terrorist would not have learned from the coronavirus outbreak.

"The damage would be quick and potentially global," it said, adding that the harm to people and economies could be much greater than that of a "traditional" act of terror.

The council called on the 47 Council of Europe member states to engage in a coordinated effort to fight bioterrorism that includes preparing through training exercises.

04:25 The number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 289 to 178,570, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. The reported death toll rose by 10 to 8,257.

04:02 China's foreign minister has rejected suggestions that Beijing is taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to expand its footprint in the South China Sea, describing the accusations as "sheer nonsense."

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference that China was working closely on anti-virus endeavors with numerous Southeast Asian countries, many of whom have overlapping territorial claims with China in the strategically vital stretch in the Pacific Ocean.

While Beijing has long been increasing its presence in the marginal sea, Wang said other countries, implying the United States and its allies, have been causing instability in the region with military flights and sea patrols.

Wang told reporters: "Their ill-intentioned and despicable moves are meant to sow discord between China and (Southeast Asian countries) and undermine the hard-won stability in the region."

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Pride of the Chinese armada The first Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was originally a Soviet model built in 1986. In 1998, the stripped hulk was sold to China by Ukraine and rebuilt by the Dailian Shipbuilding Industry Company in northeastern China. It was completed in 2012 and has been ready for service since 2016.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies 'Black holes' for Vietnam In recent years, Vietnam has acquired six Russian Kilo-class submarines. Two were delivered in 2017. The subs are nicknamed "black holes" by the US Navy, because they run very quietly and are difficult to locate. They are specialized for missions in shallow waters and for defense against enemy ships and submarines.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Flagship of the Philippines The BRP Gregorio del Pilar is the flagship of the Philippine Navy. The vessel is one of three former US Coast Guard cutters that were acquired by the Philippines. The ship was first put in service in 1967 and it was modernized in 2011. In 2012, it was involved in the dispute with the People's Republic of China over Scarborough Shoal.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Warships from European shipyards Indonesia is in the process of buying new ships and modernizing its navy. Pictured here is the KRI Sultan Hasanuddin, a Sigma-class corvette. The ship was built in 2007 in the Netherlands. Germany also supplies warships to countries in the region. The Kasturi-class corvettes in Malaysia and Brunei's Darussalam-class high-seas patrol boats come from German shipyards.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Singapore's stealth ships Singapore is unmatched for hi-tech in the region. Since 2007, the city-state has put six Formidable-class stealth ships in service. All of them were built in France.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies The long arm of the US Navy The only truly global naval power remains the US Navy. The seventh fleet is stationed in the Pacific. It is the largest forward-deployed fleet of the US Navy with 50-60 ships, 350 aircraft and 60,000 personnel. This includes the only US aircraft carrier stationed outside of the US, the USS Ronald Regan, stationed at the US naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Author: Rodion Ebbighausen (wr)



03:30 A total of 147 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at a slaughterhouse in the Dutch town of Groenlo, authorities revealed. Among the infected, 79 reside in neighboring Germany while the other 68 live in the Netherlands, according to the local newspaper De Gelderlander.

There still 25 more employees awaiting testing among the entire workforce of 657 at the slaughterhouse, owned by Vion Food Group.

This is not the first instance of an outbreak occurring at a Vion slaughterhouse after dozens of workers had already been infected in other German branches.

03:27 Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen has apologized after staying at a restaurant past the 11 p.m. curfew implemented by the government. Owners face fines of up to €30,000 ($32,700) if they break the rules.

"I went out for the first time since the lockdown with two friends and my wife," Van der Bellen tweeted, adding: "We then lost track of time while chatting. I'm sincerely sorry. It was a mistake."

France recorded its lowest daily increase in confirmed new infections since the country went into lockdown on March 17.

As a further illustration of the country opening up, families have been heading for the Grande Motte beach on the Mediterranean coast, swimming and sunbathing in areas specially marked to keep a safe distance from each other. Cordoned off areas and wooden stakes were carefully spaced out across the beach, giving each visitor or group an eight-square-meter (85-square-foot) space of their own. Online reservations are required, though at no cost, and there is already a two-day waiting list.

Elsewhere, beaches have also reopened, but only for individual sports or walks, and people weren't permitted to sit or sunbathe.

In Germany, the state premier of Thuringia has called for an end to all restrictions for the region. Bodo Ramelow said that he hopes to lift the remaining statewide rules on June 6 and replace them with "a concept of recommendations and fighting COVID-19 locally if infection figures rise."

All 16 states currently have regulations in place, such as social distancing and an instruction to wear face masks on public transport and in shops.

