The Kindgom of Saudi Arabia has a population of almost 30 Million governed by a hereditary monarchy. It is one of the world's richest countries and finances itself largely by oil and gas trade.
Saudi Arabia is considered by Western countries as a dictatorship. It is the world's second largest weapons importer and adheres to the conservative movement within Sunni Islam referred to as Wahhabism. This page shows an automatic compilation of DW content dealing with Saudi Arabia.
Freiburg coach Christian Streich says the Saudi Arabian takeover of Newcastle United is "unbelievable". The outspoken coach has been joined by Jürgen Klopp in criticizing a deal that's unthinkable in German football.