Health refers to physical and mental well-being in the broadest sense.
This page is a compilation of the wide range of articles and videos DW has produced dealing with aspects of physical and mental health.
We look at why obesity is becoming a problem in various African countries. Is it a lack of exercise, bad food, or are our lifestyles becoming increasingly lazy? We hear from a street debate in Uganda and a group of women sweating it out at a fitness bootcamp in South Africa.
Sporting activities outside in the fresh air are good for our health. But is that also the case during the coronavirus pandemic? Join DW down by the River Rhine for the latest advice for fitness freaks and sports lovers.
Sedentary inactivity, couch-potatoism to give it its less-technical name, is a growing problem around the world. But a few countries have been bucking the trend. A recently-published survey of eight European countries shows that while Britain is the worst performer, Finland is the best with just 5 hours and fifty minutes of sitting each day. How do they do it? John Laurenson finds out in Helsinki.