 Inflation ′time bomb′: Food and energy prices soar in Germany | 06.07.2022

Germany

Inflation 'time bomb': Food and energy prices soar in Germany

The Ukraine war has repercussions around the world. Germans are fearing for their prosperity.

German supermarket

Inflation is rising in Germany and food and energy prices are rising

Exacerbated by Russia's strategic strangling of Europe's gas supplies, inflation has risen in Germany.

Politicians and senior officials already warning that energy needed to be conserved ahead of the cold season this autumn.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned of a ticking time bomb for society.  "And if the heating bill suddenly rises by a few hundred euros, then that can be a sum that many people can't really cope with," he said in early July.

He called for the population to "link arms and stick together" and has invited trade unions, employers, the central bank (Bundesbank), and academics for round table talks dubbed "Concerted Action," which echoes similar efforts in West Germany in the 1960s when the post-World War 2 economic boom was over.

Ukraine war: Germans fear the end of prosperity

The war in Ukraine and inflation have Germans concerned about their standard of living. Those who have the least are likely to suffer the most.  

How can Germany realistically replace gas?

Without Russian natural gas, Germany will be facing an energy crisis. Coal, nuclear, fracking or renewable energy — what are the most realistic and climate-friendly options?  

Can Gen Z handle inflation better than older generations?

Members of Generation Z are facing record-high inflation rates for the first time in their lives, and those entering the job market are running into formidable hurdles. Will they fare better than their older peers?  

Why Germany is reviving dirty coal to counter Russian gas cut

Germany has struggled to fill its gas storage sites since Russia began throttling its supply. Among the possible solutions are an increased use of coal for power production, and industry incentives to reduce consumption.  

German consumers could see price hikes last 10 years, economist warns

The head of the German Institute for Economic Research has said an increase in wages and government investment is "absolutely necessary" to soften the blow of rising prices from inflation.  

Germany's 9-euro travel pass: Success or failure?

The phenomenally cheap 9-euro public transport travel pass has been available for a month. Should the scheme continue?  

Germany enters phase 2 of emergency gas plan as Russia curbs supply  

German inflation 'hurting consumers and industry'  

Higher ingredient costs make German beer more expensive  