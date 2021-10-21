Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Recession

The global financial crisis has seen many nations sliding into a full-blown recession, accompanied by a sharp drop in spending. But some nations have managed to ride out the storm almost unharmed.

Germany has managed to stay out of harm's way, with the nation's gross domestic product rising at a moderate pace. This page collates DW's recent content on who has been or has not been affected by recession recently.

Tents stand at Princesa Isabel square, where homeless people live in an area known as cracolandia, or crackland, a dangerous wasteland of about eight blocks in the historic center of Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli SEARCH CRACKLAND PEROBELLI FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES

Brazil: Pandemic forces people onto streets 21.10.2021

A decade ago, Brazil's economy was the seventh largest in the world, according to the World Bank. Today, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic, it's ranked 12th. In big cities like Sao Paulo, effects of the devastating recession are hard to miss.
Heute schon getankt Steigende Kraftstoffpreise an der Tankstelle. München Bayern Deutschland *** Today already refueled Rising fuel prices at the gas station Munich Bavaria Germany Copyright: xRolfxPossx

Why are Germans searching for stagflation on Google? 14.10.2021

The interest in the economic event has reached a 13-year peak, according to Google data. The curiosity is being fueled by high energy prices and unceasing shipping snarls that have left many unnerved about their future.
18.12.2018 FILE PHOTO: Colombian Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla Barrera attends a tax reform bill debate at the congress building in Bogota, Colombia December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

Colombia: Finance minister resigns after protests against tax reform 04.05.2021

Alberto Carrasquilla has resigned a day after Colombia's president withdrew a controversial tax reform proposal. Protests against the bill have left at least 19 dead.
May 21, 2017 - New York, NY, U.S - PAUL KAGAME, President of Rwanda, speaking at the Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala in New York City on May 21, 2017. New York U.S. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAb161 20170521_zap_b161_020 Copyright: xMichaelxBrochsteinx May 21 2017 New York NY U S Paul Kagame President of Rwanda Speaking AT The Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala in New York City ON May 21 2017 New York U S PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ZUMAb161 20170521_zap_b161_020 Copyright xMichaelxBrochsteinx

AfricaLink on Air - 24 March 2021 24.03.2021

Parliamentary staff of Nigeria’s 36 states have gone on strike over corruption concerns+++Rwanda’s new opposition party founder faces rape allegations after being summoned by authorities+++Constant power cuts could plunge South Africa into economic recession.
TUNIS, TUNISIA - FEBRUARY 27: Supporters of Ennahda Movement rally to demand the end of political crisis in the country as the cabinet revision issue between President of Tunisia, Kais Saied and Prime Minister of Tunisia, Hichem Mechichi continues in Tunis, Tunisia, on February 27, 2021. Yassine Gaidi / Anadolu Agency

Tunisia: Thousands protest amid political standoff 27.02.2021

A spat among Tunisia's president, prime minister and parliament has brought the government to a grinding halt as the country battles COVID and an economic recession.
L: Niger's Interior Minister Mohamed Bazoum arrives for a meeting at the Ministry of Interior, Place Beauvau, in Paris on April 4, 2019 ahead of the G7 Summit in Biarritz. - The G7 Summit in Biarritz will take place from August 25 to 27, 2019. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo credit should read KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images) R: 19.04.2019, Russland, Yalta: 5853304 19.04.2019 Former President of the Republic of the Niger Mahamane Ousmane attends the Yalta International Economic Forum (YIEF) in Yalta, Crimea, Russia. Maksim Blinov / Sputnik Foto: Maksim Blinov/Sputnik/dpa

AfricaLink on Air - 19 February 2021 19.02.2021

Two candidates in Niger's presidential run-off +++ Nigeria escapes recession amid a wave terror attacks and banditory +++ Ghana: A fair share of the inheritance for a widow +++ Sheng - Kenya's Swahili-English hybrid language +++ Sports
Schuh Konzept Werkstatt Berlin --- Zulieferung: 17.2.2021

Slow government support pushes German retailers to the edge 19.02.2021

Many small shops in Berlin fear for their existence after Germany's COVID lockdown was extended once again. For many, government help has been slow in coming, making a bad situation even worse.
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, with junior Finance Minister Anurag Thakur, second left, leave finance ministry for the parliament house to present annual federal budget, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

India unveils budget to boost coronavirus-hit economy 01.02.2021

Health care spending is set to double as India looks to recover from its worst-ever recession. But the leaders of ongoing protests have said the new budget does not address farmers' needs.

21.01.2020+++ A logo of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting is pictured on a window in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Virtual Davos aims to heal pandemic wounds 22.01.2021

The Davos summit is taking place this year against the backdrop of a crisis that has shredded livelihoods and widened inequalities. The annual event hopes to help drive a robust, green recovery.
Titel: DW Business – Europe & America

Titel: DW Business – Europe & America 21.01.2021

Bleak US Jobs Outlook - Cuban reforms hike wages and prices

Long-term impact of coronavirus crisis will be massive 04.01.2021

The virus has cost Germany some €212 billion already, and the government won't hardly be able to prevent a rise in insolvencies, says DIW President Marcel Fratzscher.
Ein kleiner Bulle, Symbol für steigende Kurse, ist am Montag (02.01.2012) am Platz eines Aktienhändlers an der Deutschen Börse in Frankfurt am Main befestigt. Der DAX hatte am Nachmittag die 6000-Punkte-Marke geknackt. Foto: Boris Roessler dpa/lhe ++

A look back at stock markets in 2020 31.12.2020

The coronavirus was the biggest factor in the business world in 2020. Stocks in oil were way down because of a slump in demand. But gold, Bitcoin, Big Tech and Tesla made up for loses elsewhere says DW's Ashutosh Pandey.

Argentina's economy shrinks 10% in third quarter 17.12.2020

Argentina's GDP fell by more than 10% in the third quarter, confirming that the economy is still in dire straits. The country is suffering under a mountain of debt, and the pandemic has only made matters worse.
ARCHIV +++ FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017, file photo, a worker sews a garment at Pro Sports factory in Nam Dinh province, Vietnam. Vietnam on Monday, June 8, 2020, ratified a significant trade deal with the European Union, which is expected boost the country's manufacturing sector and exports, as it recovers from a dip caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File) |

Vietnamese economy bucks global trend 16.12.2020

A strong response to the coronavirus pandemic, surging exports and healthy public spending have helped Vietnam buck a global recession in 2020.

Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier äußert sich in einer Ansprache im Schloss Bellevue zur aktuellen Lage in der Corona-Pandemie.

Coronavirus: German president appeals to public in 'bitterly serious situation' 14.12.2020

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has appealed to the public to abide by a stricter lockdown that will take effect on Wednesday. He said that more restrictive measures were inevitable given the national numbers.
Gebündelte Hundertdollarscheine, Geldstapel, Computergrafik | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Africa's debt crisis grows amid COVID-19 pandemic 13.11.2020

Amid falling prices of raw materials, recession, and now COVID-19, Africa is in serious trouble as debt burden grows. Zambia is on the brink of defaulting on its foreign debt as a so-called grace period expires. 

Show more articles