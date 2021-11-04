Visit the new DW website

Saudi Arabia

The Kindgom of Saudi Arabia has a population of almost 30 Million governed by a hereditary monarchy. It is one of the world's richest countries and finances itself largely by oil and gas trade.

Saudi Arabia is considered by Western countries as a dictatorship. It is the world's second largest weapons importer and adheres to the conservative movement within Sunni Islam referred to as Wahhabism. This page shows an automatic compilation of DW content dealing with Saudi Arabia.

Die Spitzen der Palmen sind in al-'Ula zu sehen. Etwa 2 Millionen Palmen in al-'Ula produzieren jährlich 90.000 Tonnen Datteln. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

COP26: Saudi Arabia's climate strategy — Greenwashing or genuine transformation? 04.11.2021

Saudi Arabia has announced a comprehensive transformation strategy toward a green future. But what are the real drivers of the world's biggest oil exporter's "net-zero" vision for 2060?
A grab from an AFPTV video shows a fighter loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government firing a turret mounted in the back of a pickup truck (technical) at a position near the frontlines against the Huthi rebel forces in the region of al-Kassara, northwest of Marib, on June 28, 2021. - Clashes between rebels and Yemeni government fighters left over a hundred killed in Marib in three days, pro-government sources said, following a renewed offensive by the Iran-allied Huthis who escalated their efforts to seize the government's last stronghold in northern Yemen. (Photo by - / AFPTV / AFP) (Photo by -/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images)

After Saudi, Kuwait expels Lebanese diplomat over Yemen war row 30.10.2021

Hours after Saudi Arabia and Bahrain gave their Lebanese ambassadors 48 hours to leave, Kuwait has followed suit. The move comes after Lebanon's information minister criticized the Saudi-led war in Yemen.
ARCHIV - 24.06.2008, Saudi-Arabien, Riad: Technische Anlagen stehen auf dem Khurais-Ölfeld, das rund 160 Kilometer von Riad entfernt liegt. Mit einer beispiellosen Drosselung der Ölproduktion stemmen sich wichtige Förderländer gegen einen weiteren Preisverfall beim Rohöl. Im Mai und Juni werden die Mitglieder des Ölkartells Opec und ihre Partner insgesamt 9,7 Millionen Barrel (je 159 Liter) weniger fördern, teilte die Opec am Montag mit. (zu dpa «Historische Öl-Förderkürzung unter Dach und Fach - Ölpreis fällt trotzdem») Foto: Ali Haider/EPA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Saudi Arabia says it aims for 'net zero' emissions by 2060 23.10.2021

Despite plans to cut its greenhouse gas emissions, the oil-rich nation will continue to aggressively pump and export fossil fuels to consumers around the world.
A general view shows officials and media agents gathering at a hotel in Tripoli for an international conference aimed at supporting stability in Libya on October 21, 2021. - Libya's fragile unity government hosts senior foreign officials on Thursday to drum up support on spiky transitional issues as the war-torn country gears up for a landmark December election. The conference comes two months ahead of planned presidential polls under a United Nations-led peace process that seeks to end a decade of conflict and chaos. (Photo by Mahmud TURKIA / AFP) (Photo by MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP via Getty Images)

Libya conference attempt to salvage election hopes 21.10.2021

Rival factions met with international diplomats in Tripoli amid a fragile ceasefire. Libyan leaders hope an undisputed election will bring an end to a decade of violence and instability.
flags of Saudi Arabia and Iran painted on cracked wall

Why Saudi-Iran relations are thawing — for now 16.10.2021

Icy relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran are thawing — and may lead to renewed bilateral ties. Realistically, diplomatic offices might open soon but it's unlikely that the countries will become close allies.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v SC Freiburg - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - February 28, 2021 SC Freiburg coach Christian Streich Pool via REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Christian Streich and Jürgen Klopp criticize Saudi takeover of Newcastle United 15.10.2021

Freiburg coach Christian Streich says the Saudi Arabian takeover of Newcastle United is "unbelievable". The outspoken coach has been joined by Jürgen Klopp in criticizing a deal that's unthinkable in German football.
21.06.2021 - A man walks in a mass graveyard where hundreds of Yemeni fighters are buried in Marib, Yemen, Monday, June 21, 2021. On the most active front line in Yemen's long civil war, the months-long battle for the city of Marib has become a dragged-out grind with a steady stream of dead and wounded from both sides. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

UN Human Rights Council votes to end Yemen war crimes inquiry 07.10.2021

In a tight 21-18 vote, diplomats put an end to Dutch plans for a two year extension to an independent investigation despite Western support. The war in Yemen started in 2014 and continues to this day.
ARCHIV - 24.06.2008, Saudi-Arabien, Riad: Technische Anlagen stehen auf dem Khurais-Ölfeld, das rund 160 Kilometer von Riad entfernt liegt. Mit einer beispiellosen Drosselung der Ölproduktion stemmen sich wichtige Förderländer gegen einen weiteren Preisverfall beim Rohöl. Im Mai und Juni werden die Mitglieder des Ölkartells Opec und ihre Partner insgesamt 9,7 Millionen Barrel (je 159 Liter) weniger fördern, teilte die Opec am Montag mit. (zu dpa «Historische Öl-Förderkürzung unter Dach und Fach - Ölpreis fällt trotzdem») Foto: Ali Haider/EPA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

