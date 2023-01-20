  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
Bernd Schmitz with his cows (and some hens)
Farmer Bernd Schmitz is set to leave his cows for one day and travel to Berlin to join street protestsImage: Oliver Pieper/DW
SocietyGermany

Germany's organic farmers are in despair

Oliver Pieper
38 minutes ago

Germany is restructuring its agriculture to make one-third of all farms organic by 2030. But as inflation rises, farmers are demanding more government support. They are set to flock to Berlin to make their voices heard.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MUP3

Bernd Schmitz owns a small organic farmer in western Germany. He is upset at the government's new regulations for making agriculture more sustainable, which come at a time of rising inflation.

So Schmitz will hit the road this weekend, to protest with thousands of other farmers driving their tractors to join a major demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. They want more support for the government's plans to make agriculture more ecologically sustainable.

"We are demanding a change in agricultural policy that rewards quality production," Schmitz told DW. The rallying cry #WirHabenEsSatt has been planned for weeks by 60 activist groups.

Six farms close down in Germany on average every day, mainly because of skyrocketing production costs. Currently, there are over 250,000 farms across the country, but the numbers are falling steadily.

Schmitz produces milk from black-and-white spotted Holstein cows on his "Hanfer Farm," which has existed since at least 1850 and which the Schmitz family has been running for five generations. It is now the smallest farm in the area; all the other small farms have given up. If you ask Schmitz how many more years like 2022 he can hold out for, he says: "One."

"I had to pay 50% more for fuel and electricity than the year before. We can't absorb that in the long run," he said. "Together with my daughters, who want to take over the farm, I'll have to think about whether there's still a future for this."

Climate change brings drought

And then there is climate change, which is taking its toll on the meadows. Last year, three months went by without any rain. So Schmitz had to reduce his herd from 48 to 35 because his pastures simply could not feed all the animals in times of drought. A vicious circle: no water from above, no growth of grass, fewer animals, and less milk.

Organic farmers gaining ground

Some 35,000 farms in Germany are run organically. But they have been hit particularly hard by record inflation as a fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For the first time in history, Germany's market for organic produce has shrunk, with sales down 4.1% by the end of October, according to the German Farmers' Association (DBV).

Consumers have to pay substantially more for organic produce, due to the more labor-intensive production and the requirements of animal-friendly and environmentally-friendly farming. But they have been cutting back for months, giving organic supermarkets a wide berth. Sustainably produced foodstuffs are now mostly bought from discounters. That is where Schmitz now has to sell his milk, too.

The 57-year-old says the retail sector, which obviously prioritizes its own profits, is partly to blame for the current crisis: "It can't be that we see only a moderate price increase for our dairy products but consumer prices go up multiple times."

The organic farmer gets 56 cents ($0.61) for a liter of milk from the processing dairy; he would need 14 cents more for things to add up.

The German government wants to increase the proportion of organic farms to 30% by 2030. But critics say this ambitious plan is illusory. They point to changes in consumer preferences, the sluggish progress in converting cultivation areas to organic, and finally the lack of support from politicians.

"If society really wants a conversion, then that's where money must be put," says Bernd Schmitz. "If that doesn't happen, the restructuring can't take place."

Tractors blocking the streets by Victory Column in central Berlin
German farmers held big demonstrations in Berlin in 2019 — making similar demands as todayImage: Reuters/A. Hilse

Schmitz is disappointed with the current center-left coalition of Social Democrats (SPD), neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP), and environmentalist Greens. He says they have not delivered on the promises made when they took office a year ago.

For Schmitz, this is clear on a small scale, as in the canteen of the federal parliament, the Bundestag, where few organic products are on the menu. And it goes all the way to free trade agreements that could be detrimental to small German farms: An EU alliance with the South American Mercosur states could come about this year, and a new attempt at a TTIP treaty with the US also seems possible again after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

For Schmitz, the new CETA agreement with Canada has already been a step in the wrong direction. "We want less meat consumption in Germany to protect the climate, and at the same time ratify a treaty that allows the import of 60,000 tons of beef from Canada?" he wonders.

When Schmitz joins hundreds of protesting farmers in Berlin this Sunday, they will be calling for a rethink. They demand more government support to ensure fair producer prices for sustainable GMO-free agriculture, facilitate a climate- and species-appropriate conversion of farming, promote fair trade and ban speculation in the food sector.

This article was originally written in German.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Birdseye view of tractor working a field

Agriculture is a nature killer — what can we do about it?

Agriculture is a nature killer — what can we do about it?

The farming system that feeds the world is the biggest killer of biodiversity. It does so by destroying habitats, overusing fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides, and creating vast monocultures. But there are solutions.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 16, 2022
Plant emerging from dry ground in Australia

How to protect soil from future drought and heat waves

How to protect soil from future drought and heat waves

Healthy soil is critical for global food security as well as the thousands of species that call it home. On World Soil Day, DW looks at what can be done to protect soil in the face of drought and intensifying heat.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 5, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov

Ukraine updates: Defense ministers discuss tanks at Ramstein

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Political activist Chukwumalobi Uche speaks into a microphone at the crack of dawn.

Nigeria's youth eager to cast their ballot

Nigeria's youth eager to cast their ballot

Politics6 hours ago01:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

a bird of prey lies on a counter to be inspected

Rescuing New Delhi's birds of prey from kite flying

Rescuing New Delhi's birds of prey from kite flying

Nature and Environment5 hours ago02:39 min
More from Asia

Germany

Edin Terzic stands holding his fist in the air in front of Dortmund's bench

Bundesliga: 5 questions ahead of the restart

Bundesliga: 5 questions ahead of the restart

Soccer4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A woman stands on a dark street as cars approach

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

Society9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is begging for money near Beirut,

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The five members of the band Spice Girls posing together

The cult of the 90s

The cult of the 90s

Culture23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A building burns in downtown Lima, Peru, as anti-government protests extend into the night.

Protesters march on Lima as Peru political crisis deepens

Protesters march on Lima as Peru political crisis deepens

Politics7 hours ago02:42 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage