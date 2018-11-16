 CDU hopeful Merz decried as ′Trump light′ for questioning asylum rights | News | DW | 22.11.2018

News

CDU hopeful Merz decried as 'Trump light' for questioning asylum rights

Opposition lawmakers have lodged hefty criticism against Merkel's could-be successor for questioning the individual right to asylum. The populist AfD said Merz has become more right-wing than they are.

Friedrich Merz (picture-alliance/dpa/W.Kumm)

Friedrich Merz, the millionaire lawyer who is hoping to lead the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) after Chancellor Angela Merkel steps down as party leader in December, was in hot water on Thursday after saying Germany should reopen the debate on the asylum guarantees in Germany's constituion.

The populist right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) accused Merz of stealing their policies while the Social Democrats (SPD), the CDU's main partners in the federal government, called Merz "Trump light," referring to the anti-immigrant stance of US President Donald Trump.

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, a Social Democrat, was also asked about Merz's statement at a press conference on Thursday morning. "I have no interest in commenting on the delusions and confusions of the internal CDU campaign every day," he told DW's Anja Köhler. "Whether the CDU will or should or can overshadow the AfD with such positions they will have to decide for themselves."

Merz: We need to debate the right to asylum

On Wednesday, Merz and the other candidates for the CDU leadership, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Jens Spahn, presented their positions to about 500 party members in the eastern town of Seebach, near Eisenach. During the meeting, Merz said, "If we want to regulate immigration at the European level, then someday we will need a general debate on the fundamental right to asylum…I have long believed that we need to think about it."


Germany is the only country to have the individual right to asylum enshrined in its constitution, and many believe it is the country's historical responsibility to accept refugees. As in other countries, debate has sprung up in Germany over whether to sign on to the UN migration pact. Merz said Germany needed to ensure the nonbinding UN agreement did not provide additional rights to migrants.  

Watch video 00:45
Now live
00:45 mins.

Merz: 'The CDU needs renewal'

AfD: Merz is more right-wing than we are now

SPD deputy chair Karl Lauterbach excoriated Merz, writing on Twitter that "he is in every way a Trump light, except that he's a millionaire not a billionaire. The Greens, who are now behind the CDU, will have to think about how nice that will be."

Germany's Green party, which has both progressive and conservative policy positions, has been surging in popularity as the fortunes of other mainstream parties, particularly the SPD, have begun to wane. Merz has said publicly that he would gladly enter into a coalition with the Green party.

Sebastian Hartmann, who leads the SPD in Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, commented that Merz's statement could only come from someone "who has often sat in private jets in recent years."

Several politicians from the nationalist AfD accused Merz of stealing their ideas, including lawmaker Dirk Spaniel, who said the lawyer had even "overtaken us on the right."

'Stirring up resentment of foreigners'

German pundits and analysts echoed similar concerns about Merz steering too closely to the nationalists' waters. The editor-in-chief of the Frankfurter Rundschau daily, Arnd Festerling, said Merz was "stirring up fears of migrants and resentment of foreigners…for personal profit," just like the "national dumbing-down" committed by the AfD.

Merz reappeared on the political scene at the end October after nearly a decade in the private sector, amassing a fortune as a corporate lawyer and sitting on the boards of several large companies. He had been a rising star in the CDU in the early 2000s at the same time as Merkel, but he began openly opposing her after she emerged victorious over him in a fight to lead the party. He initially left politics in 2009 when it became apparent that he could not outmaneuver her and has publicly criticized her ever since.

