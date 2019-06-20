 Climate groups blast Saudi, US ′science-deniers′ at UN environment meeting | News | DW | 27.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Climate groups blast Saudi, US 'science-deniers' at UN environment meeting

Officials from Saudi Arabia, the United States and Iran allegedly cast doubt on UN scientists' findings and their recommendations at a UN meeting in western Germany. The climate talks ended with little progress made.

Young protesters at a Fridays for Future rally in Aachen (DW/G. Rueter)

Environmental groups said Saudi Arabia, the United States and Iran were blocking progress on fulfilling the goals of the 2015 Paris climate accord, as a UN meeting on the landmark deal ended in the western German city of Bonn on Thursday.

Saudi and US delegates reportedly questioned scientific research by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that found limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) would be safer than a 2.0-degree limit.

Read more: Germany pushes climate change as security risk

"Saudi Arabia is the main protagonist in this attack on science, although the US has come to its aid," Oxfam's Jan Kowalzig said.

The Saudi delegation also objected to including wording that welcomed the IPPC's findings or any mention of the scientific body's recommended emissions targets in a final text.

"Saudi Arabia, the US and Iran are forming an unholy alliance of science-deniers," Martin Kaiser of Greenpeace said.

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Time is running out

    The protesters' symbol was a clock to signal to those meeting at the United Nations climate change conference (COP24) that time is running out if the world is to limit global warming to within 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). Negotiations at the COP have been tough, with disagreements on financing for developing countries and on how states should report their emissions cuts.

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Sending up Bolsonaro

    Some marchers made giant puppets, including of Brazil's president elect, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, to protest the leader's climate policies. Bolsonaro has threatened to follow US President Donald Trump and withdraw his country from the Paris climate agreement. Bolsonaro has also talked about loosening protections for the Amazon rainforest — the Earth's green lungs.

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Air pollution woes

    About seven million people worldwide die prematurely due to air pollution every year. Poland's air quality is particularly bad because of the country's dependence on coal for electricity and heating. Some protesters decorated pollution masks to make a statement about Poland's coal policy. During the COP, the country's president said there was no intention to phase out coal.

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    'Don't nuke the climate'

    Some groups, like the International Atomic Energy Agency, are promoting nuclear energy as an alternative to fossil fuels. It would provide a stable and greenhouse gas-emission-free energy source, says the IAEA. A number of protesters turned up to advocate against nuclear, because there is no good way to deal with the radioactive waste it produces and because it is potentially unsafe, they say.

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    A sustainable Christmas

    Sustaina Claus arrived at the climate march with his Christmas elves to preach the message of sustainability. The environmental activist says we need to stop overconsumption if we are to stop climate change and protect the planet's resources. Instead of buying mountains of gifts for your loved ones at Christmas, "you should give the gift of you."

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Activists held at the border

    NGOs said a number of environmental campaigners were refused entry at the Polish border or deported from the country, having been deemed a "threat" to national security. Climate Action Network, an umbrella group of climate groups, called the actions worrying. A spokeswoman for Poland's border guards said she could not say whether the refusals were connected to the COP, according to Reuters.

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Cycling for the climate

    Climate activist Lander Wantens cycled over 1,000 kilometers from Belgium to Katowice for the protest and to deliver a message to delegates to do more to combat climate change. He hopes that if the negotiators see "four guys from Belgium are crazy enough to bike to the climate summit in Poland in winter, maybe that's a signal that they have to work on an ambitious climate agreement."

    Author: Jennifer Collins, Louise Osborne


The 2015 agreement had set an upper limit of 2.0 degrees and an aspirational limit of 1.5 degrees. IPCC scientists predict that the very worst effects of global warming would occur above the 2.0-degree limit.

"This report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is so unambiguous in its message that any contradiction is irresponsible ignorance," Kaiser said.

 The psychology behind climate inaction: How to beat the 'doom barrier'

No money for high risk countries

Talks since 2015 have focused on how governments can reduce their own greenhouse gas emissions to meet the global target. The technical meetings in Bonn were to prepare for a high-level UN climate summit in Chile later this year.

Delegates failed to make significant progress on "market mechanism" measures that allow countries to finance efforts to reduce emission in other countries while doing less themselves.

High-emission countries also clashed with others over how to compensate countries that are likely to experience the worst effects of global warming. The meeting ended with no agreement on how to raise the billions needed for a compensation fund.

"Are we keeping the promise we made in Paris of standing in solidarity with people facing climate emergency now?" said ActionAid's Harjeet Singh.

Read more: Net-zero by 2050: What does it mean?

UK commits to net zero by 2050

Chile's environment minister, who will preside at the UN summit in Santiago in December, urged the international community to take immediate action.

"We have been seeing all over the world what the effects of climate change are. It's not something that's going to happen in a 100 more years, it's something that we're seeing right now," Carolina Schmidt said.

The United Kingdom said Thursday that it was the first country to adopt a net zero emissions target by 2050 after Energy and Clean Growth Minister Chris Skidmore signed the pledge into law.

"Today we're leading the world yet again in becoming the first major economy to pass new laws to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050 while remaining committed to growing the economy," he said.

  • A student in Cologne with a sign that reads Why study, if our future is being destroyed?

