Coronavirus

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses found in animals, including humans. Different strains cause illnesses of varying severity from the common cold to SARS, which can be deadly.

Coronaviruses were first discovered by scientists in the 1960s. They are extremely adaptable and genetically diverse, meaning they can spread easily between different species. Some can cause serious illnesses that lead to difficulty breathing, pneumonia and even death, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). A "novel" strain of the virus discovered in December 2019 has been named COVID-19. In the meantime, the virus has pushed the world into a public health crisis. DW Coronavirus content is automatically compiled on this page.

Auf der Covid-Station, einem Bereich der Operativen Intensivstation vom Universitätsklinikum Leipzig, steht eine Physiotherapeutin am Bett einer Patientin. Auf der Intensivstation wächst seit Tagen die Zahl der Corona-Erkrankten mit schweren Verläufen, darunter immer mehr jüngere Patenten zwischen 30 und 60 Jahren. | +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Merkel urges COVID talks amid record daily caseload 10.11.2021

A "quick and unified response" is required, the government's spokesperson has said. The warning comes as hospitals in Bavaria struggle to cope with serious infections.
Fußball: Abschlusstraining Nationalmannschaft vor dem WM-Qualifikationsspiel gegen Nordmazedonien im Millerntor-Stadion. Serge Gnabry (l-r), Jamal Musiala, Niklas Süle und Thomas Müller auf dem Platz. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

World Cup qualifying: Germany vs. Liechtenstein — live buildup 10.11.2021

Already assured of a place in Qatar, Germany gets set to play its final home World Cup qualifier against minnow Liechtenstein. Off the pitch, the camp has been rocked by a COVID-19 infection.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) plays against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

How the COVID-19 pandemic helped Moritz Seider prepare for the NHL 10.11.2021

Moritz Seider wouldn't have wound up playing in Sweden last season, had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic. But it proved to be the perfect place to prepare him for taking the next step in his hockey career.
Revellers celebrate the start of the carnival season, a season of controlled raucous fun that reaches a climax during the days before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent, at 11.11 am in Cologne, Germany, November 11, 2016, REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Germany: Carnival party is on despite COVID wave 10.11.2021

Parties are set to be held on November 11 to kick off the Carnival season. But, as COVID-19 infections soar in Germany, entire sectors of Cologne are off limits for the unvaccinated.
Der Internist Dominik Buckert nimmt in der Corona-Ambulanz des Universitätsklinikums an einem Patienten ein Ultraschall vor. Ein Forschungsprojekt der Uniklinik Ulm beschäftigt sich seit Anfang des Jahres mit den Langzeitfolgen einer Covid-19-Erkrankung für Herz und Lunge. (Zu dpa «Ulmer Mediziner untersuchen Organschäden durch Corona»)

Fact check: Can COVID vaccines lead to long-term health problems? 10.11.2021

Many people often remain hesitant about getting COVID-19 vaccines because they fear possible long-term health complications from the shots. But can there be such complications? Here’s a fact check.
Fußball: Nationalmannschaft, WM-Qualifikation, Pressekonferenz vor dem Spiel gegen gegen Liechtenstein. Bundestrainer Hansi Flick kommt mit Mund-Nasen-Schutz zu einer Pressekonferenz.

Germany coach Hansi Flick: 'Quickest way out' of pandemic is to get vaccinated 10.11.2021

After Germany and Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle tested positive for COVID-19, forcing four more teammates to go into quarantine, national team coach Hansi Flick has encouraged his players to get vaccinated.
A vial of the new children's dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine (that will supply ten doses, once reconstituted) is seen at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on November 2, 2021. - An expert panel unanimously recommended Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccine for five- to 11-year-olds on November 2, the penultimate step in the process that will allow injections in young children to begin this week in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top US public health agency, was expected to endorse that recommendation later in the day. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

COVID: Germany recommends only BioNTech-Pfizer shot to under 30s 10.11.2021

Younger people have a higher risk of heart inflammation with a Moderna shot, the country's vaccine advisory committee has said. It also advises on the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine to all pregnant women.
A medical worker administers a dose of the Comirnaty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a patient at a vaccination center in Saint-Nazaire, France, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Coronavirus digest: France tightens vaccine restrictions on the elderly 10.11.2021

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people over 65 years old will soon need a booster jab to have a valid health pass. Meanwhile, Denmark is planning to reintroduce restrictions. DW has the latest.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

The anti-COVID pills (the good news & the bad news) 09.11.2021

It's the news we've all been waiting for: a handful of pills that promise to take our COVID away. But how many people were they actually tested on? And do they carry any risks that might not be clear at this point?
DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: South Korean role model? 09.11.2021

South Korea has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. Over 40 million people have received at least one jab; that's over 80 percent of the population. What can other countries learn from South Korea?

Corona Bautzen, Datum von 08.11.2021.

Germany: In Saxony, the long COVID winter has already begun 09.11.2021

In the eastern city of Bautzen, everyone wants to see an end to the pandemic. But residents remain bitterly divided about how to get there.
MUNICH, GERMANY - JANUARY 03: Niklas Suele of FC Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring their sides third goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Allianz Arena on January 03, 2021 in Munich, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Lukas Barth-Tuttas - Pool/Getty Images)

Football: Germany's Niklas Süle tests positive for COVID 09.11.2021

Germany defender Niklas Süle is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID. Several of his teammates must now also isolate just days before an international game.
Aufnahmedatum 02.07.2021 GOUDA - Crowds in a test for access coronatest street. Many young people are tested before going out or to a festival. It will be very busy in many places on Friday when Testing for Access. This is due to the festivals that are scheduled for next weekend. These are the first major events since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Netherlands. Due to the relaxed corona rules, 10,000 people are allowed to attend the various events. ROBIN UTRECHT netherlands

Coronavirus digest: Global cases surge past 250 million 09.11.2021

Europe has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, followed by Asia. Meanwhile, Germany's incidence rate hit a new record for the second straight day. Follow DW for the latest.
Activists attend a candlelight vigil against the impending execution of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, sentenced to death for trafficking heroin into Singapore, outside the Singaporean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Singapore's High Court has halted the imminent execution of a Malaysian man believed to have a mental disability, amid pleas from the international community and rights groups. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Singapore stays execution of Malaysian after COVID infection 09.11.2021

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam was sentenced to death for trafficking drugs into Singapore. His lawyers have argued that his mental disability affects his decision-making and impulse control.

DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 08.11.2021

US reopens borders to vaccinated internationals - Russia accused of holding off on Europe gas supplies - Hydrogen trash trucks provide green option
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 08.11.2021

US reopens borders to vaccinated internationals - Russia accused of holding off on Europe gas supplies - Hydrogen trash trucks provide green option
