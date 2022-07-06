Inflation 'time bomb': Food and energy prices soar in Germany

Exacerbated by Russia's strategic strangling of Europe's gas supplies, inflation has risen in Germany.

Politicians and senior officials already warning that energy needed to be conserved ahead of the cold season this autumn.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned of a ticking time bomb for society. "And if the heating bill suddenly rises by a few hundred euros, then that can be a sum that many people can't really cope with," he said in early July.

He called for the population to "link arms and stick together" and has invited trade unions, employers, the central bank (Bundesbank), and academics for round table talks dubbed "Concerted Action," which echoes similar efforts in West Germany in the 1960s when the post-World War 2 economic boom was over.