OPEC+ oil strategy risks derailing economic recovery from pandemic 05.10.2021

The top oil producers have been holding back on a major production boost even as oil prices soar amid a supply crunch. With natural gas and coal prices at record highs, the oil price bump is adding to inflation concerns.
Künstler Murad Subay beim Arbeiten bei dem Human Rights Film Festival 2021 © Dovile Sermokas/HRFFB https://aktiongegendenhungerggmbh.app.box.com/s/3t2x9as12zxnm8huffiwzyetrz24bs6c

'Yemen's Banksy': Murad Subay creates art against war in Berlin 23.09.2021

Yemen remains the world's worst humanitarian crisis, say humanitarian organizations. At the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin, street artist Murad Subay comments on the horrors of war.
11.09.2001 9/11

FBI releases declassified document on September 11 attack 12.09.2021

The FBI has released 16 heavily redacted pages that describe contacts some of the hijackers had with Saudi associates in the US. However, it offers no evidence of the government in Riyadh being complicit in the plot.
DUBAI - WORKERS ON BLUEWATERS ISLAND Migrant workers finishing the pavement on Bluewaters Island. Just a short walk along a pedestrian bridge from The Beach on Jumeirah Beach Residence, the artificial island operated by Meeras opened in 2019. Dubai Bluewaters Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES EMIRATS ARABES UNIS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEmmanuelxCatteaux HLECATTEAU1094197

UAE's new human rights institute: Real change or 'image washing'? 03.09.2021

State media has trumpeted the creation of a new human rights body set to work in line with global principles. But the UAE's critics say the move is audacious and a joke.
A grab from an AFPTV video shows a fighter loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government firing a turret mounted in the back of a pickup truck (technical) at a position near the frontlines against the Huthi rebel forces in the region of al-Kassara, northwest of Marib, on June 28, 2021. - Clashes between rebels and Yemeni government fighters left over a hundred killed in Marib in three days, pro-government sources said, following a renewed offensive by the Iran-allied Huthis who escalated their efforts to seize the government's last stronghold in northern Yemen. (Photo by - / AFPTV / AFP) (Photo by -/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images)

Yemen: Dozens killed as fighting renews near northern city of Marib 02.09.2021

At least 65 combatants have died in recent days as hostilities in Yemen became deadlier than they have been in months. Houthi fighters are hoping to capture the last government stronghold in the country's north.
v.li.: Spielerinnen der TSG 1899 Hoffenheim mit Torjubel, Jubel, optimistisch, Spielszene, Highlight, Freude über das Tor zum 2:1, DIE DFB-RICHTLINIEN UNTERSAGEN JEGLICHE NUTZUNG VON FOTOS ALS SEQUENZBILDER UND/ODER VIDEOÄHNLICHE FOTOSTRECKEN. DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO., 27.08.2021, Sinsheim Deutschland, Fussball, Flyeralarm Frauen-Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - SC Freiburg *** f li TSG 1899 Hoffenheim players celebrating goal, jubilation, optimistic, match scene, highlight, joy over goal to make it 2 1, THE DFB DIRECTIVES PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO , 27 08 2021, Sinsheim Germany , Football, Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim SC Freiburg xobx

Women's Bundesliga: Hoffenheim want to challenge for the title 29.08.2021

Hoffenheim are aiming for more than just third place this season. But Wolfsburg, despite massive changes, remain lightyears ahead of most of the league. Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia is launching a women's national team.
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint on the road in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. The Taliban wrested back control of Afghanistan nearly 20 years after they were ousted in a U.S.-led invasion following the 9/11 attacks. Their return to power has pushed many Afghans to flee, fearing reprisals from the fighters or a return to the brutal rule they imposed when they last ran the country. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi)

Saudi Arabia and Taliban unlikely to revive old alliances 28.08.2021

Once allies, Saudi Arabia and the Taliban have been divided by war, betrayal, and 9/11. As Afghanistan changes and Middle East relations shift, the two won't rekindle ties, but another nation is looking closely at Kabul.
6627446 19.08.2021 A Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) militant is seen in the street of Mehtarlam, the capital of Laghman province in eastern Afghanistan. The Taliban offensive across Afghanistan was completed on August 15 by the seizure of Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned from the presidential post and left the country. The movement declared the end of the years-long war. Stringer / Sputnik

Friends, enemies, neighbors? The Taliban and the Middle East  21.08.2021

Besides boosting the morale of extremist groups who want the US out of the region, this week's events in Afghanistan could reignite conflict between old neighborhood rivals.
Hamburg Fuﬂballtrainerin Monika Staab zu Gast in der NDR Talk Show Fototermin im NDR Studio Hamburg Lokstedt am 24.5.2019 *** Hamburg soccer coach Monika Staab guest at the NDR Talk Show Photo shoot at the NDR Studio Hamburg Lokstedt on 24 5 2019

German coach Monika Staab's latest project takes her to Saudi Arabia 17.08.2021

Monika Staab is something of a pioneer in women's soccer. The well-traveled 62-year-old spoke to DW about her new role as coach of Saudi Arabia's women's national team — and building from the ground up.

