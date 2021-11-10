Coronaviruses are a family of viruses found in animals, including humans. Different strains cause illnesses of varying severity from the common cold to SARS, which can be deadly.

Coronaviruses were first discovered by scientists in the 1960s. They are extremely adaptable and genetically diverse, meaning they can spread easily between different species. Some can cause serious illnesses that lead to difficulty breathing, pneumonia and even death, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). A "novel" strain of the virus discovered in December 2019 has been named COVID-19. In the meantime, the virus has pushed the world into a public health crisis. DW Coronavirus content is automatically compiled on this page.