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Striking for the future

    "Why study, if our future is being destroyed?" This sign features a sentiment shared by increasing numbers of German students, who have joined young people worldwide in using Friday school strikes to call for action on climate change. The movement was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began her protests alone in front of the Swedish parliament in August 2018.

  • Demonstrators in Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    No time to wait

    With the 2015 Paris climate accord, nearly all of the world's countries committed to limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5 degrees (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), by 2100. The hope is that this target will prevent the worst effects of climate disasters. Concerned by the dire predictions from climate scientists, more and more people have called for immediate action.

  • Children with climate protest signs in Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Youth pressure

    Despite urgent warnings, politicians have dragged their heels on important climate decisions. It's become clear that Germany will miss its targets for 2020. Climate protection was an important factor in the European elections in late May, with the Greens winning more than 20% of the vote in Germany alone, more than double previous results. Among 18-24-year-olds, 34% backed the party.

  • Activists confront police in Hambach Forest (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Coal struggle in Hambach

    Germany's climate movement is fighting on many fronts. In recent years, activists have fought to preserve Hambach Forest in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, building treehouses to prevent the old-growth forest from being felled to make way for the mining of lignite, or brown coal. Energy giant RWE has launched legal action, and police have cleared the camp several times.

  • Protesters with signs at the Hambach Forest

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Victory, for now

    In September 2018, a few days after the camp was removed again, a court ruling suspended the clearing of the forest until late 2020, after a lawsuit by environmental group BUND. RWE has argued that the forest has to be cut in order to ensure the coal necessary for Germany's electricity supply. Around 50,000 activists celebrated the victory.

  • Activists in the brown coal mine Welzow

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Making headlines

    Protests organized by groups such as Ende Gelände have increasingly been making headlines. Thousands of young activists have come out to staged events, blocking railway tracks used to deliver coal to power plants near Cologne and occupying huge coal excavators, as seen here in the open-pit mine in the east German town of Welzow in 2016.

  • Aerial view of Neurath fired-coal power station showing large amount of fumes and pollution, Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    20 more years?

    In January 2019, after seven months of negotiations, a coal commission set up by the federal government to work out Germany's plans to phase out coal power released its findings. It recommended that Germany should continue coal mining until 2038, at the latest —far too late for the country to meet the targets of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

  • Youths show their hands bearing the inscriptions Our future in your hands during the Fridays For Future movement in Berlin

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    No confidence in politics

    An increasing number of young people in Germany are demanding that the government find a way to meet the 1.5-degree target. The emerging Fridays for Future movement has been getting support from longtime environmentalists, teachers, academics and parents. They have called for all German coal-fired power plants to be shut down by 2030, and for renewable energy initiatives to be vastly expanded.

    Author: Gero Rueter


amp/sms(AFP, dpa, KNA)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany pushes climate change as security risk

Floods, drought and mass migration: all factors why Germany has made the UN's response to climate change its priority at the Security Council. But political roadblocks at home and abroad could complicate action. (04.06.2019)  

Negotiators from nearly 200 countries strike deal over how to implement landmark Paris climate treaty

A global climate summit has ended in Poland with an agreement on how the 2015 Paris climate accord will be implemented. However, countries could not even agree to 'welcome' the findings of the IPCC report. (15.12.2018)  

Net-zero by 2050: What does it mean?

The EU is expected to commit to going carbon neutral. But what will net-zero emissions mean in practice? What are negative emissions, and why do we need them? DW unpicks the jargon. (31.05.2019)  

The psychology behind climate inaction: How to beat the 'doom barrier'

Despite the urgency of a 'climate emergency' we're nowhere near fulfilling the Paris agreement. Why are we so reluctant to act? Climate psychologist Per Espen Stoknes says we need to move away from pointing blame. (24.05.2019)  

World leaders hail Paris climate pact

Envoys from 195 nations have approved a historic accord in Paris to slow global warming. Climate experts say implementation will be next challenge. (13.12.2015)  

Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

A burgeoning climate movement has taken hold worldwide. In Germany and other countries, young people are fighting against environmental destruction and unresponsive politicians, demanding change to head off a crisis. (21.06.2019)  

'We're running out of time' on climate change

Thousands of protesters hit the streets of Katowice to sound the alarm on climate change. They want world leaders meeting at the nearby climate conference to repeat the historic Parish agreement. (10.12.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Carbon pricing essential to stop climate change  

Related content

Spanien Touristen in Spanien

Climate change a threat to tourism in Spain 20.06.2019

Climate change is hitting Spain harder than most other European nations. Drinking water is scarce and beaches are receding. There's a danger that tourism in the country will suffer a major setback in the decades to come.

Nepal Schmelzende Gletscher am Himalaya

Himalayan ice melting at 'scary' levels 20.06.2019

Using old spy images, scientists have revealed that glaciers are melting at an alarming rate. The only way to avert a huge natural disaster, they warn, would be to cool the earth's temperatures.

Klimawandel | Symbolbild

The role of the business sector in tackling the climate crisis 20.06.2019

We can't reach the Paris Agreement climate goals without business on board. Some companies are taking action, but big polluters are lagging behind. It's a major topic at the climate talks in Bonn, Germany.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  