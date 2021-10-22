Inside Europe: Super-fit Finns show the way

Sedentary inactivity, couch-potatoism to give it its less-technical name, is a growing problem around the world. But a few countries have been bucking the trend. A recently-published survey of eight European countries shows that while Britain is the worst performer, Finland is the best with just 5 hours and fifty minutes of sitting each day. How do they do it? John Laurenson finds out in Helsinki.