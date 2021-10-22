Visit the new DW website

Health

Health refers to physical and mental well-being in the broadest sense.

This page is a compilation of the wide range of articles and videos DW has produced dealing with aspects of physical and mental health.

Ask Derrick: Exercising after COVID 22.10.2021

Getting back to shape after a COVID infection takes time. A doctors' consultancy is the best way to decide what kind of exercise is suitable.
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: A woman walks by a sign advertising sugary drinks in a Brooklyn neighborhood with a high rate of obesity and diabetes on June 11, 2013 in New York City. Three months after a judge struck down New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg administration's ban on large sugary drinks, lawyers for Bloomberg are trying to convince an appeals court on Tuesday to reinstate a ban. On Monday, New York City health officials declared a diabetes epidemic in New York stating that deaths linked to the disease have reached an all-time high in the five boroughs of new York. According to the Health Department, a record 5,695 people died from diabetes and related causes in 2011. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The 77 Percent: Are African countries facing an obesity crisis? 14.04.2021

We look at why obesity is becoming a problem in various African countries. Is it a lack of exercise, bad food, or are our lifestyles becoming increasingly lazy? We hear from a street debate in Uganda and a group of women sweating it out at a fitness bootcamp in South Africa.

Ground crew stand next to a newly-inducted Air India Airbus A319 aircraft during the opening day of India Aviation 2008 at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on October 15, 2008. More than 200 exhibitors from aviation-related industries will be present at India's first civil aviation exhibition and conference in the southern Indian city which runs from October 15-18, event officials said. AFP PHOTO / Noah SEELAM (Photo credit should read NOAH SEELAM/AFP/Getty Images) +++ (C) Getty Images/AFP/N. Seelam

India readies to repatriate up to a million stranded nationals 05.05.2020

The massive repatriation exercise has been prompted by stranded Indians who have been making appeals to return home. Many of the distressed Indians are migrant workers in the Gulf countries.  
MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 02: People are seen running and cycling through Puerta de Alcala on the first day since Spain eased the Covid-19 lockdown measures to allow exercise on May 2, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Spain continues to ease the Covid-19 lockdown measures this weekend, with high temperatures forecast across the country. Permitted activities now include walking with the family, outdoor exercise such as running and going out with children. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Coronavirus latest: Spain released from seven-week lockdown 02.05.2020

Spain is allowing people to exercise outdoors for the first time in seven weeks. The hard-hit country is gradually lifting its coronavirus restrictions after a fall in the infection rate. Follow DW for the latest.
28.03.2020, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Dortmund: Ein Radfahrer und ein Inline-Skater sind am Nachmittag bei frühlingshafte Wetter am Ufer des Phoenix Sees unterwegs. Zur Eindämmung des Coronavirus hat NRW alle Ansammlungen ab drei Personen in der Öffentlichkeit verboten. Foto: Bernd Thissen/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Coronavirus: Are outdoor sports healthy exercise or a dangerous risk? 31.03.2020

Sporting activities outside in the fresh air are good for our health. But is that also the case during the coronavirus pandemic? Join DW down by the River Rhine for the latest advice for fitness freaks and sports lovers.
Obese young Chinese students exercise in the gym during a summer camp for overweight children in Zhengzhou city, central China's Henan province, 12 July 2017. China has the world's highest number of obese children, according to a recent global study which has once again exposed an alarming and growing trend among China's youth. China has about 57 million obese adults, roughly 12% of the country's adult population, according to the study. That's the second-highest number in the world, trailing only the United States, home to 79 million obese adults (and only one-fourth of China's population). But the most troubling victims of China's ongoing obesity epidemic are children. According to the SCMP, Ma Guansheng, a nutrition professor at Peking University, said in a report last year that behavior patterns and environmental factors are to blame for a decline in children's health in China. Fewer children are cycling or walking to school, Ma said, and increased academic pressure means that kids spend more time studying and less time playing outside. Another study last year blamed China's rising childhood obesity rate on an influx of Western junk food. Researchers found this to be at least partially true: eating habits and food sources had more to do with childhood obesity than did wealth. To fight back against this growing epidemic, schools around the country are beginning to encourage healthy behavior, some more effectively than others. Last year, a kindergarten in Shanghai began feeding overweight children a healthier snack of vegetables, while giving underweight children a different snack of eggs, meat and biscuits. The plan quickly became controversial because of the way that it categorized five-year-old kids by their weight. Foto: Zhang Tao/Imaginechina/dpa |

Four in five teens do not exercise enough: WHO 22.11.2019

More than 80% of global teens don't get at least one hour of daily exercise, according to a UN health agency study. The findings have implications for physical and mental health as well as youth education.

