 Germany enters recession due to coronavirus | News | DW | 25.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany enters recession due to coronavirus

A slump in investments, consumption and exports pushed the German economy into recession in the first quarter, detailed data has confirmed. Economists predict the situation will get even worse in the next quarter.

Workers on a wind turbine assembly line

Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 2.2% in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed. This confirms initial projections released two weeks ago.

The fall was the sharpest quarter-on-quarter decline since the 2008 global financial crisis and the second sharpest since German reunification.

The statistics office said the damage was caused primarily by:

  • a 3.2% drop in consumer spending;
  • a 6.9% drop in company investment in plant and equipment;
  • a 3.1% drop in exports and 1.6% decrease in imports.

The German government is anticipating the worst recession since the war with the GDP expected to slump by 6.3% this year.

Watch video 01:37

Germany faces worst recession since WWII

German's economy is particularly dependent on industrial exports, an area that had been suffering prior to the COVID-19 outbreak due to instability brought on by Brexit and the US-China trade dispute. Industrial orders fell over 9% between February and March, the biggest drop since 1991. The economy recorded zero growth in the last quarter of 2019.

German construction projects declined 10.5% in March compared to the previous month, according to seasonally-adjusted figures released by the federal statistics office. Such declines are not unheard of, but the fall does indicate that companies have postponed planned construction projects due to the economic uncertainty, statisticians said.

aw/rt (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

Deutschland Wolfsburg | Coronavirus | VW Produktion hochgefahren

Coronavirus lockdown pushes Germany into recession 15.05.2020

Germany’s economy contracted 2.2% in the first quarter of 2020. With most of coronavirus lockdown measures taking place in the second quarter, experts expect future figures to be even worse.

Japan Corona-Pandemie Tokio

Coronavirus latest: Japan lifts state of emergency 25.05.2020

Prime Minister Sinzo Abe said the virus had been brought under control. Meanwhile, restrictions are being lifted further across much of Europe. Follow DW for the latest.

Turkey's ailing economy faces more headwind amid COVID-19 pandemic 22.05.2020

Turkey's economy was in trouble before the coronavirus outbreak and its economic fallout hit the country. The Turkish lira has tumbled against the dollar and central bank interventions aren't helping much.

Advertisement