Ramelow was heavily criticized by the chief of staff of neighboring Bavaria's premier, saying his government was "appalled" at Ramelow's suggestion. "Thuringia's plans are a highly dangerous experiment for everyone in this country," Florian Herrmann told German newspaper Bild. "Lifting all protective measures comes too soon and isn't appropriate in the current situation, because the virus hasn't yet been defeated."

Restriction measures are still in place in the mostly-Muslim Balkan countries of Albania, Bosnia and Kosovo. Mosques have reopened in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo but visitors must wear face masks and maintain physical distancing, while older citizens were urged to pray from home.

Turkey's health minister announced 32 new COVID-19 fatalities, taking the country's death toll to 4,340.

Fahrettin Koca also tweeted there were 1,141 new cases. The total number of infections currently stands at 156,827, making it the ninth highest in the world, though some experts believe it could be much higher than reported.

03:06 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is standing by his top aide Dominic Cummings regarding allegations he breached the government's own lockdown rules.

Pressure is building from within the ruling Conservative party, however, to get rid of Cummings but so far Johnson is resisting those calls. For more information on this, click here: Boris Johnson rejects calls to fire top aide for breaking lockdown

02:10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has held discussions with the CEOs of the country's six biggest banks in order to gauge their opinions on the current state of the economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, newspaper The Globe and Mail reported, citing multiple sources.

This was Trudeau's first direct dialogue with the banking heads since the pandemic first emerged in Canada, according to the report, which added that the calls occurred last weekend.

The topics they spoke about included adjustments required in relief efforts rolled out by the government, the need for additional support and pressures faced by clients of the financial institutions, the newspaper said.

01:16 China has recorded 11 new cases in the mainland, up from three in the previous day's figures, the National Health Commission reported.

The commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were travelers coming from abroad. Ten of the new infections of COVID-19 were reported in Inner Mongolia region, with one in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

00:54 The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has deployed hundreds of crowd control staff to implement physical distancing on public transport amid an expected commuter surge as schools opened their gates and offices reopened for business.

Australia has registered just over 7,100 cases, including 102 deaths, and with fewer than 20 new infections recorded most days, states are pursuing a three-stage plan to remove most restrictions by July.

Many parents in NSW are now able to go back to the office with children back at school. But officials warned residents to expect delays, with buses and trains operating at significantly reduced capacity due to the social distancing regulations.

"We've got 1.2 million kids on the move," NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance told Australia's Channel 9. "We just need everyone to be patient."

00:32 An advisor to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has played down the significance of the travel ban imposed on people coming into the United States from Brazil, saying it is merely a case of previously established protocol.

President Donald Trump earlier announced citizens who have been in Brazil in the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into the US, but Filipe Martins, an advisor on international affairs to the Brazilian president, said on Twitter: "By temporarily banning the entry of Brazilians into the USA, the American government is following previously established quantitative parameters, which naturally reach a country as populous as ours. There is nothing specific against Brazil. Ignore the press hysteria."

00:27 Berlin Mayor Michael Müller has offered to take in patients from Moscow in light of the Russian capital's continuing struggles with the pandemic.

"Together with the Charite hospital, we made an offer to Italy, which they did not need to take us up on. Instead, our university clinic took in patients from France, which President Emmanuel Macron thanked us for a few days ago in a letter," Müller said in an interview with The Tagesspiegel.

"We would like to help more if our clinics see the possibility to do so. I have also offered help to Moscow, our twin city," Müller added.

00:12 President Donald Trump has banned entry into the US for any individual who has been in Brazil within the last 14 days, with the Latin American country struggling to control the pandemic.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the decision was an example of "decisive action to protect our country."

"Today's action will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country," McEnany continued. "These new restrictions do not apply to the flow of commerce between the United States and Brazil."

Bolsonaro has been criticized for mishandling COVID-19 in Brazil

00:08 Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that COVID-19 could result in the loss of roughly a million jobs as numerous industries regarded as not essential remain shutdown.

The Mexican economy was already in recession prior to the emergence of the novel coronavirus and various investment banks have forecast contractions as large as 9% for 2020.

"My prediction is that with coronavirus, a million jobs will be lost," Lopez Obrador said in a televised speech. "But we will create two million new jobs," he pledged.

00:05 Domestic flights will resume in India today after "hard negotiations" brokered the arrangement, the federal civil aviation ministry said.

The internal trips will resume as restrictions become more relaxed in the country home to some 1.3 billion people, though the number of new coronavirus infections rose by a record 24-hour amount on Sunday. The 6,767 new cases took the overall figure to more than 131,000.

Airlines are preparing to restart about a third of their domestic operations as of Monday, though quarantine rules have yet to be clarified.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