Tourists trekking down from Mount Batur, Batur, Bali, Indonesia, Southeast Asia, Asia | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

How to look after your mental health 09.09.2019

A lot of the conversation around mental health focuses on mental illness, but mental wellbeing doesn’t just mean the absence of symptoms. Here are some practical, evidence-based ways to foster mental wellbeing.
junge blonde Frau mit einem gruenen Apfel | young blond woman with a green apple | Verwendung weltweit

Spectrum: Just imagine it 21.08.2019

A new study shows you can "imagine" your way toward liking a place more than you do right now, how to improve your mental health through targeted exercise, and the very big animals that ate apples before we did.
06.04.2019, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Höxter: Ein Fahrradfahrer fährt auf dem Weser-Radweg vorbei an einem Wegweiser, an dem unter anderem ein Schild mit der Aufschrift Weser-Radweg - Die schönste Reise entlang der Weser befestigt ist. Der 520 Kilometer lange Radfernweg, der laut ADFC-Travelbike-Analyse 2019 der beliebteste in Deutschland ist, führt entlang der Weser durch die Bundesländer Bremen, Hessen, Niedersachsen und Nordrhein-Westfalen. Foto: Moritz Frankenberg/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Prevent dementia with exercise and ashtrays, WHO says 14.05.2019

The UN health agency's report advises "what is good for our heart, is also good for our brain." Regular exercise and a good diet are part of the plan for a public health response to dementia.

Six month old baby boy playing with Apple iPad tablet computer | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Don't expose babies to electronic screens, says WHO 24.04.2019

Children under 12 months old should not be exposed to electronic screens at all, according to the World Health Organization. Parents were urged to ensure kids get enough exercise to encourage good habits later in life.

Woman concentrating on work in shared office space | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Inactivity puts adults worldwide at risk of disease 04.09.2018

More than 1.4 billion adults across the world have an increased risk of disease because they are not exercising enough, the World Health Organization reports in a new study.
junger muskuloeser asiatischer Mann mit Handtuch und Wasserflasche | A young asian man with towel and water bottle

Inside Europe: Super-fit Finns show the way 24.08.2018

Sedentary inactivity, couch-potatoism to give it its less-technical name, is a growing problem around the world. But a few countries have been bucking the trend. A recently-published survey of eight European countries shows that while Britain is the worst performer, Finland is the best with just 5 hours and fifty minutes of sitting each day. How do they do it? John Laurenson finds out in Helsinki.
ILLUSTRATION - Ein Angestellter sitzt in einem Büro an seinem Schreibtisch und hält sich den schmerzenden Rücken, aufgenommen am 04.02.2015 in Dresden (Sachsen). Foto: Thomas Eisenhuth/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germans are sitting too much, and it could be deadly 31.07.2018

Whether at work or in front of the TV, Germans spend around 7.5 hours per day sitting, a study has found. Without exercise to balance it out, researchers warn a sedentary lifestyle could lead to serious health issues.
+++ Bildergalerie Das bringt der Januar +++ Sich gehen lassen in der Partnerschaft - ILLUSTRATION - Ein Mann sitzt am 22.06.2017 in einer Wohnung in Berlin und schaut etwas im Fernsehen, waehrend er ein Bier trinkt (gestellte Szene). Foto: Karo Kraemer | Verwendung weltweit

Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you 31.07.2018

Most Germans say they feel healthy. But more than half the population don't even do the minimum recommended amount of exercise. From the office chair to the couch at home, they're spending more time sitting than ever.

DW's Health News: Even minor stress is a health risk

DW's Health News: Even minor stress is a health risk 25.07.2018

Did you know that even a little bit of stress can increase your risk for chronic diseases? Or that a healthy heart makes your gut bacteria happy? DW brings you this week's health news, all in one handy guide!
close-up portrait of a little cute girl at home

DW's Health News: Can electronic media harm children? 18.07.2018

Did you know that screen time can cause behavioral problems in children? Or that long working hours can increase your diabetes risk? DW brings you this week's health news, all in one handy guide!
